If You Think Your Home Has Everything, Check Out These 34 Wonderfully Weird Things It Definitely Doesn't

When you say your home has everything, you really mean everything *but* a strawberry side table, sheep toilet paper organizer, and melting analog clock.

Katy Herman
by Katy Herman

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A LOL-inducing sheep toilet paper organizer so you'll always have extra TP handy without it being an eyesore on the baaaaaack of the toilet or baaaaaathroom shelf.

A metal sculpture of a sheep's body about two feet high. It has indents that allow you to fill it with toilet paper to form the sheep's
Amazon

It holds seven to eight rolls and can stand on its own or be mounted on a wall.

Promising review: "This adorable toilet paper holder is sturdy and you always know when you need to restock — after all, who wants to run out of toilet paper? Too cute not to have!!!" —Judith O. Neff

Get it from Amazon for $28.99.

2. An OMG-worthy (and actually functional!) Dali-inspired melting clock that'll look unbelievably cool hanging off your shelf and basically turn your living or bedroom into a surrealist masterpiece.

Reviewer's Dali clock is displayed on a bookcase
www.amazon.com

Get the required AA battery here.

Promising review: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dali and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that, I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." —Zach

Get it from Amazon for $11.36.

3. A delightful fiberboard daisy or strawberry side table to help you cultivate a cutie-patootie cottagecore vibe.

Urban Outfitters

Promising review (for the strawberry): "I have never purchased something so fast. I truly love this table; it’s the perfect size! 🥰🥰" —Ashley44

Get them from Urban Outfitters: the daisy for $109 and the strawberry for $129.

4. A dimmable duck light who is quite simply a very big mood. He is made of squishy silicone, seems 100% DONE with doing anything, has a 30-minute auto-shutoff timer feature and three brightness settings, and, yes, also features a drawn-on butthole. It's the little things.

A light up duck laying on its side with a face of existential despair
Amazon

Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in two other very cute and quirky designs).

5. And a squee-worthy duck bowl perfect for pasta, salad, cereal, or quacking...I mean snacking. Because if you can opt for dishes this cute instead of boring solid ones, why the duck not?

A round flat bowl with a duck face on it full of salad
Amazon

Promising review: "I love this bowl for putting snacks in. It is good in the dishwasher and holds an okay amount of stuff. I love the cute face on it." —Mana McPhee

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes) and shop more duck dishes here.

6. Plus!!! A silly chair pillow because your current uncomfy seat and boring WFH setup always tempts you to ~duck~ out of work early. This dude is cushy, fuzzy, and completely absurd — literally what more could you want?

plush duck cushion on reviewer's chair
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This product is a little smaller than maybe what I was expecting. But, regardless, it is still very comfortable. I spend a lot of my time sitting on the computer but don’t have a legitimate desk chair, and this has definitely been a breath of fresh air for my rather unforgiving wooden kitchen chairs. Plus, I was looking for something cute and fun to bring some more color to my apartment, and this adorable duck definitely accomplishes that. I think it would be extra perfect for kids, too!" —Claire Rorick

Get it from Amazon for $35.99.

7. An incredibly cool posable Piranha Plant lamp that'll feel like it jumped right out of your screen and onto your nightstand. Just remember to warn Mario about it if he ever comes over for a visit, or he might be slightly traumatized.

The piranha plant lamp with mouth posed facing up
the lamp with the light in the mouth turned on
Box Lunch

Get the required AAA batteries here.

Promising review: "Mini size makes for a fun accent on a desk. Who doesn’t want a Piranha Plant lamp?" —TiffShark

Get it from Box Lunch for $24.90 or Amazon for $37.99.

8. A wacky and wonderful corn on the cob stool with a huge bite taken out of it that's the stuff of orthodontists' nightmares (who else ate corn the second they got their braces off???). You may be tempted to buy several of these so everyone can sit on one at your next backyard BBQ.

model on the cylindrical corn stool
Coming Soon New York

Coming Soon is a New York-based shop specializing in bold furniture and design.

Get it from Coming Soon for $275.

9. Funny and cute egg salt and pepper shakers that look super real and will be the most adorbs addition to your farmhouse-inspired breakfast table spread.

the brown shakers in their carton-like holder
the set next to a reviewer's real hen's eggs that look almost identical
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "So realistic. These look just like my hens' eggs. I like how sleek they are for easy cleaning. The stoppers on the bottom are a bit difficult to remove but then I don't have to worry about them falling out." —ram

Get them from Amazon for $15.99.

10. A sweet lil' literal couch potato LED light featuring a fella who's a lot like you — super content in his armchair sipping boba, maybe also binging Love Is Blind.

the lamp that looks like a potato in a chair drinking boba
Smoko

Get the required AAA batteries here.

Order it from Smoko for $22.

11. A flexible flower vase pal, you can pose in all kinds of goofy ways, from having him wave to visitors, do the splits or raise the roof because he's so revved up to be a reservoir for your roses.

A reviewer's beige color small vase with four stretchy limbs that bend to sit on a windowsill
reviewer's white version of it bent to sit on a counter top
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." Susy Lundy 

Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors). 

12. And a silly stoneware planter that is probably an accurate representation of what my spirit looks like when I bop to the new Beyoncé songs.

small planter with eyes going in different directions and legs wearing pink cowboy boots
Urban Outfitters

There's a drainage hole at the bottom!

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $20.

13. The cutest cherry toilet brush because it turns out toilet brushes don't have to be just an unsightly necessity. ~Pit~ure this: a bathroom with all the essentials, but that actually feels whimsical — that's about to be your reality.

gif of reviewer taking the brush out of its holder
the cherry toilet brush in a reviewer's bathroom
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check out a review of this cutie on TikTok

Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).

14. A mini inflatable tube guy to make a day at your WFH desk less of a snooze. It's hard to be stressed about that spreadsheet when he's over here waving his hands in the air like he just doesn't care!

reviewer's red tube guy on table
www.amazon.com

It even comes with a mini booklet of facts about this wavy creatures that are always at car dealerships, for some reason.

Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me, and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My coworkers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the