If Your Routine Could Use A Lil' Upgrade For The New Year, Check Out These 34 Products Under $20

1. A daily planning pad of 50 tear-off sheets you can use to map out your day. It's got space for what you're grateful for, priorities you must do today, a to-do list, appointments, achievements, meal planning, logging exercise, and notes and doodles, plus a water intake tracker and a blank clock to fill in if you do better with images than words. They truly thought of everything, and this pretty pad will help you feel so accomplished!
It's made by a family-owned, Wisconsin-based small stationery biz.
Promising review: "So glad I bought this! This is a great little notepad! Cute, practical, and with just enough writing space to capture the most important things. Well worth the price!" —Nikki Grillo
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in six other styles).
2. A set of two whip-making pumps that'll turn your go-to foaming cleanser into a marshmallow fluff-like foam so it'll go on more smoothly and feel like you're seriously pampering yourself every time you wash your face. Regular cleanser is sooooooo 2023.
Promising review: "Great price for a set of two! I was able to keep one for myself and give one to my mother. It is very easy to use and extends the life of my products while the foam that is produced is easy on my skin." —Vicky
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.79+ (available in four color combinations).
3. OMG-worthy 3D-printed, wearable chopsticks so you can snack like a master — I'm talking no chip seasoning on your fingers, meaning your keyboard, gaming controller, or whatever you're multitasking on stays clean. These are the kinds of innovations you dreamt of as a child.
They're from a small biz based in Dallas.
Promising review: "I love these wearable chopsticks! No more having to wipe my hands off before using my mouse; I can just wear this. It's fun, convenient, and mess-free. Plus, it forces you to snack a little more slowly. I also love the color I got, and it seems durable for the price." —Sara K
Get it from Ridha 3D Printing on Etsy for $4.90+ (available in 23 colors and two styles).
4. Or some fun lightsaber chopsticks to ensure no lunch will ever be a sad desk lunch in 2024. You're an adult, so you actually are allowed to play with your food. And with these babies, no one would have the heart to ~force~ you to stop, anyway.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these. She writes: "As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."
Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger than I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully, that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." —Anthony
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in two styles).
5. A nourishing shea butter and hyaluronic acid shower lotion for a smarter way to hydrate your parched winter skin post-shower. It's designed to be applied when your skin is still wet and your pores are most open to absorb all the moisturizing goodness — whoever came up with this is a skincare genius.
Promising review: "I've been using this product for one week, and my skin has never been softer. I'm in my early 50s, and every year around fall, my skin begins to dry out. By January, it's actually cracking and painful, and showering only made things worse. That's why this year, I decided to start moisturizing BEFORE the cold winter months. This product leaves your skin soft, smooth, and well hydrated. But best of all, it doesn't feel greasy. It's gentle, which is a concern for me since I have sensitive skin. A little of this product goes a long way. The instructions say put a dime-size dollop of lotion on each arm and leg, and that really is all you need for your extremities. It spreads smoothly and covers a large area. Moisturizing while still damp from the shower is definitely the way to go. This also has a very clean scent that smells like a soft mixture of coconut and vanilla, but I think that may actually be the scent coming from the shea butter (not sure). I'm sold on this stuff." —Flipp'n Pages
Get it from Amazon for $8.54.
6. A shirt-folding board, because maybe Sheldon Cooper was on to something. This wonder will make folding clothes more satisfying and fun (a low bar, I know) and get your tees and other garments folded so well that they'll actually take up less space. Here's to no more procrastinating putting those clean clothes away this year.
Promising review: "My first reaction? 'Why did I buy this?' Then I opened the box and wasn't too convinced about the way it looked, as some edges look like they would quickly snap with use. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. Must try! Am in love with how beautiful it left my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A spa-worthy exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to banish all your crusty, dry winter skin and feel like a whole new person.
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while. 😂
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
8. Or a Luv Scrub, aka an exfoliating nylon bath cloth inspired by a common grooming routine product used in West Africa. The long and stretchy cloth will exfoliate, turn each shower into a a spa-like experience, and leave you with remarkably soft skin. Can a regular washcloth do that? Didn't think so.
It's even long enough that you can easily scrub your back! Several of my coworkers have tried and love this product, which is from a Black woman-owned small business!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this exfoliator. I got it to remove my self-tan in the spots that never seem to go away (my ankles) and it did amazingly. It removed all of the old tan and buffed away all of the dry skin so it was perfectly prepared for my next application of self-tan. Not to mention, adding soap to it makes the soap lather so well. My husband is now addicted to it as well! I love that it dries completely and cannot be a source of mold when left in the shower caddy like exfoliators I have used before. I love it! Definitely 10/10!!" —kcaudill
Get it from Luv Scrub for $18 (available in eight colors) or Ulta for $18 (available in five colors).
9. An impressive peanut butter knife specially designed to get EVERY LAST DROP of goodness out of the jar, without getting your hands all sticky. It'll save you money, mess, and meal-prep time as you're making your weekly (daily? hourly?) sammies.
Promising review: "It will save your life! Give you wings! Make you taller! More handsome! It will reverse male-pattern baldness!! It will teach your dog to behave! Has been known to bring feuding families back to an amicable place of respect and love! Your glass will always be half full! You will suddenly find yourself only grabbing on-sale items when grocery shopping (by accident even!). Just having one PB-Jife in the household has been noted as a confirmed good luck charm and beacon for positivity and fortune to befall you!* Two days on Amazon Prime later, and here I am full of life, typing this with my CLEAN HANDS AND KNUCKLES! After just scraping the bottom of a big ol' peanut butter jar out in two seconds effortlessly. It might look big and awkward (it's a monster of a one-use tool), but seriously, if you have an intense dislike for getting PB on your fingertips dealing with jars — this is the solution you've been looking for. Long live PB-Jife.
*Will not do anything in that first paragraph. I'm sorry." —CW
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors).
10. A beyond convenient document clip that attaches to your monitor via Command strip and can hold up to 30 sheets of paper for you to easily reference when studying, transcribing, or doing any other task. No more glancing up and down constantly and losing your place, which means you'll get things done faster. A small hack for a more productive 2024!
Promising review: "This simple item has made my life easier. It is extremely easy to install and to use. It has increased my productivity in the office when needing to refer to a hard document. When not in use, you can easily hide it behind your screen. It has two options to hold paper: one that you can just stick in and the other to clip on a bunch of documents." —Elee the Lawyer
Get it from Amazon for $8.15.
11. Wad-Free, an ingenious device to solve all your sheet-washing woes. It'll help your sheets dry faster and with fewer wrinkles, and prevent them from trapping all the clothes you throw in there with them in the dreaded tangled-up ball. Where have these been your whole laundry-doing life?!?
They're reusable, BPA free, and from a small business that launched during the pandemic.
Promising review: "This product has changed my world! Washing and drying my sheets is a breeze! The sheets are not bundled up in the washer, and they also dry quickly with no wrinkles! Do yourself a huge favor and try Wad-Free! You will not regret it! Thank you, Wad-Free, for making this chore simple and making washing my sheets a fun, easy breezy experience! I love them!!! I purchased a backup pair too. Blessings!" —just cruisin'!
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a set of four).
12. A pair of eyeliner stamp pens made for anyone who has ever spent over 20 minutes in the mirror trying to get that perfect cat-eye that probably only Cleopatra and Taylor Swift are capable of. This'll let you make it it out of the house on time *and* with the perfect look, and it's long-lasting, too!
It comes with two stamps (one for the right eye, one for the left), both of which have a black liquid liner pen on the other end, so you've got everything you need to create the purr-fect look.
Promising review: "I just want to make my morning routine as easy as possible. I love winged liner but I don’t have the steady hand for it without mistakes. This makes a perfect and consistent wing every time. Love it! I ordered the 10 mm and now i’ll have to try the 12 mm!" —Julie B
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in four styles).
13. A cool, antimicrobial toothbrush with super-duper thin "flossing bristles" designed to get into the trickiest grooves of your teeth (ya know, where you've had a little bit of popcorn stuck since you saw Barbie in the theater).
Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business specializing in upgraded toothbrushes. While these can't be a full substitute for flossing, they're helpful if you don't floss as much as you should (I feel you). As always, your dentist will have the best advice on the routine that's best for you!
Psst...I personally love the travel versions of these that have a built-in case!
Promising review: "Seriously! I love this toothbrush, it’s the best one out there. I’ve tried all different kinds — I’m always looking for the next best one, but this is it for me. I feel like this manual brush would give any electric one a run for its money. Just buy it! You won’t be disappointed!" —Sarah T.
Get an extra-soft version from Amazon for $6.82+ (available in four colors and in more styles and quantities here).