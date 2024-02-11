Skip To Content
    31 Things That'll Help You Build A Wardrobe That Stands Out From The Crowd

    If "basic" isn't in your sartorial vocabulary, this is the post for you.

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. Truly drool-worthy cargo pants featuring leopard, palm tree, and sun patches that are simply so cute, I think they're about to turn me into a cargo pants person...

    model in olive green pants with drawstring waist and ties at ankles
    Never Fully Dressed

    And psst...get the matching top here!

    Get them from Never Fully Dressed for $155 (available in sizes 2–24).

    2. Gorgeous colorful striped slingbacks sure to have your plain pumps banished to the back of your closet.

    reviewer in rainbow stripe pointy toe stilettos
    light and dark green colorblock pair
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was hopeful these cute, colorful shoes would fit my (slightly) wide, size 10 or 11 feet and THEY DO!!! They’re comfortable for an evening even, but wearing them all day was too much for me. They were well packaged and are more well-made than I expected. I'm very impressed and I’d totally recommend these heels!" —Margaret Green

    Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in five colors).

    3. Versatile and glitzy celestial ear jackets with optional cascading stars in the back. Rock 'em with the fringe for a bold statement, or wear just the front for a simpler stud that still packs a punch. Either way, your lobes will look ~out of this world~.

    reviewer wearing the gold and rhinestone earrings with constellation shaped studs and backs with chain fringe and matching star charms
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss

    Get them from Amazon for $8.66+ (available in two colors).

    4. A pair of cow-print pants that'll finally mooootivate you to try out this super fun trend. Now this is what I call ranch dressing.

    reviewer wearing brown cow print with orange blazer
    different reviewer wearing with black crop top
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am my younger self's icon. WARNING: only buy these pants if you are comfortable receiving compliments from groups of middle school girls. Also the occasional mooing from your boyfriend. :) These pants are absolutely lovely. The fabric is more canvas like than it is jean, but it totally works with the style." —Maria

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XL and 22 styles).

    5. A fun oversized cardigan for anyone who is so into the bow trend, but looking for a unique way to rock it. This will scratch that itch and be oh-so-cozy, too. And OMG, there's a dog version of this to MATCH WITH YOUR PUP!!!!

    model in blue and cream check and bow pattern sweater
    model and dog wearing matching sweaters
    Lisa Says Gah

    Lisa Says Gah is a small business known for quirky and fashion-forward finds.

    Promising review: "Perfect fit, soft, and cute. I got this as part of the Little Beast collab and the sweater is really cute. It's pretty soft while being good quality. I’m very sensitive to sweaters but this doesn’t bother or itch me at all. I’m in love with the bow design 🎀🥰." —Nicole K.

    Order it from Lisa Says Gah for $148 (available in sizes XS/S–XL/2XL and in five prints).

    6. A hot hot hot lace-up detail denim mini dress you can style a zillion ways — with or without tights, with bold shoes and jewelry, or with simple and minimal accessories because the cool corset-like embellishments make it a statement all on its own ❤️‍🔥.

    model in blue denim short sleeve mini dress with lace up ties on either side
    Forever 21

    Promising review: "Best dress 👗 😍. This dress is everything. I wear a size XS and I have a hard time finding dresses and this one fits like a glove! Wish they made it in more colors!" —Laura B.

    Get it from Forever 21 for $34.99+ (originally $44.99+; available in two colors and in sizes XS–XL)

    7. A knockout one-piece swimsuit very worthy of the suitcase space on your next trip (even if you buy/pack several colors). Why? Because it's beloved by over 8,000 people and guaranteed to make you look pinup perfect.

    model in red and white polka dot swimsuit with plunging neckline
    reviewer in solid black version
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this swimsuit.

    Promising review: "This is the most perfect bathing suit. I'm about 200 pounds, wear a 16/20 depending on brand, and have a VERY difficult time finding bathing suits that fit the way I want. I took the advice of other reviewers and purchased the XXXL. IT BLEW ME OUT OF THE WATER, HOLY HECK!!! The fit is, in a word, perfect. I'm very glad the bust area has more fabric, as previous reviews have stated, since I'm not even close to lacking in that department. I may just buy this in every color." —Emma Maas

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 23 prints, colors, and styles including some with criss-cross straps).

    8. A beyond-glam faux-fur jacket ~fur~ anyone who loves to feel fancy but also insists on being cozy 24/7. It'll look so fashion-blogger-level fabulous tossed over a fancy dress *or* with jeans and heeled boots.

    A model wearing the jacket in lilac
    A model wearing the cropped open jacket in dark green. It hits at the waist
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this jacket and I have gotten so many compliments. It does not look cheap at all. It can be worn with an elegant dress or dressed down with jeans. It is super soft and warm! My only complaint is the sleeves are a little long on me, but I just rolled them under and you can't tell at all." —Peggy Vetter

    Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 colors).

    9. A super cute, Y2K-esque floral nylon bag with an optional crossbody strap (because practicality is important, too, not just cuteness...I guess). The most basic outfit suddenly becomes 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 with this baby.

    model holding black bag with white flowers by handle
    model wearing it with crossbody strap
    Asos

    Get it from Asos for $49.

    10. A glam sequined bomber jacket with the perfect 1989 (Taylor's Version) vibes. You'll likely find yourself rocking it and replicating her tour moves in your bedroom mirror. ~I wish you would.~

    reviewer in black and silver sequined bomber
    reviewer in green version
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "FUN! Fun! FUN! So many compliments received wearing this jacket out on the town to a rock concert. Once the lights were dimmed, I was shining brightly like a twinkling star! LOVED IT. My only complaint would be the sequins kept snagging one another in the arms. I just got to the point were I tugged it enough to rip the connection and went about my business. For the price, it's fun. If I had spent $100 or more and the problem existed, I would send the merch back. For the price, I can manage. It's fun. It's funky. It's fresh! Haters gonna hate...LOVERS WILL LOVE." —Joanna 0216

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in 29 colors).

    11. Adorable over-the-knee animal socks who can't wait to peek out from your fave tall boots.

    A model wearing the gray socks with panda faces and ears
    A reviewer wearing the black cat socks
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These socks are just as adorable in person as they are in the photo. And they're warm, which is good because I'm always cold! The material is soft, but sturdy, and a lot thicker than I expected them to be, and they have a bit of a stretch to them." —Dru

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four patterns)

    12. A dreamy tulle midi skirt, aka the fashion item you're probably already fantasizing about twirling in. Tuck in a sleek top and add heels to make it dressy, of course, but also don't be afraid to pair it with graphic tees, moto jackets, sneakers, and combat boots! Life in tulle — it's fantastic.

    reviewer wearing the red tulle skirt
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is great evening/party attire. This is a great A-line circle skirt. I bought the black version for a holiday party. I got many compliments. I’m a size 18 and bought the 3X. It fit perfectly, and hit me just below the knee and had excellent poof!" —Margeaux Chavez

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–5X and in 39 colors).

    13. Or a ruffled tulle skirt with a comfy elastic waist, because IMHO a tulle midi should be considered just as much of a wardrobe staple as a white tee or LBD. I said what I said.

    model in pale pink skirt in black with white shirt
    model with long button down belted over the black skirt
    Anthropologie

    It runs big according to reviewers!

    Promising review: "Like many of you, I stared at this skirt forever. Buy it. It is a statement piece. It is unique. It is light, versatile, and comfy! The waistband will not squeeze you. In love!" —natamach

    Get it from Anthropologie for $158 (available in sizes XXS–XL, three fits, and in three colors).

    14. Scene-stealing funky-framed sunglasses, which — warning — might get you mistaken for a celebrity.

    A reviewer wearing the cat-eye sunglasses with a wire bar detail across the top in gold
    A reviewer wearing the sunglasses in silver with blue lenses
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely adore these shades. They have such a rich, sophisticated, and classy look. They have an extremely sturdy construction, with a good weight to them, and are trendy. The packaging was great; the magnetic case, insert, and dust cloth make you think you paid $100+, but I only paid $15. 😊 Well worth it and I would buy again." —Msjayyb

    Get them from Amazon for $12.98 (available in seven styles).

    15. A SUBLIME fuzzy Barbie heart-shaped novelty bag that's the perfect blend of high fashion and high fantasy. Carrying this is sure to make your bold journeys into the Real World a little brighter.

    the pink bag with barbie logo zipper pulls, barbie gold text on front, pearl handle, and chain strap
    BoxLunch

    Promising review: "Purchased this to go with my Halloween costume BUT it is so cute I will use it occasionally when I wear pink or want to feel a little bougie glam! Would recommend this to anyone who still has a heart for Barbie. Surprisingly it's a good size that will fit a few essentials and also has an inside zipper pocket. Love the metal wording detail on the front, the medallion on back and the Barbie silhouette zipper pulls. The chain link strap and pearl strap are both very sturdy to support your carrying preference. The purse doesn't open exceptionally wide, which may be a drawback to some but overall, don't skip this one!!" —Divamommy11

    Get it from BoxLunch for $69.90.

    16. A super fun crop top and skirt set you may have to plan a warm-weather vacay for just so you'll have have a chance to wear it before spring. After all, it basically makes taking an OOTD pic *required* — your favorite style Instagrammer has met their match.