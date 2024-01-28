It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!

Promising review: "Life changing! OK, the headline may be a little overly dramatic but solving little aggravations can often have a huge impact on daily life. I don't know what has happened to our water supply, but in recent years we have been experiencing more and more algae in both our faucet aerators and in the toilets. It is so bad that the toilets have to be cleaned every 3–4 days or otherwise get a really gross dose of that nasty black stuff. Oddly, each of our three toilets have a different problem, either dripping down the sides of the bowl, black spots all over, or a nasty ring around the water in the bottom. This device solves all those problems and then some! First, it is the perfect design for this. The bleach is injected down the sides of the bowl where the problem originates. It goes slowly as the tank refills and gives it a good shot. It is very easy to install and the design prevents bleach from being wasted dissolving in the tank and damaging anything. Frankly this should be a standard part of toilets as it is so effective. I have waited a month to be sure that it worked, and it has done so with absolute flying colors! The toilets are *perfectly clean* with absolutely *no algae* and as the name suggests — sparkling. I wholeheartedly recommend this product — it is worth every penny. Having this nasty continual problem solved so well is one of those things that truly make daily life better!" —Fred Raimer

