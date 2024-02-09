Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If Your Birthday Is Coming Up (Or Even If It’s Not) You Should Treat Yourself To These 36 Products

    If your birthday is appraoching in the next 12 months, you deserve a little present.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A birthdate candle that has a unique label and scent based on the best day of the year... your birthday, of course! If you're constantly reading your horoscope or asking people what their sign is so you can judge them, then you need this keepsake candle in your home immediately. 

    buzzfeeder's candle in a jar that says
    Skyler Murry / BuzzFeed

    Birthdate Candle Co. is a small business hand-pouring candles in the Northeastern US.

    Promising review: "This is my go-to birthday gift for all my friends and family! I love how customized it all is - from the day, to the horoscope, and especially the scent. It feels really special and has been loved by all I have gifted it to!" —Kat Z.

    Get it from Birthdate Co for $49.99 (originally $59.99).

    2. A set of four gorgeous jewel-tone wine glasses to sip your favorite brand of Pinot Grigio out of while you kick your feet up and enjoy some good ol' Bravo TV. 

    four square wine glasses in deep shades of blue, green, purple, and orange
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Elegant and unique! I get so many compliments on these. They have a nice weight and the colors are beautiful. Great purchase IMO!" —Amanda Loper

    Get four from Amazon for $49.99 (available in five other glass styles). 

    3. The Reverse Coloring Book, a clever way for you to zen out and take some time away from your phone and computer. Instead of adding the color to pages, you add the lines! It's simple, yet satisfying and reviewers are raving about how fun and calming it is. 

    Cover of the book with rainbow water color patterns
    A set of watercolors of a page with an
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action. 

    Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them! 

    Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C. 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90

    4. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to add a whimsical touch to your home decor. If you grew up believing in fairies and pixie dust, then this is the perfect thing to sprinkle a little bit of that magic into your adult home. ✨

    buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99

    5. A colorful 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle with over 50 Easter eggs in it and a ~magical twist~ at the end! 🤯 Anyone who loves puzzles or who is in the market for a new hobby should definitely give this beloved masterpiece a whirl. 

    close-up of a section of the puzzle showing its whimsical illustration style
    Amazon

    You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!). 

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you've been searching for. If you're always scrolling through TikTok for new beauty trends, then look no further. This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to help improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.  

    Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
    The bottle of serum
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!

    Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98

    7. A strapless mesh bustier you're probably going to want to buy in every color. It's chic, yet simple so there are endless styling possibilities. Plus, it looks way more expensive than it is! 

    a reviewer in hot pink
    another reviewer in white
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors). 

    8. velvet letter pillow to add a cozy personalized touch to your bed or furniture. Add your initial to a chair or your and your partner's initials to the ~loveseat~ and your space will feel instantly homier.  

    Four pillows shaped like letters: a blue L, an ivory N, a pink A, and a gold C
    RB & Co / Etsy

    RB & Co. is a family-run small business based in Toronto, Canada specializing in custom pillows, plus nursery and kids' decor.  

    Promising review: "The quality of the letter pillows are soooooo velvety, soft, and truly made with love!!" —Rochelle S.

    Get it from RB & Co on Etsy for $20+ (available in three sizes and 13 colors).

    9. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks, because dry lips are one of the most dreaded parts of winter. Thanks to this budget-friendly beauty must-have, your lips can be conditioned and moisturized with berry extract and vitamin C while you sleep. 

    A reviewer holding the mini jars in red, green, and pink
    www.amazon.com

    For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! 

    Promising review: "Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." —Michaela

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four scent sets).

    10. A set of color-changing tulip-shaped pens so you can have the cutest writing utensils for all of your 2024 planning, note-taking, list-making, and journaling. They are white at first but can change color when exposed to sunlight.

    a bundle of tulip pens
    Amazon

    These pens all write in black ink, BTW. 

    Promising review: "Very unique. I have them on my table and they change colors in the sunlight, they write very smooth and pretty too. I love them. And you get so many for the a good price." —Laura

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in packs of 6 and 24).

    11. A crystal ball prism suncatcher you can hang near a window and enjoy little rainbows all over your apartment when the sun hits it. I mean, nothing provides seratonine like lil' rainbows! 

    reviewer image of tiny rainbows reflected around a couch and room
    Reviewer image of a cat with a rainbow on it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "They actually were bigger than I anticipated which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." —Emmy Ann

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.39.

    12. A bottle of truffle seasoning for a delicious alternative to real truffles. Reviewers love to sprinkle this on meats, veggies, eggs, and so much more to elevate the taste of everyday dishes. 

    BuzzFeed editor holding a bottle of truffle seasoning
    Reviewer image of sunny side up eggs with seasoning on them
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA...the list is endless (I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my ninth and tenth bottle of the Truffle Zest." —Greengirl

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.