32 Inexpensive Spring Cleaning Products With Beyond Impressive Results

1. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads that'll fit on your Swiffer, because they are better for the environment, more cost-efficient, and many reviewers say that they actually work better than the disposable pads. It's about time to clean those dirty floors after you've been hibernating all winter.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.75.
2. A pack of cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your dishwasher and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean machine will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.
3. A pack of all-natural bottle cleaning tablets that'll make your favorite cups and travel mugs look brand new again, so you'll actually want to use them without being grossed out.
These are biodegradable and odor-free.
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
4. A 20-pack of cleaning erasers to make your kid's coffee table art project that's been there since winter break ~magically~ disappear. Just wet the sponge with water and wipe the surface down — that's it!
Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." —Jimmy Jim Ereeno
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.
5. A Clorox ToiletWand cleaning kit, which includes a wand, caddy, and six disposable refills, for you to eliminate the germs and stains from your toilet without having to reach down in there or touch anything gross. The scrub pads are preloaded with cleaner, so it's both convenient and effective.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." —Whitney
Get it from Amazon for $11.98 (also available with 16 refills).
6. And an Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner, because I’m willing to bet $5 that you haven’t cleaned your toilet tank this year (I mean same, but we’re not talking about me here). This strong citric acid formula can remove hard-water deposits, rust, and other stains in your toilet tank with very little effort on your part (you don't even have to scrub!!).
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
Get it from Amazon for $7.54.
7. A broom for pet and human hair basically guaranteed to make your rugs look new again, even if your pet has been shedding all over the place. The 100% natural rubber brush picks up hair and fuzz like a magnet and easily removes it from carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum. So no need to throw away that area rug you love just because it's full of dog hair.
Plus, the built-in squeegee edge can also be used to clean windows, showers, and windshields. Use it to clean up liquid spills on tile, concrete, or any hardwood surface too. It's basically a must-have to keep your floors shining.
Promising review: "I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" —Janielle
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
8. And the viral ChomChom pet hair remover roller — it’s going to collect so much fur from your furniture, you’ll basically have enough to make a fur coat. I’m not sure why Cruella de Vil was stealing puppies when she could have just used one of these bad boys.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).