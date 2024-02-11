31 Things That'll Help You Build A Wardrobe That Stands Out From The Crowd

Promising review: "I was hopeful these cute, colorful shoes would fit my (slightly) wide, size 10 or 11 feet and THEY DO!!! They’re comfortable for an evening even, but wearing them all day was too much for me. They were well packaged and are more well-made than I expected. I'm very impressed and I’d totally recommend these heels!" —Margaret Green



Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in five colors).