Just 35 Cleaning Products That Are Cheap And Efficient

1. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads that'll fit on your Swiffer, because they are better for the environment, more cost-efficient, and many reviewers say that they actually work better than the disposable pads.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
Get a set of two from Amazon for $18.25.
2. A clever humidifier tank cleaner to help minimize that yucky slime and buildup that collects in the water tank. Each little fishy will assist in keeping your humidifier clean for up to 30 days.
3. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups, because your Keurig is likely holding on to some gross residue and old grinds. This will clean it out, which will help give your coffee a better taste and lengthen the life of your machine.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner so you won't smell a yucky, rotting aroma every time you go to do the dishes.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
5. A set of washing machine-cleaning tablets to prevent your washer from making your chunky sweaters and flannel sheets smell funky.
Promising review: My older model Whirlpool washing machine had been smelling very bad for about two months. We tried everything, white vinegar, beach, etc., it would stay fresh smelling for two days then back to the bad moldy smell. I read this product works so I ordered it. Used one tablet and the smell is gone!!! It has been three weeks now and it just smells fresh, no strong perfume odor either! Buy this product you will not regret it!!!" —A.C.
Get a set of six tablets from Amazon for $11.95.
6. A set of Bottle Bright tablets that'll make your favorite cups and mugs look brand new again, so you'll actually want to use them without being grossed out.
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug; I tried everything — bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING — and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER Hydro Flask to replace it. Eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much that I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING, AMAZING, AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $8.
7. A set of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to remove all the grime from inside your machine and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue.
Promising review: "Saved me from buying a new dishwasher!I have to admit that I was skeptical that this product was actually going to do anything. I’ve noticed my dishwasher wasn’t cleaning dishes very well lately, and I did everything I could to get it working properly again, but was ready to finally give up and buy a new dishwasher. I bought these tablets thinking they were designed to eliminate odors, but I was willing to give them a shot before buying a whole new dishwasher. I put one in the bottom of the dishwasher last night per the instructions and woke up to completely clean dishes for the first time in weeks. They look perfect. I don’t know why these tablets work but they absolutely did and I am a happy customer!" —B. Turner
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.
8. A wine-stain removing spray for when you get a little too excited while watching Love Is Blind and some of your pinot noir gets on your favorite throw pillow. Not only does this remove wine stains, but it'll also work on coffee, fruit punch, ink, and pet accidents.
Wine Away is a woman-owned business that was founded by Staci Wanichek (the CEO), and her mom, Cheryl, over 20 years ago.
Promising review: "Amazing cleaning power in one small bottle. When my friend told me she'd heard of this product from her wine group, I realized immediately this is something I can use even for non-wine-related spills. And immediately upon receiving this stain remover, I had the opportunity to spritz a spray on my placemat where someone had accidentally gotten some gel marker pen ink smeared all over it. With just a few quick sprays, I was able to wash the placemat, and it came out of the wash looking clean and fabulous! Food stains have also come out of the placemat just as easily, and I'm just delighted to have such a powerful cleanser available for those unplanned moments when the next stains occur. Highly recommended!" —Cynthia Sue Larson
To learn more, check out our review in this roundup of cleaning gadgets that actually work.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. The viral ChomChom pet hair remover roller — it’s going to collect so much fur from your furniture, you’ll basically have enough to make a fur coat. I’m not sure why Cruella de Vil was stealing puppies when she could have just used one of these bad boys.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.