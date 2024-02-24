Give Your Closet, Home, And Vanity A Refresh With These 26 Products From Black-Owned Businesses

1. A "Champagne Showers" candle from beauty influencer Jackie Aina's Forvr Mood brand because it'll look beautiful on your coffee table and fill your home with a blended scent of bergamot, peach fizz, and creamy woods.
This Black woman-owned biz was founded by Jackie Aina, a Nigerian-born American and US Army veteran who's been creating YouTube beauty content for years.
Promising review: "Burned slowly and the fragrances really made my bedroom smell amazing. Very effective for a smaller-sized candle. Pleased with this purchase." —Gillian
Get it from Forvr Mood for $42 and check out more scents.
2. Or a "Frederick" candle from Harlem Candle Company, which pays tribute to Frederick Douglass — the scent is inspired by the orangery garden where he grew up. It has fragrance notes of smoked yuzu, ginger blossom, and suede. Plus, it comes in a beautiful glass jar that can be used afterward as a cocktail glass or vase.
This is a Black woman-owned company founded in 2014 by Teri Johnson to help embody her love of jazz music and Harlem.
Here's what my colleague Sally Elshorafa says about her candles from Harlem Candle Company:
"The soy vegetable wax blend candles are made with one-of-a-kind fragrance oils. I recently burned through a tin of the Holiday scent and it lasted SO much longer than other candle tins of that size. I'm currently on the Speakeasy candle that smells incredibly luxurious and rich. If I'm awake and in my apartment, a candle is lit. But I think I'll ration the Speakeasy beaut to keep it around even longer."
Promising review: "I’ve enjoyed a few of Harlem Candle Co.’s candles and have loved them all, but this scent is by far my favorite. I love how it fills the room but isn’t overpowering." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $48 (available in 12 other scents), from Nordstrom for $48, or from Harlem Candle Company for $17+ (available in two sizes and various other scents).
3. A nude lace teddy that'll make you say "GYAT" every time you walk by a mirror while wearing it. It has a high-leg cut and adjustable straps. It honestly looks so good that you'll probably want to wear it out with jeans or a mini skirt just so more people can admire you in it.
Love, Vera is a size-inclusive brand that is woman-owned. The line "celebrates Black women, Black entrepreneurship, and Black cultural influence," and they're committed to hiring Black talent to create more diversity in the fashion industry.
Promising review: "This bodysuit fits perfectly! I love the color and how it makes me feel sexy and confident." —Cussatta B.
Get it from Love, Vera for $55 (available in four colors and sizes S–XL and 1X–4X).
4. Topicals Faded serum to help reduce the appearance of dark spots, scars, and uneven skin tone. Using antioxidants and inflammation-reducing ingredients, many reviewers say the results are definitely noticeable with consistent use.
Just so you know, reviewers say that Faded's scent is on the stronger side, but it's totally worth it once the results start happening!
Topicals is a WOC-founded small business started by Claudia Teng and Olamide Olowe. The brand is all about helping you love the skin you're in, with a little help from their effective, science-backed products.
Promising reviews: "What is this witchcraft?! I've tried every hyped-up treatment on the market over the past five years to address hyperpigmentation, and none of them had the noticeable impact that Topicals Faded did in just three uses so far. This stuff is amazing. I have no idea why this has been so effective but I'm a customer for life now." —ShannonD726
"The hype is real!! This is an instant holy grail for me. Yes, there is a smell when you apply the product, but it dissipates almost instantly. In my opinion, it it worth it for the results. I would rather have a product that actually does what it says as opened to one that is filled with irritating fragrances. This product has revered hyperpigmentation that I have had for YEARS. Please never change!!" —KierynJoy
Get it from Amazon for $15+ (available in three sizes) or from Sephora for $18+ (available in two sizes).
5. A female rappers sweatshirt that'll have you shuffling through your favorite Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott songs every time you wear it. It's perfect for lounging around the house or throwing on with some sneakers and hoop earrings.
The Trini Gee is a woman-owned shop based in Houston, Texas, which specializes in products "infused with melanin and culture." In addition to clothing, they also carry home decor, stationery, accessories, and coffee mugs. The shop also offers customized/personalized designs upon request.
When I saw this sweatshirt, I knew I had to have it! As a big hip-hop fan, this sweatshirt features so many icons that I've listened to growing up and I've never seen a design that shows love to so many different women in hip-hop the way this one does. And aside from such a dope and unique design, the sweatshirt itself is great quality! I have worn it many times over the years and haven't had any issues with fading, ripping, etc. Would definitely recommend checking out her designs and products!
Get it from The Trini Gee on Etsy for $39.99 (available in unisex sizes S–5XL and eight colors).
6. A vibrant throw pillow for adding some color to your couch or armchair. The summery colors are sure to add some new life to your living space — while also giving you a comfy place to rest your head after a long day. And if you're a sneakerhead, then you definitely can't pass this up!
DomoInk was founded in 2018 by contemporary pop artist Domonique Brown. The shop sells a mix of apparel, accessories, and home goods, with many of the designs serving as a celebration of Black culture.
Get it from DomoInk for $40 (available in two sizes).
7. A Hanifa cardigan dress that's both cozy and luxurious. It's made from a thick hand-knit Korean acrylic yarn, and you'll feel like a fashion ~It Girl~ every time you wear it.
Hanifa is a woman-owned fashion brand that sells high-quality garments for women "at every turn of her lifestyle." It has been worn by big-name celebs like Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Issa Rae.
I own a skirt and a scarf from Hanifa, and I can honestly say the items are well worth the price tag. The knits are thick and incredibly cozy. The colors are so vibrant and fun. I always get compliments when I wear them and I can't wait to invest in my next piece!
Get it from Hanifa for $189 (originally $289; available in sizes XXS/XS–L/XL — but note that it does run oversized — and 11 colors).
8. A bottle of Bread Beauty Supply's hair oil for a simple way to give your curls and coils anti-greasy gloss and softness on the daily. You can apply it straight out of the shower so it can dry shiny and frizz-free, or apply it between washes. It's made of a silicone-free oil blend that won't harm your natural hair.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned business that was founded by Maeva Heim in 2020. I'm a big fan of their products! Check out my thoughts on their creamy deep conditioner (it's #4 on the list).
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and live in dry Cali heat. Not many things work for me. This product was gifted to me and I decided to try it because, why not. Imagine my surprise when it turned out to be one of the best things to ever put in my hair. Without over-gushing, everything feels better with this oil. My twist-outs with this oil alone are lighter and moisturized. I don’t have to reapply unless I want to... it seems to really last and make my hair feel soft. Pair with aloe gel, it’s been a revelation. Thank you for making this!" —4cMeChillin
Get it from Amazon for $21+ (available in two sizes), from Sephora for $14+ (available in three sizes), or from Bread Beauty Supply for $24.
9. A gorgeous set of colorful wine glasses that are seriously going to take your wine nights and dinner parties to another level. They're elegant, fun, and ready to give you a great excuse for buying a bottle of Pinot Grigio.
Founder Stephanie Summerson Hall named her small business after her grandmother, Estelle, who had a love for antiquing and collecting colored glass. The pieces are made by artisans in Poland.
Promising review: "Stunning glasses. I ordered the amber smoke color, which is absolutely beautiful. Love the size and shape of the glass, too. Came packaged very securely and neatly in a beautiful box with a very nice note inside from the company." —Wineglasses, Nordstrom customer
Get a set of six from Nordstrom (available in three colors), from Anthropologie (available in eight colors), or from Estelle Colored Glass (available in various color and mixed set options) for $185.
10. A "Protect All Black Girls" tee — a necessary reminder for every month of the year. The neutral color, simple T-shirt cut, and powerful message will never go out of style.
The T-shirt reads: "Protect weird Black girls. Protects trans Black girls. Protect hood Black girls. Protect nerdy Black girls. Protect fat Black girls. Protect dark skin Black girls. Protect all Black girls."
Legendary Rootz is a Black woman-owned business that sells clothes and accessories with a goal of creating representation and a safe space for the Black community.
This is one of my favorite T-shirts. The quality is great, it's super soft and loose-fitting. Perfect for wearing on a warm day with shorts or wearing it with leggings while lounging around. The message is powerful and I always get compliments when I wear it. The print is clear and I love the neutral color so I can style it many different ways.
Get it from Legendary Roots for $30 (available in unisex sizes XS–5XL and six colors).
11. Or a simple knotted cotton tee so you can have a simple go-to top to wear with jeans, shorts, sweatpants, leggings, etc. — but with a cute little ~twist~.
Babes is a Black woman-owned, Los Angeles-based, small business founded by Ciera Rogers. Babes pieces are specially made to celebrate and accentuate every body type.
Get it from Babes for $25 (available in sizes XS–3XL and five colors).
12. A marshmallow and agave leaf hair jelly to give those curls smooth definition, while providing moisture and promoting healthy hair growth.
Camille Rose is a woman-owned biz founded by Janell Stephens, a mother of five who turned her hobby into a multimillion-dollar company since starting it in her kitchen in 2011.
Promising review: "This is the holy grail for anybody with curly hair. I often don’t need any other products other than this. Although the price is a little bit higher, I can’t stop myself from buying this as it really is the most perfect product for my hair type." —Annie
Get it from Amazon for $15.84, from Target for $16.69, or from Camille Rose for $22.
13. A fun printed windbreaker that'll really brighten up a gloomy day. With all the upcoming spring showers, this will help keep you dry, warm, and stylish.
Diop is a Detroit-based brand that specializes in easy-to-wear designs. Brand founder Mapate Diop is a second-generation American who was inspired by the Ankara fabrics his mom would bring back from trips to Nigeria.
Get it from Diop for $59 (originally $79; available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in four prints).
14. A Pat McGrath SatinAllure Lipstick so you can revamp your lipstick collection with a gorgeous new signature shade (great for all skin tones!) that's hydrating and comfortable for everyday wear.
Pat McGrath Labs is a woman-owned makeup brand. Not only does she make incredibly beautiful products, but she also became the first makeup artist to receive a damehood!
Promising review: "Lives up to the hype! The rich pigmentation and smooth application make it a standout choice. The long-lasting formula adds a touch of luxury to your makeup routine, and the vibrant berry shade is perfect for various occasions. Overall, fantastic lipstick that delivers both style and quality." —francesca1010
Get it from Sephora or from Pat McGrath Labs for $30 (available in 18 shades).
15. A velvet armchair that'll have all your guests asking, "Where did you get that?!" It's large and cozy, making it perfect for reading, watching a movie, or even taking a quick nap.
Albany Park is a family-owned furniture company founded by former NFL player Darryl Sharpton and his wife, Jessica Sharpton.
Promising review: "I purchased the Park armchair and ottoman as a gift to myself. I wanted to create my own cozy reading nook. I got them both in olive velvet. The chair is very roomy and comfortable. I did a lot of searching for the perfect chair before I settled on Albany Park. I made the right decision!" —Sarah T.
Get the rust velvet chair from Albany Park for $699 (originally $819; available in seven color and fabric options and two leg finishes).