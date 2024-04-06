It's Spring, AKA The Best Style Season, So Check Out These 36 Cute Clothing Items

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A flirty floral dress with a smocked bodice and cute puff sleeves you can wear off the shoulder or on for a look that's adorably on-trend either way. Grab it in a couple of patterns and you basically have your whole warm-weather wardrobe.
Promising review: "Perfect Easter/spring dress. I’m a size 12/14 and ordered a size large. I could’ve size up to a XL but I wasn’t sure if would make the sleeves on the dress a little big, plus it has a nice stretch. But overall 10/10" —Court
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 prints).
2. Truly drool-worthy Italian-grocery-printed jeans in case a Mediterranean vacay isn't in the cards this spring — or honestly, in case it is! You'll get your fix of lemons and tomatoes and fish and bread right on the very pants you'll have to unbutton once you've consumed all of the above.
They don't have stretch, so the brand recommends ordering a size or two up from your usual.
Lisa Says Gah is a small business known for quirky and fashion-forward finds.
Promising review: "Legendary! Can’t walk a few yards without getting a compliment on these. Or a comment online saying 'WHAT, WHERE, I need.' I ordered a 14 (typically a 10–12 in pants with a little stretch) but these fit perfectly and accommodate my butt and legs and fits tapered just how I want on my waist. These pants are truly a curvy girl's Italian dream come true." —Alexis R.
Get them from Lisa Says Gah for $188 (available in sizes 0–30, also available in select sizes in black and a tapas print version).
3. A tie-dye midi skirt and cropped tank set sure to make many appearances in vacation pics and OOTD shots alike. Since you can break the pieces up and style them separately or rock them together, neither you nor your followers will get tired of this cuteness anytime soon.
But I mean, if you want to be 100% sure, you could always get a few colors....
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casually! I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable and soft. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool-looking top!" —Jules
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and 42 colors and prints).
4. Super wide-leg, spaghtti-strap overalls complete with *POCKETS* because this season, form and function truly can go hand in hand. The only problem will be convincing yourself you will eventually need to take them off.
Promising review: "Love the look! Loose style that doesn’t seem to wrinkle. Shoulder straps were a bit difficult to adjust but doable. Looks great on and can dress up or down. Great for spring, summer, and fall! Will order another. Lots of colors to choose from!" —Sharon S. Gibbons
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL and 13 colors).
5. An adorbs ruffle-trimmed sweater you may wanna scoop up in SEVERAL colors, and I don't think that's greedy. There are so many cute ones and they all look so comfy...we are powerless to resist.
Promising review: "Very fashionable for winter and spring. This sweater is just as cute in person. Color is what I expected. Fit is good for my weight and height. Very soft, and ruffles and buttons are just right. Not too frilly." —Mms
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors).
6. A strapless rosette jumpsuit if you're interested in perfect wedding guest attire that *isn't* a dress...and therefore doesn't come with the risk of blowing straight up and showing the entire receiving line your undies.
Get it from Petal & Pup for $89 (available in sizes XS–XL).
7. A sleek satin midi skirt, aka a transitional weather superhero. Wear it with sweaters, jackets, or sleeveless bodysuits, tights or bare legs, boots or sandals...you have got OPTIONS and all of them are chic.
Promising reviews: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are at least $60 plus but this one is the best one I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby
"The rich color of the skirt is what sells it for me. Wear it with several colors, different styles and you will be the hit at work or at dinner." —Jennifer Olvera
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors). And psst...here's a similar version that goes up to size 5X.
8. A pretty floral wrap-effect dress that's the easiest, most perfect pick for every single brunch, date, or outdoor party. Do you hear that? It's this baby screaming "SPRING!!!"
Say it with me: it has pockets!!!!
Promising review: "This dress fit me amazingly, it’s adorable and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 15 prints).
9. An easy short-sleeve romper chill enough for day spent outdoors where comfort is a must, but that's in no way short on style. Just add white sneakers!
Reviewers recommend ordering based on the measurements in the size chart, not your usual size (as it runs a bit small).
Promising review: "More comfortable and higher quality than expected. I do not have high hopes for these random brand Amazon clothes but the good ones defy expectations. This romper is one of the good ones! It is comfortable and the material is not too thin/sheer. Only time will tell how it holds up but so far so good. I am about 5'8", 180 lbs, so I purchased an XL based on the reviews. That gave me a generous fit without being too large (it's loose, but I'm not swimming in it), so no problems pulling it up over my body as some reviewers mentioned. Cute and comfy, I'm contemplating getting another one in a different color!" —K. Affeldt
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors and prints).
10. A pretty much perfect Peter Pan collar jean jacket that's sooo soft and comfy and sooooooooo much more interesting than the plain trucker style you've had since college.
I just got this and am OBSESSED with it. It is so lightweight and soft, not scratchy and stiff like so many jean jackets, and that means you can easily pack it and toss it over any and everything. The collar is so fun and quirky and sweet, and the shape is perfect for pairing with skirts and dresses or pants and shorts — not too short, not too long. The lighter wash and romantic ruffles will be the perfect complement to spring florals, and I could totally customize this jacket with pins (even though it's pretty perfect the way it is). I know this is gonna be a compliment magnet!
Get it from Anthropologie for $128 (available in sizes XXS–3X and XS–L petite).
11. A sleek knit halter crop top sure to have your floral skirts and high-waisted jeans and shorts quoting Jerry Maguire — "You complete me."
Promising review: "New favorite wardrobe piece. I absolutely love this top. It’s perfect without a bra, and I’ve paired it with skirts and high-waisted pants to the receipt of many compliments. My only regret is I didn’t buy it in every color." —Blair
Get it from Amazon for $17.60+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 12 colors).