    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    I Bet You’d Like Your Wardrobe To Be Even Cuter, So Check Out These 34 Pieces

    Say hello to the clothes and accessories that'll be scoring you compliments throughout all of 2024 (and beyond).

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An on-trend corset top over 5,500 gorgeous reviewers have rated 5 stars. No wonder, since this will make everything from jeans to shorts to skirts look photo-shoot-ready. It would be 🔥🔥🔥 layered under a blazer, too!

    reviewer in light pink strapless bustier top
    different reviewer in orange version
    @seauxtrendy on Instagram / Via www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This top is so cute on and is supportive enough for large chest sizes to wear a strapless bra. I am a 38DD and the 12–14 worked perfectly for me." —Bianca

    "Great quality. I loved it so much. Super sturdy and comfy. No risk of wrinkles or it coming down. Will be getting in other colors." —crystal narain

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors and prints).

    2. A faux-shearling moto jacket so you can keep looking cool in the cold. This fuzzy bb pretty much makes compliments a guarantee and no one will believe it was under $100!

    a reviewer wearing the brown jacket
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive, is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house, and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongy like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).

    3. Slouchy overalls with roomy pockets and a lightweight fabric perfect for lounging or striking the balance of comfy and cute on the weekends — while still being extremely mirror-selfie-worthy.

    reviewer in black cropped overalls
    reviewer in olive overalls with their hand in one of the pockets
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall!

    Promising review: "I never want to take them off! If you've been hesitant about whether or not to buy these, then this is your official sign to just do it!! I kept these in my 'saved for later' cart for nearly a year before finally deciding to take the leap, and oh my GOSH I am so glad I did! This is officially my favorite pair of overalls and absolutely perfect for fall. They're so comfortable, and I most certainly will be ordering more in other colors. So, if you're looking to unleash your inner painter/gardener, then this is the perfect outfit for you :D." —Nathan R Ford

    Get them from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 22 colors and prints).

    4. Squee-worthy and oh-so-detailed bejeweled cocktail earrings so no one will ever need to ask you (*extremely Olivia Cooke voice*) "What's your drink of choice?" The answer — and your order for the bartender — will be right there on your lobes.

    model in dirty shirley statement earrings
    model in espresso martini earrings
    model in rose bottle earrings
    BaubleBar

    OMG guys, the posts on the espresso martini ones are shaped like coffee beans — they really outdid themselves.

    Get them from BaubleBar for $48 (available in 14 drinks).

    5. A super cute cropped puffer vest because vests are trending, and for good reason! They're cozy, they add interest to any outfit without making you too hot once you get indoors, and there are tons of fun options available. Plus this one is perf for rocking with your high-waisted jeans!

    reviewer posing in brown vest
    reviewer posing on stairs wearing cropped green vest
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.88+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).

    6. scrunched baguette bag from Insta-famous It label JW Pei, which possesses the magical ability to make absolutely any outfit you carry it with look Fashion Week-ready.

    model with green ruched bag with scrunched handle
    reviewer with the lavender version
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!

    Buzzfeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!" 

    Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 30 styles).

    7. A cotton-blend fleece cardi with the cutest smiley face detail that's a step up from your regular loungewear, but still cozy as heck. Plus, it'll be just as great with jeans as it'll be over your PJs.

    model in long gray cardigan with smiley face patch
    Aerie

    Get it from Aerie for $48.96 (originally $69.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL).

    8. A classic plaid mini skirt because...wait, can you hear that? I think it's the sound of this cutie calling out to be paired with over-the-knee boots and then be posted on your feed.

    A reviewer wearing the black and white fitted skirt with over the knee boots
    A reviewer wearing the skirt in gray and orange plaid
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Soft, warm, and beautiful! I absolutely LOVE this skirt and I get SO many compliments on it everywhere I go! So in love; gives me '90s vibes. Definitely want to purchase more!" —Robin

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 42 styles).

    9. Versatile and glitzy celestial ear jackets that have optional cascading stars in the back. Rock 'em with the fringe for a bold statement, or wear just the front for a simpler stud that still packs a punch. Either way, your lobes will look ~out of this world~.

    reviewer wearing the gold and rhinestone earrings with constellation shaped studs and backs with chain fringe and matching star charms
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss

    Get them from Amazon for $8.66+ (available in two colors).

    10. Absolutely OMG-worthy faux patent pastel combat boots from Pusheen's collab with fan-fave vegan footwear brand Koi that I need on my feet, like, yesterday. I donut doubt these will make people stop, stare, and smile.

    pink and blue lug sole lace up boots with pusheen eating a donut on the side
    model wearing the boots
    Koi

    Get them from Koi for $149 (available in sizes 5–11).

    11. A posh pleated button-down matching set if you're looking for an effortless way to get all dolled up in a matching ensemble. This does basically all the work for you — just add cool sneaks or heels and earrings.

    reviewer wearing green long sleeve and long pants set styled with shirt open and a nude bralette
    reviewer wearing the white with blue flowers version
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person! I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight. Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." —Natalie

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 33 styles, some with shorts and some with pants). 

    12. A textured striped sweater, because SpongeBob fans already know what I'm gonna say — the best time to wear it is 🎶 all the time 🎶.

    model in navy and pink white cream green light blue and red stripe crewneck sweater
    Loft

    Promising reviews: "My absolute favorite sweater I have bought at this store. I receive compliments every time I wear it!" —Marissa63

    "Amazing bright, bold colors. Perfect for late winter into early spring. It is a little lighter weight, so not super warm, but looks great with a white button-up underneath — also makes the colors pop. Fun to dress up with a long skirt and also super cute with jeans. Fit is TTS." —Hil_in_Colorado

    Get it from Loft for $52.46 (originally $74.95; available in sizes XS–XL regular and XXS–L petite).

    13. A trio of trendy checkered hair claws so even your messy updo will have some flair. Checks and claw clips are both seriously in right now — look at you rocking two trends at once for under $15.

    black and white checkered clips
    model in pink checkered clip
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Love the pattern and how it comes in three different sizes. I have thick, medium-length hair and the large size holds my hair up just fine. Buy it!!" —Monica Aquino

    "I purchased these clips as a gift for my daughter. Her friends all wanted them because they are so cute and stylish. We have had them for three months so far and they have all held up well." —Amber

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).

    14. A badass "Getaway Car" sweatshirt sure to strike a match and blow your mind, just in time for Repuation (TV) — we know it has to be coming soon! Prepare to have fellow Swifties stopping you at the grocery store to freak out about this clever design.

    model in white sweatshirt with green graphic of getaway car motel bar est. 2017 with text best of times worst of crimes nothin' good starts here
    Shop Eddie Lane/Etsy

    This New York–based small business is one of my (and other BuzzFeed Shopping editors') go-tos for super comfy, clever, and unique pop culture tees. I legit want to be besties with the seller, who has dreamed up some of my fave Barbie, JoBros, and — of course —Taylor Swift merch. 

    Promising review: "So cute! Great fit and material." —Sandy Generali

    Get it from Shop Eddie Lane on Etsy for $41+ (available in unisex sizes S–5XL and in three colors).