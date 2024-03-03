24 Comfortable Wedding Shoes You'll Appreciate From The Moment You Hit The Dance Floor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Bold and fun ankle strap heels so you can ~buckle~ up for a night of shaking your booty on the dance floor.
2. BuzzFeed-editor-approved block heel Mary Jane mules that are just so cute, you won't wanna take 'em off your feet even when everyone else is switching over to the host-provided flip flops.
They're from an LA-based, woman-owned small biz that makes shoes with a focus on style and sustainability.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy LOVES these shoes: "Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way), and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*"
Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150+ (originally $300; available in sizes 4.5–11 and five styles).
3. Super affordable bedazzled ballet flats because who said shoes need heels to be formal? You'll be so much happier than everyone else who opted for stilettos. If Sophie Ellis-Bextor is to be believed, and it is, in fact, murder on the dance floor, at least we know it won't be your shoes murdering your feet.
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son's wedding and wore them for almost 10 hours, straight out of the box! I had no rubs, and they were so comfortable. From walking up and down the aisle to photos to dinner and dancing, I felt amazing! So comfortable! They even came with a bag of replacement stones just in case. I adore these flats. The gold glitter was gorgeous. 😍 I highly recommend these! I have fairly wide feet and they fit me comfortably. They are relatively flat for arch support, but I didn't feel I needed it. There is definitely room for an insert if you needed one. The toe box was roomy and comfortable." —Tara W.
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and four colors).
4. Dolce Vita's iconic Paily sandals, which you've probably seen all over the feeds and feet of fellow stylish folks. They're fan faves for a reason — these mules combine style with practical, sturdy heels and straps.
Promising review: "What a great shoe. I wore them all day for a summer BBQ, walked and danced, no sores or blisters. I love these, and the comfort level is a 10! A must-buy for all summer functions. My new favorites!!" —GeezMom
Get them from Amazon for $32.84+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 44 styles).
5. Crochet pointy-toed flats available with several romantic strap options from pearl to ribbon that just scream "bride." Forget the dress; say yes to the shoes!
This California-based small biz was started by two moms and specializes in glam footwear and accessories for kids and adults.
Promising review: "These shoes are freaking INCREDIBLE!!!!! I am obsessed. I was dancing so hard in them at my wedding! I wanted to wear flats, and boy did these not disappoint! SOOO comfortable, SOO cute, perfect all around. Shipped super fast, too! I highly highly recommend!!!! Thank you Kailee P. for making my wedding day even more perfect!!!" —Erika
Get them from Kailee P. on Etsy for $89+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 with seven strap styles to choose from).
6. Classic Steve Madden platform sandals to literally and figuratively elevate any and every dressy look. We love a platform for making high, high heels feel less intimidating 👏.
Promising reviews: "Will be buying these in every color. Wore them for the first time to a wedding and had no pain and no blisters. Buy these heels!" —Caitlin W.
"I’ve never been very good at walking in heels. I bought these and I can work all day long in them! Super easy to walk in, and so comfortable!" —Hayley N.
Get them from Steve Madden for $79.95+ (originally $109.95; available in sizes 5–11 and five colors) or Zappos for $79.25+ (originally $109.95; available in sizes 6.5–10 and in three colors)
7. Lace-up block heels available in faux suede or satin versions and that allow you tie a perfect-fitting bow in the front or back, because we love having multiple styling options. And psst...these will have fellow guests or bridal party members thinking you paid at least double.
And um, how fabulous would the pair on the right be as your something blue???
Promising reviews: "These shoes are amazing! Super comfy and easy to walk in. The quality is great and the color is so unique!" —Addison G.
"I got these shoes to wear for homecoming with my black dress. The heels are very pink, a bit more fuchsia than the pic but still such a pretty color. The tie is very comfortable and my feet didn't hurt at the end of the night. It's a must-buy for me!" —Kiki M.
Get them from Lulus for $39 (available in sizes 5–11 and in eight colors).
8. Bejeweled platform sneakers so when you walk down the aisle or strut out for the reception, you can still make the whole place ✨ shimmer ✨ — heels be darned.
This Turkish business specializes in wedding-ready sneakers.
Promising reviews: "Loved these they were super comfy and didn’t hurt my hip at all (I have an injury) and I got compliments ❤️." —Taqira Elliott
"My shoes arrived today and I had my reservations about the quality, but when I opened the box I was absolutely over the moon! The quality is fantastic, the height is perfect, and oh my gosh soooo comfortable! The beading detail was beautiful, thank you so so much, they are perfect!!!" —Sign in with Apple user
Get it from Stilo Shoes on Etsy for $123.83 (available in sizes 4–9.5 and three heights).
9. Embellished sandals from legend Betsey Johnson's bridal line that'll have you swooning almost as much as you do for the vows 😍. These babies are blessed with a low heel but v v high style.
Promising review: "I spent a lot of time looking for my wedding shoes and I'm so lucky I stumbled across these!! I didn't want anything too high and I wanted a thick heel for walking around outside. These shoes were so comfortable, easy to walk in, and so elegant! I highly recommend these heels!!" —Karly
Get them from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes, and five colors).
10. Luxe Mary Janes that are worth the splurge because you'll wear them over and over again for years to come, whether the occasion is casual or dressy. The pumps in your usual party repertoire may start to get jealous...
Zou Xou Shoes is a Black woman-owned brand founded by Katherine Theobalds after she became disillusioned with the traditional fashion industry. Her brand responsibly manufactures practical, comfortable, and durable footwear in Buenos Aires.
Promising review: "These flats are incredibly comfortable! Great quality shoe, very happy with them." —kderamo
Get them from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy (available in EU sizes 39–42) or Zou Xou (available in EU sizes 35–42) for $268.
11. Naturalizer ankle strap sandals designed to seriously contour to the shape of your feet to give you the cushion you'll need from the ceremony to happy hour to past midnight when the DJ finally and inevitably plays "Don't Stop Believing."
Promising review: "I can't speak enough about how comfortable and beautiful these shoes are. If you're someone who doesn't like to wear stiletto high heels or can't stand in them for very long, these are perfect for you. I've worn these shoes to many events — even danced at a wedding reception and my feet felt great!" —Peggy
Get them from Amazon for $65.34+ (available in sizes 4–13, including wide and narrow sizes, and 33 styles).