28 Things That'll Help You Discover Your New Favorite Activity

1. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic that's basically a portable party — it's compatible with any smartphone or tablet and can jam for five to 10 hours on a single charge. You already sing and dance around your apartment late at night, so why not take it to the next level?
Promising review: "You don't understand, TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer
2. A Stealth core trainer, aka an epic piece of workout equipment that turns doing planks and similar moves into a game!!! With a 360-degree flexible board and four compatible mobile games you control with your body, you can give your full bod a workout with just a few minutes of play a day.
Stealth Fitness is a small business that specializes in unique at-home fitness equipment.
Here's what BuzzFeed shopping writer Mallory Mower says about it: "Getting a Stealth board was the very best thing that has happened to me during quarantine. Mixing the fun of games on your phone with the natural endorphins you get from exercising is, to put it lightly, genius. I have two in my home, and my husband and I compete daily to see who can last the longest. My favorite game is the paragliding challenge; he's into the planet-blasting space adventure. Nerd."
Promising review: "Fantastic purchase to solve the boring plank exercises after a year of doing them. This has a quick, easy, simple hit-it-and-forget-it daily with a game, three minute max, and great results. Much improved core strength, reduce lower back pain, and a high five from my doctor. Highly recommend this for those in need of core build up and help managing the time to fit this into a daily schedule." —James Corey
3. An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook so you can make Dole Whip, blue milk, and Mickey beignets right at home and not have to splurge on park and plane tickets to taste 'em. If there's one thing that can get you to try anything, including cooking, it's Disney.
There's a version dedicated entirely to drinks, too!
Promising review: "Beautiful hardcover cookbook with so many yummy Disney recipes from the parks! There is lots of Disney foodie history in it, plus recipes that look easy to follow with high quality ingredients. There are fun maps of each of the parks inside where the food is located from, which makes it fun. As an avid Disney fan I have never seen a cookbook like this." —Nicole
4. Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, aka a bestselling toy you and your kids will have a blast (fart pun sort of intended?) playing hide and seek with. You just hide the rainbow poop emoji pal, then search for him with your kiddos, meaning no one actually has to try to hide in uncomfy spots around the house to play.
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance...even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny? If they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
5. A beginner's guide to calligraphy written by a professional graphic designer and calligrapher that gives you tips for and space to practice several different styles. Before you know it, you'll be blowing people away with cards they'd think came from a print shop.
Promising review: "I’ve tried several instructional books on hand lettering. This book is the best by far. I won’t say the names of the other books but suffice it to say they are all at the top of the list when you search for hand lettering. It is the only book that gives practice for the base strokes and also discusses posture and how to hold the pen and at what angle to the paper. It is also a lovely book to work with; nice art work/illustrations. I recommend this book to other beginners out there!" —Karen Rorick
6. A tiny dinosaur beginner crochet kit that's so cute I'm not sure it's even allowed. You need a new hobby (and that FACE) in your life ASAP, and this is totally doable even for people who don't consider themselves crafty — trust me. Get ready to become obsessed with making these and start giving them as gifts for every occasion.
This Asian-owned small business specializes in squee-worthy amigurumi (the Japanese art of making small stuffed animals from yarn) kits and provides tutorials for every step of the process on their site, so even total novices won't feel lost. The kit comes with yarn, stuffing, plastic eyes, an already-started piece of crochet material, a stitch marker, a needle, a PDF pattern download, a carrying bag, and an optional crochet hook if you don't already have one. You can even access extra support over email any time!
After writing about this awesome biz many times, I was finally influenced to try them for myself — which is a huge vote of confidence for anyone who knows me, considering I am very lazy, not particularly artistically inclined, and my "hobbies" primarily rhyme with Schmetflix. However, I have now made four Woobles and purchased several more! The videos are suuuuper detailed so like they promise, anyone can learn to crochet with them. Once you get the hang of it, it's so soothing and hard to stop, and it becomes — get this — a great thing to do with your hands while watching said Schmetflix! And of course, the finished products are so, so cute and great to keep for yourself or give as gifts. I made the rainbow version of this dino for my boyfriend and it honestly might be the cutest one I've ever made. The spikes and arms were really fun to do, too!
Promising review: "Fred was the first thing I ever crocheted. I decided to give Woobles a try after my daughter made several Woobles animals. It was very easy to get started and the videos were very easy to follow. I’m so happy with Fred and plan on making him a tiny birthday hat and gifting him to my 3-year-old for his birthday." —Tiffany Z.
7. A simple but surprisingly challenging ring toss game perfect for setting up on your porch and that the whole family may get very intense about very quickly.
My parents played this on vacation and immediately bought one for their back porch when they got home. The goal is simply to swing the ring on a string around so it lands on the hook, but it's wayyyy harder than you think. I have cursed and cheered over this thing many a time — it is so satisfying once you finally get it and really brings out competitive spirits!
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
8. A beginner's embroidery kit for adults so you can learn to create super cute decor for your home and gifts for friends *and* have something to do with your hands while you re-binge New Girl for the third time.
The kit comes with a pattern, a cotton cloth, an embroidery hoop, scissors, thread, embroidery needles, and instructions!
Promising review: "I’ve never done anything like this before...but I like to try new things, and I’ve just recently moved and wanted to decorate my house with some handmade decor. This kit is a great value for the price! It came with the hoop, more than enough thread, and two needles! The printed pattern is very clear and easy to follow, and the little sheet of instructions on what stitch to use and how to do it is clear enough (and anything I don’t understand I just watch a tutorial on YouTube). I’m about three hours into the project already and I didn’t want to put it down last night. I was up until 2 a.m. stitching away! It’s fun, simple and it’s going to look very cute next to my collection of cacti!! Thank you for a great quality product, and for allowing me to add another hobby to my ever growing stack!" —Abby
9. A DIY cheesemaking kit that includes everything you need to make your own ricotta in about 30 minutes — just add milk! Then, prepare to be crowned the master host when you serve up your creation.
It's from an Oregon-based Etsy shop that stocks DIY kits for a variety of cheeses, including vegan options! This kit comes with a cheesecloth, citric acid, cheese salt, instructions, and email support from the shop owner, a pro cheesemaker and cookbook author!
Promising review: "These kits are great gifts for the cheese lover and the person 'who's already got it all.' The packaging looks nice and gift-worthy and it's a perfect price range. I love that the recipient gets an experience as well as a tangible product and I can personally attest that the actual process is easy." —amyleannbohner
10. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, aka a super popular and chaotically fun family card game, in case you're tired of the same rummy game the crew has had going since 2020.
Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games.
To play, the cards are divided equally between all players. Then, you all take turns putting down the illustrated cards while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza" in order. If the word being said matches the card that was just put down, it's a race to slap your hand onto the card — winner gets all the cards in the pile underneath. To win the game, a player needs to collect all the cards!
Promising review: "This game is hysterical! I played with my 7-year-old daughter and my 70-year-old father and we all enjoyed it. I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!" —bobkopolow
11. A basic set of Crayola washable paints perfect for getting creative with kiddos without worrying about stains on their skin or clothes. Finger paint, use brushes, or even create a keepsake with family handprints or baby footprints!
Promising review: "This paint is great because I can let my kids really express themselves artistically because I know it will all wash off clothes and surfaces. I highly recommend for parents, teachers, babysitters, or anyone else looking for a good, but washable paint." —Brittany
12. A Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit that allows you to pop in the herb or veggie seed pods of your choice (it comes with the basil pods to start) and easily grow 'em at home. Plug in the unit, add the seeds and water, and let the LED grow light and self-watering tank do their thing! And here you thought you couldn't grow a garden to save your life.
There's a water level indicator so you can easily know when it's time to refill the tank, and the Smart Soil that comes in the plant pods helps maintain ideal conditions for growth without you having to worry about it. Most plants sprout in 1–2 weeks.
Promising review: "The Click & Grow Smart Garden is very easy to setup and has fairly minimal upkeep. Place pods in, fill up with water and turn on light. The lettuce has grown exceptionally well. My grandkids love to check it out when they come to visit. I am considering gifting Click & Grow Smart Gardens to them. It is straightforward and sets you up to be a successful gardener no matter your experience level. I wanted to grow some herbs and vegetables in the winter. I love the Click & Grow!" —Kbaumg
13. A beginner's sushi-making kit because DIYing your fave meal could be a lot easier than you think. Maybe not as easy as placing a Grubhub order, but def more fun. It's a super cute date night activity, too!
It includes two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader, and a downloadable e-book of instructions.
Promising review: "The entire Bamboo Sushi Kit is absolutely well made, easy to use, easy to clean, high-end restaurant quality, and durable. it was very nicely packaged, and instructions clear, in-depth and very easy to follow. No one (myself included) in my household has ever made sushi before but (thanks to the enclosed instructions), there were no issues making it. My daughter did an awesome job utilizing these products to make fish-free sushi with pickled ginger on top, was delectable! Finally, I highly recommend this set. It comes at a small cost but don't let that deter you — the quality and overall aforementioned features is undoubtedly above and beyond excellent, thus (IMO), it is the perfect product! Loooooove it!" —Liza
14. A 5-pound bucket of Crayola Air Dry Clay so you can create masterpieces without a kiln. Reviewers are creating surprisingly profesh-looking works of art with this stuff, and it can easily be painted once dry 😍.
If you do want to get fancy with it, it can be used on a pottery wheel!
Promising review: "It’s honestly just a really nice material to work with! If you want to create things with clay, this is definitely a good choice! It’s definitely not for professional use, but I feel like that’s a given? I mean, it is Crayola. But all in all, great for those who want to use it for fun!" —Amazon Customer
