35 Things That'll Help You Build A Wardrobe That Stands Out From The Crowd

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A regal metallic pleated maxi skirt with an elastic waist, because who says glam and comfy can't mix? This will give new, sparkly life to any — and I mean any — top in your closet.
For example, I am living for the way the reviewer above styled it with a casual hoodie!!!!
Promising review: "The pictures do not do this skirt justice. I received over 20 compliments at our company Christmas party. The silver is both a light silver and dark silver at the same time and it picks up and mimics whatever color you put with it. It’s the perfect complement to any top!!" —Teri M
Get it from Amazon for $28.69 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in eight colors and knee- or ankle-length).
3. Gorgeous colorful striped slingbacks sure to have your plain pumps banished to the back of your closet.
Promising review: "I was hopeful these cute, colorful shoes would fit my (slightly) wide, size 10 or 11 feet and THEY DO!!! They’re comfortable for an evening even, but wearing them all day was too much for me. They were well packaged and are more well-made than I expected. I'm very impressed and I’d totally recommend these heels!" —Margaret Green
Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in five colors).
4. Versatile and glitzy celestial ear jackets with optional cascading stars in the back. Rock 'em with the fringe for a bold statement, or wear just the front for a simpler stud that still packs a punch. Either way, your lobes will look ~out of this world~.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful, and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss
Get them from Amazon for $8.66+ (available in two colors).
5. A pair of cow-print pants that'll finally mooootivate you to try out this super fun trend. Now this is what I call ranch dressing.
Promising review: "I am my younger self's icon. WARNING: only buy these pants if you are comfortable receiving compliments from groups of middle school girls. Also the occasional mooing from your boyfriend. :) These pants are absolutely lovely. The fabric is more canvas like than it is jean, but it totally works with the style." —Maria
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 23 styles).
8. A knockout one-piece swimsuit very worthy of the suitcase space on your next trip (even if you buy/pack several colors). Why? Because it's beloved by over 8,000 people and guaranteed to make you look pinup perfect.
Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this swimsuit.
Promising review: "This is the most perfect bathing suit. I'm about 200 pounds, wear a 16/20 depending on brand, and have a VERY difficult time finding bathing suits that fit the way I want. I took the advice of other reviewers and purchased the XXXL. IT BLEW ME OUT OF THE WATER, HOLY HECK!!! The fit is, in a word, perfect. I'm very glad the bust area has more fabric, as previous reviews have stated, since I'm not even close to lacking in that department. I may just buy this in every color." —Emma Maas
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 24 prints, colors, and styles including some with criss-cross straps).
9. A beyond-glam faux-fur jacket ~fur~ anyone who loves to feel fancy but also insists on being cozy 24/7. It'll look so fashion-blogger-level fabulous tossed over a fancy dress *or* with jeans and heeled boots.
Promising review: "I love this jacket and I have gotten so many compliments. It does not look cheap at all. It can be worn with an elegant dress or dressed down with jeans. It is super soft and warm! My only complaint is the sleeves are a little long on me, but I just rolled them under and you can't tell at all." —Peggy Vetter
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 colors).
12. A glam sequined bomber jacket with the perfect 1989 (Taylor's Version) vibes. You'll likely find yourself rocking it and replicating her tour moves in your bedroom mirror. ~I wish you would.~
Promising review: "FUN! Fun! FUN! So many compliments received wearing this jacket out on the town to a rock concert. Once the lights were dimmed, I was shining brightly like a twinkling star! LOVED IT. My only complaint would be the sequins kept snagging one another in the arms. I just got to the point were I tugged it enough to rip the connection and went about my business. For the price, it's fun. If I had spent $100 or more and the problem existed, I would send the merch back. For the price, I can manage. It's fun. It's funky. It's fresh! Haters gonna hate...LOVERS WILL LOVE." —Joanna 0216
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 29 colors).
13. Adorable over-the-knee animal socks who can't wait to peek out from your fave tall boots.
Promising review: "These socks are just as adorable in person as they are in the photo. And they're warm, which is good because I'm always cold! The material is soft, but sturdy, and a lot thicker than I expected them to be, and they have a bit of a stretch to them." —Dru
Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five animals)
15. Or a ruffled tulle skirt with a comfy elastic waist, because IMHO a tulle midi should be considered just as much of a wardrobe staple as a white tee or LBD. I said what I said.
It runs big according to reviewers!
Promising review: "Like many of you, I stared at this skirt forever. Buy it. It is a statement piece. It is unique. It is light, versatile, and comfy! The waistband will not squeeze you. In love!" —natamach
Get it from Anthropologie for $158 (available in sizes XXS–3X and XS–XL petite and in three colors).
16. Scene-stealing funky-framed sunglasses, which — warning — might get you mistaken for a celebrity.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these shades. They have such a rich, sophisticated, and classy look. They have an extremely sturdy construction, with a good weight to them, and are trendy. The packaging was great; the magnetic case, insert, and dust cloth make you think you paid $100+, but I only paid $15. 😊 Well worth it and I would buy again." —Msjayyb
Get them from Amazon for $12.98 (available in 10 styles).