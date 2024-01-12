Skip To Content
If Your Birthday Is Coming Up (Or Even If It’s Not) You Should Treat Yourself To These 37 Products

If your birthday is appraoching in the next 12 months, you deserve a little present.

Kayla Boyd
by Kayla Boyd

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A birthdate candle that has a unique label and scent based on the best day of the year... your birthday, of course! If you're constantly reading your horoscope or asking people what their sign is so you can judge them, then you need this keepsake candle in your home immediately. 

buzzfeeder's candle in a jar that says
Skyler Murry / BuzzFeed

Birthdate Candle Co. is a small business hand-pouring candles in the Northeastern US.

Promising review: "This is my go-to birthday gift for all my friends and family! I love how customized it all is - from the day, to the horoscope, and especially the scent. It feels really special and has been loved by all I have gifted it to!" —Kat Z.

Get it from Birthdate Co for $49.99 (originally $59.99).

2. A set of four gorgeous jewel-tone wine glasses to sip your favorite brand of Pinot Grigio out of while you kick your feet up and enjoy some good ol' Bravo TV. 

four square wine glasses in deep shades of blue, green, purple, and orange
Amazon

Promising review: "Elegant and unique! I get so many compliments on these. They have a nice weight and the colors are beautiful. Great purchase IMO!" —Amanda Loper

Get four from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four other glass styles). 

3. The Reverse Coloring Book, a clever way for you to zen out and take some time away from your phone and computer. Instead of adding the color to pages, you add the lines! It's simple, yet satisfying and reviewers are raving about how fun and calming it is. 

Cover of the book with rainbow water color patterns
A set of watercolors of a page with an
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action. 

Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them! 

Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C. 

Get it from Amazon for $9.90

4. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to add a whimsical touch to your home decor. If you grew up believing in fairies and pixie dust, then this is the perfect thing to sprinkle a little bit of that magic into your adult home. ✨

buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action. 

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

Get it from Amazon for $5.99

5. A colorful 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle with over 50 Easter eggs in it and a ~magical twist~ at the end! 🤯 Anyone who loves puzzles or who is in the market for a new hobby should definitely give this beloved masterpiece a whirl. 

close-up of a section of the puzzle showing its whimsical illustration style
Amazon

You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!). 

Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you've been searching for. If you're always scrolling through TikTok for new beauty trends, then look no further. This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to help improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.  

Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
The bottle of serum
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!

Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $14.98

7. A strapless mesh bustier you're probably going to want to buy in every color. It's chic, yet simple so there are endless styling possibilities. Plus, it looks way more expensive than it is! 

a reviewer in hot pink
another reviewer in white
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors). 

8. velvet letter pillow to add a cozy personalized touch to your bed or furniture. Add your initial to a chair or your and your partner's initials to the ~loveseat~ and your space will feel instantly homier.  

Four pillows shaped like letters: a blue L, an ivory N, a pink A, and a gold C
RB & Co / Etsy

RB & Co. is a family-run small business based in Toronto, Canada specializing in custom pillows, plus nursery and kids' decor.  

Promising review: "The quality of the letter pillows are soooooo velvety, soft, and truly made with love!!" —Rochelle S.

Get it from RB & Co on Etsy for $19+ (originally $20+; available in three sizes and 13 colors).

9. Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks, because dry lips are one of the most dreaded parts of winter. Thanks to this budget-friendly beauty must-have, your lips can be conditioned and moisturized with berry extract and vitamin C while you sleep. 

A reviewer holding the mini jars in red, green, and pink
www.amazon.com

For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! 

Promising review: "Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." —Michaela

Get the set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four scent sets).

10. A set of color-changing tulip-shaped pens so you can have the cutest writing utensils for all of your 2024 planning, note-taking, list-making, and journaling. They are white at first but can change color when exposed to sunlight.

a bundle of tulip pens
Amazon

These pens all write in black ink, BTW. 

Promising review: "Very unique. I have them on my table and they change colors in the sunlight, they write very smooth and pretty too. I love them. And you get so many for the a good price." —Laura

Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in packs of 6 and 24).

11. A pack of slouchy Hue socks that have been making their way around TikTok for being super easy (and trendy!) to style with ankle boots and sneakers *and* because they're super soft and snuggly (without making your feet sweat!). So yeah, it's time to ditch those discolored, mismatched pairs that are currently sitting in your drawers.

reviewer wearing the white socks
another reviewer wearing the socks
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check out one way to style them on TikTok!

Promising review: "The second these are out of the laundry, they're on my feet. The slouchy look is so cute and paired with a white tennis shoe — it’s my favorite thing to wear on my feet. They’re so comfortable, very soft, and they don’t leave marks on your legs like most such a socks do from being too tight." —Elisa

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.07+ (available in four color combinations).