37 Products For Those Home Struggles You Didn't Even Know Had Legit Solutions

1. A pack of restorative wipes because no, your front door doesn't just have to look like that from now on. These are designed to return outdoor surfaces (doors, mailboxes, lawn furniture) to their former glory, instead of looking like they've weathered all kinds of...well, weather. It's an easy way to give the first things that greet visitors a major glow-up.
Promising review: "My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren’t new ones!" —Mom@home
Get five wipes from Amazon for $12.79.
2. A set of two MicrowavaBowls, aka bowls *specifically* designed to solve the problem of food not heating evenly, because the only thing you don't like about leftovers are those dang cold spots.
Check out a TikTok of the MicrowavaBowl in action.
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
Get a set of two from Amazon for $27.99.
3. Super-convenient shower curtain clips to put an end to those small (and not-so-small) bathroom floor floods once and for all. Despite living in a grown-up apartment, I still feel like my mom is going to be mad at me from a thousand miles away every time I leave a lil' lake behind.
Promising review: "Got these to hold our shower curtain in the camper. The curtain on our camper shower is just barely wide enough, so water would leak out. Not anymore!!! They blend in, so they look great. Just slide the curtain in and go — no more clean-up after your shower. Wish I had discovered these years ago." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of four from Amazon for $9.99.
4. DampRid moisture absorber, which comes in handy little tubs and is perfect for anyone who always assumed that icky, humid smell was just something they were going to have to live with in their home. Nope, you plus this trusty product are the superhero duo your sticky bathroom has been waiting for.
Each tub lasts up to 60 days and can be refilled with moisture-absorbing beads. It works best in small spaces like closets and bathrooms, and claims to help reduce allergens in the air, too!
Promising review: "I live in an old apartment building with dampness in my hall closet and under the sink. I was amazed at how well these work — no more musty smell in my linens. The amount of moisture that was trapped in those little bins was unbelievable. I would highly recommend them! I wish I would’ve bought them sooner. I am not a fan of scented products, so after reading the reviews I knew right away unscented was the way to go!" —Liane
Get a four-pack of the Pure Linen scent for $22.89, the Fresh Scent for $23.08, and the fragrance-free for $19.49, all from Amazon.
5. Downright genius LED light-blocking stickers to take the annoying lights on all your household gadgets from wayyyyy too bright to *just right*. These are for anyone who's ever stared with loathing at their clock in the middle of the night, wishing they could somehow reprogram it to be less bright and obnoxious.
Promising review: "Works as advertised. Didn't realize how badly I needly these in my life! I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. One of these dimmed the LED the perfect amount, and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space. The variety of options included guarantee that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs you have. Highly recommend." —IPman501
Get a pack of over 100 stickers from Amazon for $1.49.
6. Wad-Free, an ingenious device to solve all your sheet-washing woes. It'll help your sheets dry faster and with fewer wrinkles, and prevent them from trapping all the clothes you throw in there with them in a tangled-up ball. Get ready to start doing laundry like a pro.
They're reusable, BPA-free, and from a small business that launched during the pandemic.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work — well, I can absolutely confirm this does! I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices, so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, but they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
7. And a version for blankets and duvet covers that'll help ensure your big blankets actually dry instead of just getting tangled. Another genius application? You can also load up paired socks in here so none get lost in the wash! 🤯
Promising review: "I recently decided to switch to using a duvet cover/insert setup, figuring washing a duvet cover would be easier on my washer than a heavy quilt. I love my cats but dang do they cover our bed in fur. I purchased a duvet cover and washed it before its first use and it was SUCH a knotted mess. I hadn't dealt with anything like that before. It probably took a solid 15 frustrating minutes to detangle. Thankfully I came across this! It helps get the duvet cover cleaner than it would be if it were to end up knotted on itself, allows it to dry evenly and quickly, and saves so much time and frustration from wrestling out the knots. I haven't tried it with any quilts yet; one is heavier and flannel and I have some doubts about how it will handle that but maybe it will surprise me! Sheets were never much of an issue for me but after how well this worked on the duvet cover, I went ahead and got them for the sheets too." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
8. And a brilliant sock organizer made to fight back against the phenomenon that's plagued humankind since the invention of the washing machine — disappearing hosiery. You can throw this thing right in the laundry (!!!) so you'll never loose half of a pair of socks in the abyss again, or even have to spend time matching them up when you unload the dryer!
Promising review: "Totally obsessed with this! I’ve been using it a few weeks now and have zero complaints! I haven’t lost a single sock since! They always come out paired and completely dried (which was one of my concerns; I wasn’t sure if they were going to dry properly). I would definitely recommend this! It’s amazing and makes life so much easier! Especially with a toddler and baby on the way!" —Sarah Elizabeth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
9. Game-changing ceiling fan pulls, because apparently I'm not the only one who cannot for the life of me remember which cord controls the light and which controls the fan. Honestly, why don't they make all ceiling fans with these?!?
Promising review: "This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor (when you notice them — most of the time, who even thinks about a ceiling fan pull chain?). As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" —LHD
Get them from Amazon for $5.88+ (available in four colors).
10. A Bluapple produce extender that's a cute and clever way to save $$ on veggies and solve your problem of produce going bad before you can eat it. Inside each apple is a packet that absorbs ethylene gas, a compound that causes produce to over-ripen. Each packet lasts up to three months and can help produce stay fresh 2–3 times as long!
This set comes with eight packets and two Bluapples!
Promising review: "These REALLY work! We have to move them away from our fresh fruit so it would ripen! My produce is lasting at least three times as long without spoilage. This is a great product, and I have already bought many as gifts. They don't seem to work on tomatoes, but they are great with bananas, apples, kiwi, pears, grapes, plums, peaches, lettuces, mushrooms, and many more fruits and vegetables." —Jacki
"This has literally made my produce last longer! I love this. I will definitely be buying again." —Lavone
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
11. Helpful faucet extenders to make getting your kiddo's (often v nasty) hands clean less of a hassle. They'll also feel so grown-up when they can actually reach the water!
Promising review: "Before I knew a thing like this existed, I spent the time it took to wash my squirming kiddo's hands one at a time wondering how long it was going to take for his arms to grow enough to reach the faucet. I'm so glad I have this thing now! The setup is just taking it out of the box and stretching the rubber part around the faucet; took two seconds plus some time to adjust to the best angle. Now I can wash my 15-month-old's hands at the same time, and the whole process is much faster and easier. He liked it right away too! A bit too much honestly. The worst part about this product is my toddler grabbing it and trying to use it as a water launcher, but that has been easy enough to avoid. The little rubber part pivots a bit so there is flexibility in how you wrap it around your faucet and what angle the water comes out of the chute, but it doesn't pivot THAT much, so as other reviews have mentioned, it won't work with upward-angled faucets." —Michelle G.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.49.
12. The Thaw Claw, a handy tool you can attach to the bottom of your sink to keep packages of food in place while you thaw them underwater — because yes, you did forget to take that steak out of the freezer, even though you were reminded a number of times. ~Meat~ the product that'll help you thaw your protein in under half an hour, up to seven times (!!!) faster than usual.
Thaw Claw is a Black-owned business that's been featured on Shark Tank, HSN, and Good Morning America!
Promising review: "At first this looked gimmicky, but I saw a need for something like this. I use vacuum bags to freeze my meat, and with our schedules, thawing out our meal for that evening often includes placing the frozen block in water to thaw in a reasonable time. Without this item, I was left to put a heavy pot or iron skillet on top to keep it submerged to speed the thawing process. This device, with its suction base and spread design, keeps the food item under its fingers to allow the thawing process to complete in less than half the time by just putting it in the water. And before you object — 'That’s not safe; the temperature will rise too much and promote bacteria growth' — I have ServSafe certs. I know my time and temp levels, and those are in no way even close to approaching the danger zone unless you leave it for hours before cooking. I recommend this item for anyone, but especially anyone who has time constraints for evening dinner prep or any other time for that matter." —mudhen7
Learn more about safe food-thawing methods here.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).