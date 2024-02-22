37 Storage Solutions So Genius, You’ll Add Them To Your Cart Immediately

1. A pack of stacking shoe organizers made to *double* the amount of space you have to store your shoes. And you'll still be able to see your favorite heels, sandals, and sneakers at a glance.
Each organizer is adjustable to accommodate any type of shoe height. It also has an anti-slip surface so shoes stay put even at an angle.
Promising review: "I love these! Love, love, love them! I am so happy to be able to SEE MY SHOES!! They had been hiding in the bottom of a closet or under the bed or piled on top of each other for years. Now I can see every pair! And I have BIG feet! 10.5 Wide. And I have HIGH heels! Some are 3.5 inches high. And while you kinda have to finagle the larger, taller shoes a bit, they DO FIT. When the heels get that tall though, they have a tendency to slip, so I just turned them toward the wall. Works great!" —DVA7118
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $33.99 (available in three colors).
2. Or a set of plastic shoe cubbies so you can proudly display your collection of Retro Jordans instead of hiding them away in the boxes.
Promising review: "I used to have a two-tier metal rack that was nowhere near enough storage space and there were always shoes all over the floor. I put this together in a rather short while and now my closet is clean! Totally love this because it is so spacious and you can build it in any shape you want." —Mama D
Get a 15-cube set from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
3. A plastic storage bag organizer that makes it super easy to grab whatever size baggie you need without having to fuss with those awkward cardboard boxes. Packing snacks and lunches has never been more efficient!
Southern Miss Design is a small business based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, that specializes in handmade wooden signs and custom vinyl monograms.
Promising review: "Love how this makes my drawer so clean and organized! No more fiddling with boxes! Fast shipping and wonderful package presentation!" —Jamie Lynn
Get it from Southern Miss Design on Etsy for $42.50 (available in three finishes).
4. A heavy duty pots and pans organizer so you can maximize the space in your cabinets and help prevent those expensive pans from getting scratched up.
You can store up to five pots and pans on this handy organizer.
Promising review: "I have been wanting to organize my kitchen cabinets for years. Finally got tired of lifting three pans to get the one I need. They were very easy to assemble and adjust as needed for the correct spacing. They were also very sturdy. I have eight skillets and I ordered two of these racks. These are the perfect solution for my cabinet. Gave me more space than I had before and it's so much easier to get to my skillets now. I love them. Would recommend them to anyone." —Piper L.
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
5. A honeycomb drawer organizer to organize your socks and underwear and make it MUCH easier to find what you need in the morning, as opposed to digging through drawers and hampers to find a matching sock.
The dividers snap together to create the individual slots. Some reviewers said these can be easily cut to fit the exact measurements of your drawer.
Promising review: "I needed something to organize my socks, saw this, and thought it looked like it would work. I live in the Pacific NW where our winters aren't particularly frigid, but they ARE cold and damp, so I tend to wear a lot of wool or thicker acrylic knit socks. This is exactly what I needed. Size is super, and it's easy to put together once I figured out that the buttons are easier to get into the slots if you DON'T try to push them but instead rock them from side to side. Really, I couldn't be happier with these. Much better than I expected, and exactly what I need." —L. Mountford
Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in sets of four or eight).
6. A brilliant shelf organizer/extra hanging rod combo if your dresser just does not have enough space for all your cute jeans and sweaters. And since thid has a rod underneath, you won't lose out on any precious hanging space!
Promising review: "I’m basically obsessed with this thing already. I just got it today so I can’t speak to long term, but it’s amazing how much space this frees up. I have a 1940s house, therefore 1940s tiny closets, and I need to get creative in my space organization. This thing was just what I needed to store sweaters on top and hang all other tops on the bottom. You can’t see in the photo but my closet has some space on both sides that’s just half-filled now and used to be filled to the brim, barely able to move the hangers. This storage solution makes displaying the sweaters nicer than in drawers of my dresser or hanging. It honestly appears very sturdy and quality to me. The fabric is thick, and the hooks and bar are both metal. All in all one of my favorite purchases from Amazon." —BobbyL
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four colors).
7. Or a five-shelf hanging closet organizer you can use for holding shoes, purses, or any clothing you'd rather not hang. Many reviewers also find it helpful for storing towels.
This attaches at the top to your clothing rod in your closet, and it can hold a weight of up to 50 pounds. There are also two side pockets for holding odds and ends.
Promising review: "Must-have for NYC cramped-apartment living! I made the mistake of buying a different and cheaper (less expensive) unit about 1.5 years ago. It could not hold all my heavy shoes and kept folding in and buckling and was unsightly. This is so sturdy!" —VulcanHunter22
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three styles).
8. A set of shelf dividers to separate folded sweaters, pants, towels, and more for a much tidier look. Now, you won't have to worry about your piles constantly collapsing into one another.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels. The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99.
9. A set of OXO food storage containers so you can organize your cereal, flour, sugar, snacks, and more in a much neater way AND keep them nice and fresh. No more clunky boxes cluttering up your pantry.
Push down the button on the top to activate the airtight seal. To open, just push down again for the button to pop up. The lid also comes apart for easier cleaning.
Promising review: "Love the Oxo pop-top canisters! They seal well and open easily with a press to the pop-top. I have arthritis in my hands and these are fabulous and so easy to open, yet so secure when the lid is popped close. Also has a useful knob on the bottom of the lid so you can stick an Oxo scoop inside the container to the lid rather than down in whatever you are storing in the container." —Lori A. Fregin
Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $109.
10. A multilayered jewelry organizer perfect for storing rings, earrings, pins, and other small accessories that are always disappearing. And when closed, the compact cylinder will easily fit on your vanity, dresser, desk, or bathroom counter.
Promising review: "Amazing, I think everyone needs this product for organizing their jewelry. It is super compact, which I love and it is perfect for organizing your jewelry. I split my rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets into four separate compartments. It works perfectly, no cosmetic imperfections, and is exactly how it is described. It is small, so make sure to know the exact measurements before purchasing if size is a problem." —Emily Zhang
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors).
11. A Roll Keeper organizer so you can keep your cherished collection of band tees neatly rolled and visible, as opposed to crammed in a messy drawer that you can never get closed.
The Roll Keeper is a woman-owned small business from Kelso, Washington. Take a peek at this helpful video that shows you how to load and unload the Roll Keeper!
Check out this promising review from BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower who owns (and loves!) the Roll Keeper:
"Before getting this I was driving myself up the wall with my bad folding habits. I basically shoved all my shirts into the storage drawers under my bed, because I have a teeny-tiny closet (the picture above gives you a solid idea of how small it is). This has given me a massive amount of clothing storage I didn't have before. The quality is stellar and Traci is 10/10 the most thoughtful person I've purchased an Etsy product from!"
Get it from The Roll Keeper on Etsy for $17.99 (available in two colors).
12. A velvet storage ottoman you can use to kick your feet up after a long day or pull out as extra seating when you have friends over. Plus, it doubles as secret storage! Use it to stash some shoes, candles, books, or any other overflow of things you have in your home.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman:
"I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors and two sizes).