31 Products I've Seen Recently That Stand Out From The Crowd

1. A truly genius ice tray that does it all — makes and stores cubes, dispenses ice without you having to touch the 🥶 or reach for a scoop, AND can even be packed up and used as an ice pack in your cooler! Beyond clever.
Just fill the bottle-shaped ice maker with water, stick it in the freezer, pop the sides once the water is frozen, and pour the cubes into your glass.
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer or on the way to the freezer, and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!). Then seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's OK with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
2. Fenty Skin's Plush Puddin' vitamin E lip mask, because like so many things (halftime shows, upgrading maternity fashion, making it cool to go to the same Italian restaurant over and over, etc.), our dry winter lips are apparently something we should have let Rihanna handle all along. This creamy, firming formula is also a great choice for folks who've been wanting to pamper themselves with an overnight lip mask but want a cruelty-free and vegan alternative to cult-fave Laneige.
This is my new fave part of my routine — I legit look forward to smearing it on at night. I have the original version, which is a mild vanilla scent that goes on shiny and clear, and it's perfect for me as a low-maintenance beauty girlie who doesn't like strong scents. There's also a new melon version with a bit of shimmer, though, if that's more your taste! This feels so luxurious on your lips and I don't find myself desperately in need of ChapStick as often during the day. I also recently had a cut on my lip from a piece of dead skin that peeled off, and I used this to soothe it in place of Vaseline and it worked great. Plus, I love the packaging — not only is it sleek and aesthetically pleasing, but it keeps everything neat. You just twist the bottom up a bit to dispense, and then you can either use your finger to apply or glide it on right from the tube.
Promising review: "This lip mask is really thick. So you don’t need a lot. The best part about it is that a little goes a long way. As soon as I spread it on my lips, I felt instant moisture. By far one of the best Fenty products." —Tujabes
Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in two scents).
3. The Reverse Coloring Book that's such a clever concept — you draw the LINES around colorful watercolors instead of filling them in.
Get some top-rated black fine-point pens to use with it here.
It's got 50 pages to fill in plus ideas to get you started *and* the pages are perforated so you can easily tear your masterpieces out of the book and frame them or give them to friends!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A super lightweight retractable folding stool because yes, please, I would like to be able to take a seat absolutely anywhere instead of just popping a squat at outdoor events, in long lines, etc.
Promising review: "As an engineer, I am a sucker for smart designs. And this is so ingenious, I was blown away. At 2.4 lbs, it's probably the lightest way of getting a portable seat. And it opens up literally in two seconds. No extending metal legs or having to press on metal clips to collapse them, as with regular travel stools. And it feels pretty sturdy, not wobbly at all when I sat on it. The 10" seat is just the right size for being comfortable. And it collapses in a 10" x 2.5" cylinder (also literally in two seconds) that fits in the outside pocket of my carry-on. You do need both hands, but that's true of any folding chair. Perfect for my wife who cannot stand for long in security or immigration lines. And you need hardly any space to set it up (unlike folding chair/stools). So perfect to open up when standing in busy lines." —Serge
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A beyond cool and hilarious oversized T-shirt dress inspired by a certain blonde's Eras Tour costumes. No matter which era you're in, there's a comfy option for you to wear to bed for dreams of perfect surprise songs (still can't believe I missed the "Story Of Us" x "Long Story Short" mashup, a personal attack...) or with bike shorts for a day of working from home interspersed with dance numbers performed for your cat.
And yes, they're printed on both the front and the back!
That's my BF's sister on the right — she wore the Rep version to teach a themed spin class and it looked amazing, as you can see!
This LA-based small business must live inside my brain, because they make the most OMG-worthy tee dresses, sweatshirts, and aprons designed to look like all my favorite pop culture girlies' attire — I'm talking Taylor, rom-com heroines, Barbie, Hermione, and even American Girl dolls!
Promising review: "I was a little nervous about spending $40 on a night shirt, but these are SO nice. They're soft and SUCH high quality! Absolutely no regrets." —Katie Keane
Get the Lover bodysuit version or the Reputation catsuit version from Dress Up Collection on Etsy for $40 (available in women's sizes XS–6X and in more styles here).
6. Truly gorgeous (but affordable) textured glass mugs that even come with two equally stunning gold spoons. Hello to making everything you drink Insta-worthy — like, I have a colonoscopy coming up and I think that if I put the disgusting prep drink in one of these, it would still be a vibe?
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two mugs and two spoons from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven styles).
7. A Wad-Free tool for blankets and duvet covers from the Shark Tank- and BuzzFeed-reader-beloved maker of the one for bed sheets. Washing bedding is such a chore, but this handy thing will help ensure your big blankets actually dry instead of just getting tangled. Another genius application? You can also load up paired socks in here so none get lost in the wash! 🤯
It's reusable and made by a small business that launched during the pandemic.
Promising review: "I recently decided to switch to using a duvet cover/insert setup, figuring washing a duvet cover would be easier on my washer than a heavy quilt. I love my cats but dang do they cover our bed in fur. I purchased a duvet cover and washed it before its first use and it was SUCH a knotted mess. I hadn't dealt with anything like that before. It probably took a solid 15 frustrating minutes to detangle. Thankfully I came across this! It helps get the duvet cover cleaner than it would be if it were to end up knotted on itself, allows it to dry evenly and quickly, and saves so much time and frustration from wrestling out the knots. I haven't tried it with any quilts yet; one is heavier and flannel and I have some doubts about how it will handle that but maybe it will surprise me! Sheets were never much of an issue for me but after how well this worked on the duvet cover, I went ahead and got them for the sheets too." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
8. A dazzling stacked ring set not a single soul will believe you got for 20 bucks on Amazon. Nope, it's definitely giving luxe jewelry line vibes. Plus, you also have the option to break up the set and wear the dainty piece and the larger stone separately!
Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels
Get a set of two from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
9. Or a heart crystal ring with a textured black gold-dipped band that's the combination of romantic and edgy that dreams are made of.
My dreams, at least. This is my new favorite ring! I kept seeing ads for it on Insta and it was sold out for so long, but I eagerly added my name to the waitlist. I was SO excited when it was restocked and it was seriously worth the wait! The bead-effect texture of the band is comfy and fun to run your fingers over, and it adds even more interest to the already gorgeous contrast of the black and lavender. This beauty is now part of my everyday ring stack and I fall in love all over again every time I peep it on my index finger.
I also have this clover ring, this stone ring, and this rose ring from Oomiay's swoon-worthy black gold line. And psst...if you become as obsessed with the brand as I do, they're pretty much always offering great deals, including some that'll let you buy one piece and get another free!
Get it from Oomiay for $54 (available in sizes 4–11).
10. A set of paint touch-up pens because 🎶 nobody's perfect 🎶, including you and your DIY paint job. Load this up to polish up your handiwork, and then seal it with the cap to help keep the paint fresh for touch-ups when the walls inevitably get scuffed in the future.
They're made by a small business, and reviewers also use these for detail work on painted designs and murals!
Promising review: "These are genius! They work so well and make it no hassle to quickly retouch small areas that get scratched up. Never knew something like this existed, and now am in love with them!" —Jeff
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in a five-pack).