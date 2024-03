37 Products For Those Home Struggles You Didn't Even Know Had Legit Solutions

Thaw Claw is a Black-owned business that's been featured on Shark Tank, HSN, and Good Morning America!

Promising review: "At first this looked gimmicky, but I saw a need for something like this. I use vacuum bags to freeze my meat, and with our schedules, thawing out our meal for that evening often includes placing the frozen block in water to thaw in a reasonable time. Without this item, I was left to put a heavy pot or iron skillet on top to keep it submerged to speed the thawing process. This device, with its suction base and spread design, keeps the food item under its fingers to allow the thawing process to complete in less than half the time by just putting it in the water. And before you object — 'That’s not safe; the temperature will rise too much and promote bacteria growth' — I have ServSafe certs. I know my time and temp levels, and those are in no way even close to approaching the danger zone unless you leave it for hours before cooking. I recommend this item for anyone, but especially anyone who has time constraints for evening dinner prep or any other time for that matter." —mudhen7

Learn more about safe food-thawing methods here.

Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).