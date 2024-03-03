24 Comfortable Wedding Shoes You'll Appreciate From The Moment You Hit The Dance Floor

They're from an LA-based, woman-owned small biz that makes shoes with a focus on style and sustainability.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy LOVES these shoes: "Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way), and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*"

Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150+ (originally $300; available in sizes 4.5–11 and five styles).