40 Fun Products To Tempt You If You Love A Good Tchotchke

1. Cutie lil' rainbow prism suncatchers you can hang in any room to treat yourself to a midday light show (aka serotonin boost).
2. A tiny and sweet resin animal with real dried flowers embedded inside. You can choose from a bear, pig, cat, or penguin (or just go ahead and order all four). Say hello to your new desk buddy!
This Seattle-based small biz makes all kinds of cute lil' treats.
Promising review: "I got all four of the little animals and the flowers inside of them are all beautiful." —Tasha
Get it from Mochi Berry Art on Etsy for $8.50 (available in four animals).
3. Bestselling Globbles fidget toys that stretch, squish, and stick to the wall (!!!) without leaving messy residue. They're a win for parents worried about mess, yes, but they also might just be the fidget toy your grown-up self has been dreaming of, too. You may need a set for every room in the house.
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.45.
4. A dimmable duck light who is quite simply a very big mood. He is made of squishy silicone, seems 100% DONE with doing anything, has a 30-minute auto-shutoff timer feature and three brightness settings, and, yes, also features a drawn-on butthole. It's the little things.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in four other very cute designs).
5. If you're running out of shelf space but cannot resist the urge to treat yourself to more knickknacks (I feel you), a set of four teeny-tiny Bitty Pop! figures featuring Rapunzel, Moana, Merida, and a surprise fourth, rare princess figure! Once you start collecting these, who knows how far you'll go.....
6. Super sweet and tiny macaron boxes ideal for storing mini treasures like change or dainty baubles. If, like me, you're a sucker for cute faux food, these belong on your dresser ASAP.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A delightfully quirky set of bird sponges complete with a suction! cup! perch! so they can hang out on the side of your sink when not in use. Perchfection.
Promising review: "Adorable and functional. Yes, these absolutely are as cute as you hope they're going to be. These four little birds and their perch come packaged in a slim cardboard box. The sponges themselves are surprisingly thick and sturdy — very well made for a novelty item. They have a typical spongey part in the middle and a scrubby part on the outside. All of them fit perfectly on the plastic perch, which has a great little suction cup to attach to your sink. These would make a great gift as well as a fun addition to your own kitchen!" —CMD
Get a set of four and a perch from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in four other quirky designs).
8. An adorable, huge mood of a sticker I think you and I both need at least 10 of. If you're also easily distracted by bright, fun colors, you might need 20.
This Sutton, Massachusetts–based small biz makes some of the cutest and most colorful stationery you ever did see, plus lots of tees, stickers, and other flair for book lovers!
Promising review: "This sticker perfectly describes me. The saying, quality, and colors are all fantastic!" —ladymbooklover
Get it from Emily Cromwell Designs for $4.15.
9. And an absolutely brilliant mini masterpiece that's both a bookmark and a reading log. The adorable illustration features 50 blank book spines for you to color in and write in titles as you make your way through your reading list, and then you can save it as a permanent record of your bookworm tendencies.
This UK-based small business makes truly gorgeous art for book lovers!
Promising review: "I’ve been trying to get back into reading, and the urge to fill this bookmark is really making me want to read! It’s so cute, and I love how much space there is to fill." —Kaitlyn Wells
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.17, or get a double-sided version with room for 100 books for $3.69.
10. OR!!! An absolutely hilarious whoopee cushion bookmark to make getting through your TBR list even more of a ~blast~ (though you may find yourself pausing your reading sessions more often just so you can mark the page, close the cover, and hear a toot).
Promising review: "Most of my bookmarks are old receipts or strips of scrap paper. String. Kleenex. Once, in a bind, I used a strand of hair. How many bookmarks can make a room erupt into laughter? Just this one. Listen…friends don’t let friends dogear. So share the joy of a whoopee cushion bookmark with a fellow bibliophile, and enjoy their rolling delight. The world needs more laughter. And bookmarks." —Mim
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
11. A pack of whimsical mini cloud-shaped utility knives that are soooo much more pleasant to keep at your desk than a big ol' box cutter. Still, like with anything with a blade, be careful and don't let their cuteness ~cloud~ your judgment!
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.75.
12. A potato and shrimp tempura ambient light to cheer up your desk or bedside table and tempt you to order takeout pretty much every day.
It shuts off automatically after an hour and requires three AAA batteries.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $26.
13. And a plug-in color-shifting mushroom light, because yes, night-lights can be for grown-ups too — especially when they're the type of decor that shows everyone what a ~fungi~ you are. It even has a sensor and will get brighter the darker the room is!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.