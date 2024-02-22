37 Storage Solutions So Genius, You’ll Add Them To Your Cart Immediately

Each organizer is adjustable to accommodate any type of shoe height. It also has an anti-slip surface so shoes stay put even at an angle.

Promising review: "I love these! Love, love, love them! I am so happy to be able to SEE MY SHOES!! They had been hiding in the bottom of a closet or under the bed or piled on top of each other for years. Now I can see every pair! And I have BIG feet! 10.5 Wide. And I have HIGH heels! Some are 3.5 inches high. And while you kinda have to finagle the larger, taller shoes a bit, they DO FIT. When the heels get that tall though, they have a tendency to slip, so I just turned them toward the wall. Works great!" —DVA7118

Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $33.99 (available in three colors).