39 TikTok Products That Genuinely Get Results (And We Have The Receipts)

1. A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to have you bidding coffee stains you thought were just part of your teeth now adieu. Each mint-flavored pen lasts for 20+ uses and since you just swipe on the gel and let it sit for 30 seconds, they're wayyyyyy less of a hassle than strips or other whitening methods.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
2. A Bissell Little Green multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner, aka a fan-fave stain-busting machine. If spot-cleaning your fabric surfaces just isn't cutting it and it's time to be a real adult and do a deep clean, this is the sidekick you need.
It comes with a tough stain tool, self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool, and a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "I love this thing. I bought it on a whim after seeing so many TikToks about it and can now say I am obsessed with it. As soon as it arrived I wanted to try it out, so I started on an old, old stain on my rug, and imagine my surprise when it instantly came out. (I had tried every cleaning product prior to this). Then I thought I would try my couch, and it now looks brand new. Next was my car. I've owned my car for 10 years and it has fabric seats. Honestly I was grossed out by how much brown liquid and dirt came out of those seats but my car looks and smells amazing now. I would highly recommend this. Easy to move around and clean rugs, couches, cars, chairs, and more. Wish I had taken before and after photos because they would have been so good." —Zoey
3. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant featuring exfoliating pumice beads and brightening glycolic and lactic acids. This cruelty- and artificial-fragrance-free concoction may have you seeing smoother skin after just one use!
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried many things, so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1-2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use Cerave rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney Huisinga
4. A set of magnetic decorative garage accents so if you feel like your garage door is the most blah part of your exterior, you can add some faux windows or hinges to make it look, dare I say, chic.
They're made out of durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic.
Promising reviews: "Easy upgrade!!! Recently replaced our garage door and decided not to spend the extra $$$$ figures on carriage details. These are AMAZING. I was thrown off that they weren't metal, BUT they stick and have stayed in place. Nobody's gonna know....(TikTok made me do it — I was influenced.)" —Amazon Customer
5. A "flossing toothbrush" with super-duper thin "flossing bristles" designed to get into the trickiest grooves of your teeth (ya know, where you've had a little bit of popcorn stuck since you saw Dune: Part Two).
Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business specializing in upgraded toothbrushes. While these can't be a full substitute for flossing, they're helpful if you don't floss as much as you should (I feel you). As always, your dentist will have the best advice on the routine that's best for you!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
6. The famous nonadhesive ChomChom pet hair remover roller you can just glide over your furniture to suck up the seemingly impossible amounts of fuzz your beloved fur baby deposits on a daily basis. Yes, you can now wear black pants and have company over — maybe even both at the same time! — without having to break out the pain-in-the-butt sticky lint roller.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
7. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, a gluten-, paraben-, and cruelty-free formula that'll get your lashes to look their all-time best and stay that way — reviewers say actually stays the heck on, even through long days and sweat. As if that wasn't amazing enough, it's Only. Five. Dollars.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "This mascara is the bomb! You can’t go wrong with this, especially with the price. Believe it or not I saw it on TikTok and had to try it. I am very pleased with it. I use makeup remover to remove it at night. I haven’t had any problems with smudging. I also love the look that it gives my eyelashes. I apply one coat to each eye and then apply another to each eye. So, give it a try! I think you will like it!" —Happy Shopper
8. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because yes, there's a product meant specifically for cleaning one of the stinkiest parts of your kitchen, as there should be! It'll not only stop your garbage disposal from smelling like something died down there, but also look dang cool doing it.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
9. Wet & Forget shower spray, which'll revolutionize the way you clean your bathroom. True to its name, all you have to do is spray your shower or tub, let it sit overnight, and rinse it the next morning to reveal a cleaning miracle. It works so well, you only need to use it once a week!
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
10. A bottle of CND SolarOil, a low-key magical oil here to help banish brittle nails and dry cuticles for good. Nailed it!
Promising review: "This stuff is magic. I am not kidding you, this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago my nails were brittle and peeling, I always had my nails done and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life! If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" —Jocelyn Nackley
