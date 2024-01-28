1. Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner, a beeswax and orange oil formula that's basically like a spa treatment for your wood surfaces. In addition to polishing, it adds a protective layer and helps prevent the wood from drying out or fading, so it's time to cue a rom-com makeover montage for your cabinet doors.
Promising review: "Wow, wow, wow! I love everything about using this product, but holy moly, the result is awesomely breathtaking. There's no explaining how the polish wakes up the wood grain to a natural shine. It's worth every cent. I even ordered a bottle for my cousin. I know. Weird gift, huh? Well, his hobby is repairing and reigniting old, throwaway wood clocks. I can never figure out what to give him. Today, I was polishing my grandfather's clock with this product and ogling over it when it hit me. There's hardly any elbow grease involved; just follow the directions and presto! m.a.g.i.c. ;)" —Beje
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2. A set of three dishwasher- and washing-machine-washable Swedish dish cloths that can absorb up to 15 times their own weight and will have you saying buh-bye to paper towels (which can't even hope to compete in the eco-friendly, long-term-money-saving, effectiveness, or cuteness departments).
Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After use, just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." —sandra simpson-kraft
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.25+ (available in 30 prints).
3. A pack of restorative wipes because no, your front door doesn't just have to look like that. These are designed to return outdoor surfaces (doors, mailboxes, lawn furniture) to their former glory, instead of looking like they've weathered all kinds of...well, weather. It's an easy way to give the first things that greet visitors a major glow-up.
Promising review: "My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren’t new ones!" —Mom@home
Get five wipes from Amazon for $14.52.
4. Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes, which are — get this — pretty miraculous. As in, they'll actually prevent you from killing your plants for once in your life. All ya gotta do is stick a couple in the soil.
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season.
Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria
Get 48 spikes from Amazon for $3.62, and get a version for orchids here.
5. Or Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals to help save your plants from your over- or under-watering tendencies. The crystals absorb water and release later when needed, reducing how often you need to water your leafy bbs yourself — so just mix with the soil of your indoor or outdoor plants to help them live their best lives!
Promising review: "These are fantastic! We have a raised-bed vegetable garden and our plants were forever dying. I mixed these in with the soil this year and our plants are flourishing! I was even able to see how much the crystal expand when I was taking out some of the soil to add new plants. I'm excited to see how long they hold up. But, so far, we've been using them for over a month and we are beyond pleased." —Amazon Customer
Get a bag from Amazon for $12.43.
6. Or! A helpful as heck moisture meter you can just pop in the (indoor or outdoor) soil to determine whether it's time to water your leafy pals, for yet another tool in your "I won't kill it this time!!!" arsenal.
Promising review: "Who knew that one needs an accurate way to measure soil moisture levels? I saw a gardening expert using one of these, and it clicked. Earlier this summer I asked a friend why so many plants die so easily, and she said the number one problem is over-watering. Well, no more. I've only had this for a month, but my plants are looking perky and happy. So far this appears to be accurate, and I now feel more confident investing in more houseplants. Very easy to use, and no special care required." —empower7
Get it from Amazon for $7.97 (available in three colors).
7. A draft stopper you'll be so grateful to have closing up the space under your door to keep out the chilly winter breeze *or* warm summertime air. Reviewers ❤️ it for a multitude of other uses too — reducing noise, keeping bugs out, or even keeping pets from sticking paws or knocking toys under doors and appliances.
Promising review: "Why did I wait so long? I've been struggling with door stoppers and/or rolled-up rugs to keep the cold air out. Finally got tired of how unattractive it was to have a rolled blanket in front of the door, but none of the regular door stoppers worked very well and got all bunched up. After researching ways to keep the cold air from coming in under the door, I came upon this under-door seal. Decided to try it, and so happy. It was so easy, and it looks so nice. You can't really tell it's there, and so far it's stopped cold air. Just got it today, but from what I can tell it looks like it will stay put for a while, and if not they included some extra tacks that could be used, but the glued strip seems pretty strong. I highly recommend it, and the price is so reasonable." —Nancy H.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka an all-purpose paste you can use to scrub anything from cookware to cooktops and bathroom fixtures to rubber shoes shiny clean and free of stains. Just ~pink~ of all the icky things in your home you can finally clean with this stuff!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $3.12.
9. A life-changing automatic bleach toilet cleaning system for anyone who'd really like to not clean the toilet themselves in 2024 or ever again. Once installed, this wonder sends cleaner into the bowl every time you flush!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "Life changing! OK, the headline may be a little overly dramatic but solving little aggravations can often have a huge impact on daily life. I don't know what has happened to our water supply, but in recent years we have been experiencing more and more algae in both our faucet aerators and in the toilets. It is so bad that the toilets have to be cleaned every 3–4 days or otherwise get a really gross dose of that nasty black stuff. Oddly, each of our three toilets have a different problem, either dripping down the sides of the bowl, black spots all over, or a nasty ring around the water in the bottom. This device solves all those problems and then some! First, it is the perfect design for this. The bleach is injected down the sides of the bowl where the problem originates. It goes slowly as the tank refills and gives it a good shot. It is very easy to install and the design prevents bleach from being wasted dissolving in the tank and damaging anything. Frankly this should be a standard part of toilets as it is so effective. I have waited a month to be sure that it worked, and it has done so with absolute flying colors! The toilets are *perfectly clean* with absolutely *no algae* and as the name suggests — sparkling. I wholeheartedly recommend this product — it is worth every penny. Having this nasty continual problem solved so well is one of those things that truly make daily life better!" —Fred Raimer
Get it from Amazon for $10.65.
10. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, an awesome grease-buster that'll save you scrubbing and change the dishwashing game for good by making it — yes I'm gonna say it — fun!!!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this stuff! She says: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout instead of cooking. But as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas in, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Promising review: "Is it wrong that I wish this came with a holster for the spray gun? Seriously, I see a dirty dish and I want to pull it out, twirl the gun around my finger, and spray, just like in the wild, wild West. The soap is superior to any other; I even use it as a pre-wash for stains on my clothes. There's nothing it hasn't removed. The power wash sprayer is superior. It's easy to use, easy to whip out, soap stays soapy, and rinses clean. I don't feel like I'm wasting any or need to spray more. You can get in close and spray a cup; spray a little further back and you can hit a whole plate. I know it's sad to be this happy over something so simple, but it really does make a task that much easier, and that is appreciated. I will have a Power Wash spray bottle in the bathroom, laundry, kitchen, and pet area, because those are all the places I've carried it. Great product. The soap never fails, cuts through everything, gets rid of any greasy feeling on any material — pans, plastic, walls, and counters — and the spray is fun." —Sssshhhh
Get a spray bottle and a refill bottle from Amazon for $8.44.
11. Washable microfiber mop pads that'll fit on your trusty Swiffer WetJet or similar mops so you can kick wasteful and pricey disposable pads to the curb. They even pick up more gunk, so you'll wonder why you haven't been using these the whole time.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone.
Promising review: "I wanted to reduce waste with disposable pads and I was pleasantly surprised by these. This photo [on the right] was AFTER I cleaned the floor with the disposable pad! I was able to get a super clean floor, spots were easier to clean up, and it didn’t sound like it was scratching my floors. This was easy to use, didn’t use more cleaner then the disposable pads, and got my floor cleaner. Definitely gonna buy more if the two I got ever wear out." —Riley
Get them from Amazon for $13.75+ (available in three pack sizes) and get a version for Swiffer Sweepers here.
12. The TubShroom, aka a possibly magical drain protector that over 86,000 (!!!!!!!) people depend on to make the process of cleaning their nasty, clogged-up drain as easy and un-gag-worthy as possible.
This thing collects all the icky loose hair neatly around it (at the bottom, so you can't see it when the TubShroom is in place), so all you have to do is wipe it off! It's super simple, yet so genius that some folks are about ready to make it their religion — read for yourself:
Promising review: "The TubShroom is a life-changer. To market this simply as a revolutionary bathtub strainer is to degrade the perfection of the TubShroom. People often describe their life split into ages, from childhood to college, from marriage to the birth of their children, career growth to retirement. I see my life divided into two distinct periods centered on one singular event: the gloomy, pestilent dark ages before TubShroom, and all the glorious, magnificent days thereafter. No amount of glowing, favorable adjectives will ever do justice to the magnificence of the TubShroom. These are but feeble, limiting words, which by their very nature, cannot capture the richness, splendor, and transcendent power that is the TubShroom. The TubShroom is embodied enlightenment disguised as a humble implement to avoid bathtub clogs." —Zerubba U Levi
Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors). If you don't have a sunken-in drain that can fit the TubShroom, Oxo makes a good universal drain protector you can get from Amazon for $11.99.
13. Or a snaking tool to free your drain of all the hair that's already festering down there. When you were a kid, you thought being an adult meant getting to eat cake for lunch. Now, you know it means getting to eat cake for lunch *and* having to unclog your drain. Thankfully, this tool will do most of the nasty heavy lifting for you.
Promising review: "We have been in our home for 19 years and I thought I had the drain in our master bath cleaned out. Well...I used this and I pulled out a 10-inch-long, 3-inch-wide gunk of hair. It must have been floating in in horizontal part of the drain for all those years. Our drain wasn't that slow draining or anything but what a shocker. I have waist-long hair and always are sure to double catch my drains in the shower. Thought I caught it all. Bought one for my niece who has four daughters with long hair and she found the same gunk. A must for any family with long hair!!!!" —S. Moritz
Get a set of four from Amazon for $5.99.