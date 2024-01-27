I Bet You’d Like Your Wardrobe To Be Even Cuter, So Check Out These 34 Pieces

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An on-trend corset top over 5,500 gorgeous reviewers have rated 5 stars. No wonder, since this will make everything from jeans to shorts to skirts look photo-shoot-ready. It would be 🔥🔥🔥 layered under a blazer, too!
Promising reviews: "This top is so cute on and is supportive enough for large chest sizes to wear a strapless bra. I am a 38DD and the 12–14 worked perfectly for me." —Bianca
"Great quality. I loved it so much. Super sturdy and comfy. No risk of wrinkles or it coming down. Will be getting in other colors." —crystal narain
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors and prints).
2. A faux-shearling moto jacket so you can keep looking cool in the cold. This fuzzy bb pretty much makes compliments a guarantee and no one will believe it was under $100!
Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive, is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house, and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongy like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
3. Slouchy overalls with roomy pockets and a lightweight fabric perfect for lounging or striking the balance of comfy and cute on the weekends — while still being extremely mirror-selfie-worthy.
Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall!
Promising review: "I never want to take them off! If you've been hesitant about whether or not to buy these, then this is your official sign to just do it!! I kept these in my 'saved for later' cart for nearly a year before finally deciding to take the leap, and oh my GOSH I am so glad I did! This is officially my favorite pair of overalls and absolutely perfect for fall. They're so comfortable, and I most certainly will be ordering more in other colors. So, if you're looking to unleash your inner painter/gardener, then this is the perfect outfit for you :D." —Nathan R Ford
Get them from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 22 colors and prints).
4. Squee-worthy and oh-so-detailed bejeweled cocktail earrings so no one will ever need to ask you (*extremely Olivia Cooke voice*) "What's your drink of choice?" The answer — and your order for the bartender — will be right there on your lobes.
OMG guys, the posts on the espresso martini ones are shaped like coffee beans — they really outdid themselves.
Get them from BaubleBar for $48 (available in 14 drinks).
5. A super cute cropped puffer vest because vests are trending, and for good reason! They're cozy, they add interest to any outfit without making you too hot once you get indoors, and there are tons of fun options available. Plus this one is perf for rocking with your high-waisted jeans!
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $25.88+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
6. A scrunched baguette bag from Insta-famous It label JW Pei, which possesses the magical ability to make absolutely any outfit you carry it with look Fashion Week-ready.
This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!
Buzzfeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!"
Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 30 styles).
7. A cotton-blend fleece cardi with the cutest smiley face detail that's a step up from your regular loungewear, but still cozy as heck. Plus, it'll be just as great with jeans as it'll be over your PJs.
Get it from Aerie for $48.96 (originally $69.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL).
8. A classic plaid mini skirt because...wait, can you hear that? I think it's the sound of this cutie calling out to be paired with over-the-knee boots and then be posted on your feed.
9. Versatile and glitzy celestial ear jackets that have optional cascading stars in the back. Rock 'em with the fringe for a bold statement, or wear just the front for a simpler stud that still packs a punch. Either way, your lobes will look ~out of this world~.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss
Get them from Amazon for $8.66+ (available in two colors).
10. Absolutely OMG-worthy faux patent pastel combat boots from Pusheen's collab with fan-fave vegan footwear brand Koi that I need on my feet, like, yesterday. I donut doubt these will make people stop, stare, and smile.
Get them from Koi for $149 (available in sizes 5–11).
11. A posh pleated button-down matching set if you're looking for an effortless way to get all dolled up in a matching ensemble. This does basically all the work for you — just add cool sneaks or heels and earrings.
Promising review: "I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person! I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight. Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 33 styles, some with shorts and some with pants).
12. A textured striped sweater, because SpongeBob fans already know what I'm gonna say — the best time to wear it is 🎶 all the time 🎶.
Promising reviews: "My absolute favorite sweater I have bought at this store. I receive compliments every time I wear it!" —Marissa63
"Amazing bright, bold colors. Perfect for late winter into early spring. It is a little lighter weight, so not super warm, but looks great with a white button-up underneath — also makes the colors pop. Fun to dress up with a long skirt and also super cute with jeans. Fit is TTS." —Hil_in_Colorado
Get it from Loft for $52.46 (originally $74.95; available in sizes XS–XL regular and XXS–L petite).
13. A trio of trendy checkered hair claws so even your messy updo will have some flair. Checks and claw clips are both seriously in right now — look at you rocking two trends at once for under $15.
Promising reviews: "Love the pattern and how it comes in three different sizes. I have thick, medium-length hair and the large size holds my hair up just fine. Buy it!!" —Monica Aquino
"I purchased these clips as a gift for my daughter. Her friends all wanted them because they are so cute and stylish. We have had them for three months so far and they have all held up well." —Amber
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
14. A badass "Getaway Car" sweatshirt sure to strike a match and blow your mind, just in time for Repuation (TV) — we know it has to be coming soon! Prepare to have fellow Swifties stopping you at the grocery store to freak out about this clever design.
This New York–based small business is one of my (and other BuzzFeed Shopping editors') go-tos for super comfy, clever, and unique pop culture tees. I legit want to be besties with the seller, who has dreamed up some of my fave Barbie, JoBros, and — of course —Taylor Swift merch.
Promising review: "So cute! Great fit and material." —Sandy Generali
Get it from Shop Eddie Lane on Etsy for $41+ (available in unisex sizes S–5XL and in three colors).