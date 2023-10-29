BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

40 Fun Products To Tempt You If You Love A Good Tchotchke

If you can make it through without treating yourself to something, I admire your self control.

Katy Herman
by Katy Herman

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Cutie lil' rainbow prism suncatchers you can hang in any room to treat yourself to a midday light show (aka serotonin boost).

reviewer image of tiny rainbows reflected around a couch and room
Reviewer image of a cat with a rainbow on it
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "They actually were bigger than I anticipated which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." —Emmy Ann

Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99

2. A tiny and sweet resin animal with real dried flowers embedded inside. You can choose from a bear, pig, cat, or penguin (or just go ahead and order all four). Say hello to your new desk buddy!

round resin animals with different color flowers and gold flakes inside
Mochi Berry Art/Etsy

This Seattle-based small biz makes all kinds of cute lil' treats.

Promising review: "I got all four of the little animals and the flowers inside of them are all beautiful." —Tasha

Get it from Mochi Berry Art on Etsy for $8.50 (available in four animals).

3. Bestselling Globbles fidget toys that stretch, squish, and stick to the wall (!!!) without leaving messy residue. They're a win for parents worried about mess, yes, but they also might just be the fidget toy your grown-up self has been dreaming of, too. You may need a set for every room in the house.

Reviewer holding six squishy balls in different rainbow colors in their hand
reviewer throwing them at the wall where they stick
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check them out on TikTok

Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer

Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.45

4. A dimmable duck light who is quite simply a very big mood. He is made of squishy silicone, seems 100% DONE with doing anything, has a 30-minute auto-shutoff timer feature and three brightness settings, and, yes, also features a drawn-on butthole. It's the little things.

A light up duck laying on its side with a face of existential despair
Amazon

Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in four other very cute designs).

5. If you're running out of shelf space but cannot resist the urge to treat yourself to more knickknacks (I feel you), a set of four teeny-tiny Bitty Pop! figures featuring Rapunzel, Moana, Merida, and a surprise fourth, rare princess figure! Once you start collecting these, who knows how far you'll go.....

hand holding the four fingertip-sized figures in their boxes including surprise Ariel pop
the mini pops on display
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Was so excited about these Bitty Pops coming out. Wish I could downsize ALL my Funkos to make room." —GM

Get it from Amazon for $19.48 (available in more princess combos here).

6. Super sweet and tiny macaron boxes ideal for storing mini treasures like change or dainty baubles. If, like me, you're a sucker for cute faux food, these belong on your dresser ASAP.

Tiny macaron boxes holding pills and jewelry
Amazon

Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary

Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.

7. A delightfully quirky set of bird sponges complete with a suction! cup! perch! so they can hang out on the side of your sink when not in use. Perchfection.

red bird shaped sponge sitting on perch attached to side of reviewer's sink
the perch and sponges that look like four different types of birds
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "Adorable and functional. Yes, these absolutely are as cute as you hope they're going to be. These four little birds and their perch come packaged in a slim cardboard box. The sponges themselves are surprisingly thick and sturdy — very well made for a novelty item. They have a typical spongey part in the middle and a scrubby part on the outside. All of them fit perfectly on the plastic perch, which has a great little suction cup to attach to your sink. These would make a great gift as well as a fun addition to your own kitchen!" —CMD

Get a set of four and a perch from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in four other quirky designs).

8. An adorable, huge mood of a sticker I think you and I both need at least 10 of. If you're also easily distracted by bright, fun colors, you might need 20.

pink sticker that says
Emily Cromwell Designs/Etsy

This Sutton, Massachusetts–based small biz makes some of the cutest and most colorful stationery you ever did see, plus lots of tees, stickers, and other flair for book lovers!

Promising review: "This sticker perfectly describes me. The saying, quality, and colors are all fantastic!" —ladymbooklover

Get it from Emily Cromwell Designs for $4.15.

9. And an absolutely brilliant mini masterpiece that's both a bookmark and a reading log. The adorable illustration features 50 blank book spines for you to color in and write in titles as you make your way through your reading list, and then you can save it as a permanent record of your bookworm tendencies.

hand holding the blank bookmark illustrated with books on shelves with plants
the bookmark with some of the spines filled in with colors and titles
Britishbookart/Etsy

This UK-based small business makes truly gorgeous art for book lovers!

Promising review: "I’ve been trying to get back into reading, and the urge to fill this bookmark is really making me want to read! It’s so cute, and I love how much space there is to fill." —Kaitlyn Wells

Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.17, or get a double-sided version with room for 100 books for $3.69.

10. OR!!! An absolutely hilarious whoopee cushion bookmark to make getting through your TBR list even more of a ~blast~ (though you may find yourself pausing your reading sessions more often just so you can mark the page, close the cover, and hear a toot).

vertical whoopee cushion with a bookworm and this book belongs to: with space to write your name on it in a book
Amazon

Promising review: "Most of my bookmarks are old receipts or strips of scrap paper. String. Kleenex. Once, in a bind, I used a strand of hair. How many bookmarks can make a room erupt into laughter? Just this one. Listen…friends don’t let friends dogear. So share the joy of a whoopee cushion bookmark with a fellow bibliophile, and enjoy their rolling delight. The world needs more laughter. And bookmarks." —Mim

Get it from Amazon for $7.32.

11. A pack of whimsical mini cloud-shaped utility knives that are soooo much more pleasant to keep at your desk than a big ol' box cutter. Still, like with anything with a blade, be careful and don't let their cuteness ~cloud~ your judgment! 

Model using a purple cloud shaped knife to open a package
Set of cloud knives in various pastel colors
Amazon

Check them out on TikTok!

Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.75

12. A potato and shrimp tempura ambient light to cheer up your desk or bedside table and tempt you to order takeout pretty much every day. 

light shaped like bowl, potato, and shrimp tempura with faces
Urban Outfitters

It shuts off automatically after an hour and requires three AAA batteries.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $26.

13. And a plug-in color-shifting mushroom light, because yes, night-lights can be for grown-ups too — especially when they're the type of decor that shows everyone what a ~fungi~ you are. It even has a sensor and will get brighter the darker the room is!

Reviewer holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
The mushrooms lit up in the dark
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

Get it from Amazon for $5.97