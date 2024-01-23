Just 38 Things To Buy If You Want This Season To Be Your Most Stylish Yet

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Badass faux-leather straight-leg pants that could pass for the ones from Abercrombie but actually come in way more colors and styles! From sleek black and brown to smile-inducing pink and green, these have me drooling.
Promising review: "I love leather pants and I have been looking for a new pair for a while. The perfect fit in leather pants is hard to find but these fit me perfectly. They are really comfortable! I got my normal size, they are also stretchy so don't worry about sizing up." —Jamie Brune
Get them from Amazon for $50.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–4XL and 23 styles including a petite version).
2. Or some super sleek navy faux-leather pants, which would slay on the weekends with a crop top or at work with a turtleneck and blazer. 🤩
Rebdolls is a woman- and Latine-owned small business.
Get them from Rebdolls for $74.90 (available in sizes S–5X).
3. A trio of trendy checkered hair claws so even your messy updo will have some flair. Checks and claw clips are both seriously in right now — look at you rocking two trends at once for under $10.
Promising reviews: "Love the pattern and how it comes in three different sizes. I have thick, medium-length hair and the large size holds my hair up just fine. Buy it!!" —Monica Aquino
"I purchased these clips as a gift for my daughter. Her friends all wanted them because they are so cute and stylish. We have had them for three months so far and they have all held up well." —Amber
Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A dramatic and dream-worthy ruffled denim dress sure to make you wanna strut like you mean it, whether you pair it with heels, boots, or even sneakers.
Get it from Asos for $109 (available in sizes 0–10)
5. Seriously stylish faux-leather shorts that are even more of a bargain when you consider you can wear them for all seasons — they look sooooo cute with tights!
6. A faux-shearling moto jacket so you can keep looking cool in the cold. This fuzzy bb pretty much makes compliments a guarantee and no one will believe it was under $100!
Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive, is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house, and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongy like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
7. A classic plaid mini skirt because...wait, can you hear that? I think it's the sound of this cutie calling out to be paired with over-the-knee boots and then be posted on your feed.
8. Fun floral leggings so even your gym and loungewear looks will be cuter than ever before.
9. A tennis bracelet that could pass for real-deal diamonds — trust me. This beauty will look so stunning on its own or stacked with other bracelets, and you don't have to worry as much about losing it as you would a splurgier version!
I just got this beauty in my Christmas stocking and I am BLOWN away. It looks so, so classy, shiny, and REAL!!!! I am someone who wears everything from expensive jewelry to the cheapest of costume stuff, and I'm treasuring this like I do my designer pieces. Like all tennis bracelets, the clasp is a bit pesky at first, but after just a few minutes of practice you should definitely be able to get it on and off by yourself, and it it feels secure. 100/10 recommend as a gift for yourself or anyone you love!!!!
Promising reviews: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two styles, threecolors, and three sizes).
10. Cool croc-effect knee-high boots because it's time for us all to enter our Reputation (Taylor's Version) era. While you count the days until an announcement, you can be rocking these with dresses, mini skirts, and leggings and having a main character moment listening to "Getaway Car" on your way to brunch.
Get them from Lulus for $62 (available in sizes 6–10 and in three colors).
11. An on-trend corset top over 5,500 gorgeous reviewers have rated 5 stars. No wonder, since this will make everything from jeans to shorts to skirts look photo-shoot-ready. It would be 🔥🔥🔥 layered under a blazer, too!
Promising reviews: "This top is so cute on and is supportive enough for large chest sizes to wear a strapless bra. I am a 38DD and the 12–14 worked perfectly for me." —Bianca
"Great quality. I loved it so much. Super sturdy and comfy. No risk of wrinkles or it coming down. Will be getting in other colors." —crystal narain
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors and prints).
12. A delightful striped and floral sweater that does all the work of mixing patterns for you, so all you have to do is toss it on with some jeans.
Get it from Francesca's for $37.50 (originally $50; available in sizes S–L).
13. A scrunched baguette bag from Insta-famous It label JW Pei, which possesses the magical ability to make absolutely any outfit you carry it with look Fashion Week-ready.
This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!
Buzzfeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!"
Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 31 styles).
14. A gold faux-leather wrap mini skirt that's so much more exciting than the denim or neutral version you've been wearing the past few years.
15. Super cool woven platform sneakers to ~elevate~ your 'fits in every sense. And reviewers are swearing by the comfort, so you'll wanna rock these beauties basically every day.
Promising reviews: "I love these! So comfortable! I have repurchased the white. Also got brown and black! I have my eye on blue and beige. They're so comfortable, I've worn them to Disneyland all day. The only issue, which isn't that big a deal, is that the laces regularly come untied. I just tie those bunny ears again so they don't untie! I'm in between sizes and was able to size down. Also I have a wider foot and they are not too tight." —Jaime
"LOVE. Some of the comfiest shoes I’ve ever owned. Seriously. I want in allll the colors!" —mkott
Get them from Target for $42.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in six colors).
16. Chic, somehow-only-$15 sunglasses that some folks say are comparable to a certain brand that rhymes with Shmay-Span. Pop these on with literally anything and you'll radiate chic celebrity vibes.
Promising review: "I am still in shock that these sunglasses were so nice. I bought them for the style and look (trendy yet comfortable) and figured the polarized label was a gimmick (polarized sunnies I’ve bought in the past have been well over $200). I was going on a trip and needed some sunglasses I wouldn’t cry over if I didn’t return with them (always lose mine). These sunglasses were packaged beautifully. They came with a polarized tester! They passed the test as well as my Ray-Bans I knew were polarized, but when I kept switching back and forth between these and my Ray-Bans I’m pretty sure the lenses on these are even CLEARER. Maybe because they were brand new, but I was so impressed!! They are so cute and stylish while also so comfortable with an amazing lens. BUY THESE!! Super-good deal, you won’t be disappointed! They also seem so sturdy, so I’m hoping they will last me a while. Update: I still have these sunglasses and I’m still obsessed!!! ONLY issue I have had with them is the lens glue is kinda melting down but I think it’s because I left them out alone in Arizona 110-degree weather, just boiling them out there. Still look amazing, still so strong. I’ve sat on them 8,574,927 times and they are still alive. Amazing. I’ll never buy expensive sunnies again." —liz
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 18 colors).
17. A fuzzy cropped polo and skirt set if your vibe is "minimal, but make it quirky." Just add a red lip, chunky hoop earrings, and booties (or heck, even just a pair of white sneakers) and you could be mistaken for a model off duty.
18. A plaid Peter Pan collar dress giving maximum Lexi Howard vibes — I've never even seen Euphoria and I know that much. This cutie can be super sweet or cool and edgy depending on how you style it; personally, I'd rock it with combat boots!
Promising review: "I recently bought a whole bunch of dresses on Amazon, and I gotta say, this one was my favorite of all of them! :) I just love plaid, and this dress with the Peter Pan collar actually looks very similar to an expensive designer dress I had been eyeing! Now I have a budget-friendly look. This dress is very lightweight (I do wish it was a little thicker, but no worries!). I added a petticoat under mine for some extra flare (but it looks good without one, too!). I also added a black bow at the neck for a school uniform feel. Adore it!!" —libbyfranc
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 styles).
19. A fuzzy fleece bucket hat for anyone who's sick of winter beanies. This trendy pick has an adjustable inner drawstring so you can get your perfect fit...to complete your perfect 'fit.
Promising review: "Very warm! I had previously purchased this same hat in black and loved it so much I just bought it again in white. I love that it is adjustable for a perfect fit. It's machine washable and -dryable...what could be better?" —Deezee
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in six colors).