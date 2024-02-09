If Your Birthday Is Coming Up (Or Even If It’s Not) You Should Treat Yourself To These 36 Products

1. A birthdate candle that has a unique label and scent based on the best day of the year... your birthday, of course! If you're constantly reading your horoscope or asking people what their sign is so you can judge them, then you need this keepsake candle in your home immediately.
Birthdate Candle Co. is a small business hand-pouring candles in the Northeastern US.
Promising review: "This is my go-to birthday gift for all my friends and family! I love how customized it all is - from the day, to the horoscope, and especially the scent. It feels really special and has been loved by all I have gifted it to!" —Kat Z.
Get it from Birthdate Co for $49.99 (originally $59.99).
2. A set of four gorgeous jewel-tone wine glasses to sip your favorite brand of Pinot Grigio out of while you kick your feet up and enjoy some good ol' Bravo TV.
Promising review: "Elegant and unique! I get so many compliments on these. They have a nice weight and the colors are beautiful. Great purchase IMO!" —Amanda Loper
Get four from Amazon for $49.99 (available in five other glass styles).
3. The Reverse Coloring Book, a clever way for you to zen out and take some time away from your phone and computer. Instead of adding the color to pages, you add the lines! It's simple, yet satisfying and reviewers are raving about how fun and calming it is.
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to add a whimsical touch to your home decor. If you grew up believing in fairies and pixie dust, then this is the perfect thing to sprinkle a little bit of that magic into your adult home. ✨
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
5. A colorful 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle with over 50 Easter eggs in it and a ~magical twist~ at the end! 🤯 Anyone who loves puzzles or who is in the market for a new hobby should definitely give this beloved masterpiece a whirl.
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!).
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you've been searching for. If you're always scrolling through TikTok for new beauty trends, then look no further. This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to help improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.
Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
7. A strapless mesh bustier you're probably going to want to buy in every color. It's chic, yet simple so there are endless styling possibilities. Plus, it looks way more expensive than it is!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors).
8. A velvet letter pillow to add a cozy personalized touch to your bed or furniture. Add your initial to a chair or your and your partner's initials to the ~loveseat~ and your space will feel instantly homier.
RB & Co. is a family-run small business based in Toronto, Canada specializing in custom pillows, plus nursery and kids' decor.
Promising review: "The quality of the letter pillows are soooooo velvety, soft, and truly made with love!!" —Rochelle S.
Get it from RB & Co on Etsy for $20+ (available in three sizes and 13 colors).
9. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks, because dry lips are one of the most dreaded parts of winter. Thanks to this budget-friendly beauty must-have, your lips can be conditioned and moisturized with berry extract and vitamin C while you sleep.
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal!
Promising review: "Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." —Michaela
Get the set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four scent sets).
10. A set of color-changing tulip-shaped pens so you can have the cutest writing utensils for all of your 2024 planning, note-taking, list-making, and journaling. They are white at first but can change color when exposed to sunlight.
These pens all write in black ink, BTW.
Promising review: "Very unique. I have them on my table and they change colors in the sunlight, they write very smooth and pretty too. I love them. And you get so many for the a good price." —Laura
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in packs of 6 and 24).
11. A crystal ball prism suncatcher you can hang near a window and enjoy little rainbows all over your apartment when the sun hits it. I mean, nothing provides seratonine like lil' rainbows!
12. A bottle of truffle seasoning for a delicious alternative to real truffles. Reviewers love to sprinkle this on meats, veggies, eggs, and so much more to elevate the taste of everyday dishes.
Promising review: "Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA...the list is endless (I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my ninth and tenth bottle of the Truffle Zest." —Greengirl
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.