    25 Hilarious Mother's Day Gifts That'll Probably Make Her Laugh Out Loud

    In case you haven't heard, mom jokes just might be the new dad jokes.

    Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother's Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!

    1. A cheeky mug that'll put all your siblings' gifts (and your siblings themselves) to shame.

    white mug that reads
    Promising review: "I didn't purchase this, but my son did. He wanted to make a statement and insisted that I open his present first on Christmas. I have four children, and it is an ongoing thing with them saying and trying to get me to say that they are my favorite child! Of course I get around it every time. LOL! But I loved it and will be using it all the time with my other mugs. I believe it is dishwasher safe. Such a fun gift to receive!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $16.97.

    2. Clever stainless-steel drop earrings echoing a phrase you've heard your mom say many times. Granted, it's usually in reference to how you react to receiving instructions or advice, rather than phrases that'd look cute on jewelry, but she'll appreciate that you at least listened to *part* of what she said.

    round earrings, with one reading
    Promising review: "Quality. Perfect for moms." —Pamela Stafford

    Get them from Amazon for $13.89+ (available in two colors).

    3. A downright silly Golden Girls planter that comes completely ready to display with a faux succulent. Pick her fave character or get the whole set to ~thank her for being a friend~.

    Person holding small blanche head planter with faux plant
    the sophia version
    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in Sophia, Blanche, and Dorothy, and you can get Rose here). Get a deal on the whole set for $69.99.

    4. A genius bottle stopper featuring a fellow who's had a little too much — he'll fall over if she presses the stopper down! She's about to be the biggest hit of the wine mom Zoom call.

    red bottle stopper with a figure of a person in black pants, a white shirt, and a black tie holding a red wine glass
    hand pressing down on the stopper, causing the figure to fall over
    I got my mom this for Mother's Day a couple of years ago, and she loves it!!!

    Promising review: "Fun little bottle stop with a little bit of character. Makes me smile when I open my wine." —Owen Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    5. A LOL-worthy fruit-shaped cat cap any cat mom will want to put on their fur baby ASAP. Also, if your mom doesn't already run an Insta for the family kitty, this is the perfect reason to start.

    A cat wearing the hat that looks like an apple, with a little leaf on the top
    A cat wearing the banana shaped hat and looking alarmed
    Promising review: "I would give these 10 stars if I could, but I'm sure Freya would give it a -3. I think she looks like an angelic banana, but she is not amused. I don't believe this causes her physical discomfort, but her self-esteem has plummeted. Long story short, makes your cat look stupid, as planned. LOL." —Amazon Customer

    Get one in a random fruit from Amazon for $7.99.

    6. For moms who are cool with R-rated jokes, Fifty Shades of Chicken, a hilariously steamy cookbook full of 50 Shades of Grey parody passages (from the point of view of the chicken) before every recipe. Oh, plus pics of shirtless dudes handling the bird. Yes, really.

    the book cover featuring a roast chicken tied up with string
    The tantalizing recipes include "Dripping Thighs," "Mustard-Spanked Chicken," and "Chicken with a Lardon." Plus, the book is divided into three sections — "The Novice Bird," "Falling to Pieces," and "Advanced Techniques" — so every chef is sure to find something that turns them on.

    Promising review: "I am so in love with this book. This book is so funny and made a great read, but I also found so many other ways to cook chicken. Great ideas and great book." —AmandaPolite

    Get it from Amazon for $11.26+, Barnes & Noble for for $17.99, or Bookshop (to support local booksellers) for $18.39.

    7. A hilariously stylish can koozy that looks a heck of a lot like her favorite winter coat. Because who hasn't ever dreamt of matching with their beer?

    seltzer cans in the olive, white, and black holders, which look like zip up parkas with furry hoods
    Promising review: "This was the coolest gift I've given in a while. They were a big hit!" —Uncommon Goods customer

    Get it from Uncommon Goods for $18.99+ (available in three colors) or from Amazon for $12.50+ (available in six styles).

    8. A sassy oven mitt she'll cackle at every time she pulls one of her delicious dishes out of the oven.

    oven mitt with an illustration of a person cooking and the text
    Promising review: "Hilarious oven mitt that isn't just an image that's printed on a cheap oven mitt, which is so often the case. Blue Q actually went and took a quality oven mitt to put their image on — it works great and handles heat really well, so we're super happy that we get to actually use it for it's intended purpose while giggling about undoing our pants. It's a great buy and would make anyone a nice quality gift. A+" —Quantum Entanglements

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 and find more designs here.

    9. Toddlers Are A**holes: It's Not Your Fault, a book that'll make anyone who has (or has ever had) a young kid absolutely crack up. And let's face it — they REALLY NEED a break from "Baby Shark."

    the book cover
    It's got over 4,000 positive Amazon reviews from parents who have found it a little TOO REAL.

    Promising review: "Could not stop laughing. As a mother of three grown children a year apart and a grandmother of four, I know plenty about toddlers. I originally bought this for my daughter, but she's too busy with her little joys to read. And it is true grandma revenge!" —Carol LaPerchia

    Get it from Amazon for $8.59, Barnes & Noble for $9.95, or from Bookshop (to support local booksellers) for $10.18.