If You Think Your Home Has Everything, Check Out These 34 Wonderfully Weird Things It Definitely Doesn't

1. A LOL-inducing sheep toilet paper organizer so you'll always have extra TP handy without it being an eyesore on the baaaaaack of the toilet or baaaaaathroom shelf.
It holds seven to eight rolls and can stand on its own or be mounted on a wall.
Promising review: "This adorable toilet paper holder is sturdy and you always know when you need to restock — after all, who wants to run out of toilet paper? Too cute not to have!!!" —Judith O. Neff
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
2. An OMG-worthy (and actually functional!) Dali-inspired melting clock that'll look unbelievably cool hanging off your shelf and basically turn your living or bedroom into a surrealist masterpiece.
Promising review: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dali and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that, I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." —Zach
Get it from Amazon for $11.36.
3. A delightful fiberboard daisy or strawberry side table to help you cultivate a cutie-patootie cottagecore vibe.
4. A dimmable duck light who is quite simply a very big mood. He is made of squishy silicone, seems 100% DONE with doing anything, has a 30-minute auto-shutoff timer feature and three brightness settings, and, yes, also features a drawn-on butthole. It's the little things.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in two other very cute and quirky designs).
5. And a squee-worthy duck bowl perfect for pasta, salad, cereal, or quacking...I mean snacking. Because if you can opt for dishes this cute instead of boring solid ones, why the duck not?
Promising review: "I love this bowl for putting snacks in. It is good in the dishwasher and holds an okay amount of stuff. I love the cute face on it." —Mana McPhee
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes) and shop more duck dishes here.
6. Plus!!! A silly chair pillow because your current uncomfy seat and boring WFH setup always tempts you to ~duck~ out of work early. This dude is cushy, fuzzy, and completely absurd — literally what more could you want?
Promising review: "This product is a little smaller than maybe what I was expecting. But, regardless, it is still very comfortable. I spend a lot of my time sitting on the computer but don’t have a legitimate desk chair, and this has definitely been a breath of fresh air for my rather unforgiving wooden kitchen chairs. Plus, I was looking for something cute and fun to bring some more color to my apartment, and this adorable duck definitely accomplishes that. I think it would be extra perfect for kids, too!" —Claire Rorick
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
7. An incredibly cool posable Piranha Plant lamp that'll feel like it jumped right out of your screen and onto your nightstand. Just remember to warn Mario about it if he ever comes over for a visit, or he might be slightly traumatized.
8. A wacky and wonderful corn on the cob stool with a huge bite taken out of it that's the stuff of orthodontists' nightmares (who else ate corn the second they got their braces off???). You may be tempted to buy several of these so everyone can sit on one at your next backyard BBQ.
Get it from Coming Soon for $275.
9. Funny and cute egg salt and pepper shakers that look super real and will be the most adorbs addition to your farmhouse-inspired breakfast table spread.
10. A sweet lil' literal couch potato LED light featuring a fella who's a lot like you — super content in his armchair sipping boba, maybe also binging Love Is Blind.
11. A flexible flower vase pal, you can pose in all kinds of goofy ways, from having him wave to visitors, do the splits or raise the roof because he's so revved up to be a reservoir for your roses.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
12. And a silly stoneware planter that is probably an accurate representation of what my spirit looks like when I bop to the new Beyoncé songs.
There's a drainage hole at the bottom!
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $20.
13. The cutest cherry toilet brush because it turns out toilet brushes don't have to be just an unsightly necessity. ~Pit~ure this: a bathroom with all the essentials, but that actually feels whimsical — that's about to be your reality.
Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
14. A mini inflatable tube guy to make a day at your WFH desk less of a snooze. It's hard to be stressed about that spreadsheet when he's over here waving his hands in the air like he just doesn't care!
It even comes with a mini booklet of facts about this wavy creatures that are always at car dealerships, for some reason.
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me, and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My coworkers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up.