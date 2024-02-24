Give Your Closet, Home, And Vanity A Refresh With These 26 Products From Black-Owned Businesses

Just so you know, reviewers say that Faded's scent is on the stronger side, but it's totally worth it once the results start happening!

Topicals is a WOC-founded small business started by Claudia Teng and Olamide Olowe. The brand is all about helping you love the skin you're in, with a little help from their effective, science-backed products.

Promising reviews: "What is this witchcraft?! I've tried every hyped-up treatment on the market over the past five years to address hyperpigmentation, and none of them had the noticeable impact that Topicals Faded did in just three uses so far. This stuff is amazing. I have no idea why this has been so effective but I'm a customer for life now." —ShannonD726

"The hype is real!! This is an instant holy grail for me. Yes, there is a smell when you apply the product, but it dissipates almost instantly. In my opinion, it it worth it for the results. I would rather have a product that actually does what it says as opened to one that is filled with irritating fragrances. This product has revered hyperpigmentation that I have had for YEARS. Please never change!!" —KierynJoy

Get it from Amazon for $15+ (available in three sizes) or from Sephora for $18+ (available in two sizes).