28 Chunky Pairs Of Heels For Anyone Looking For Extra Height Without Losing Their Balance

They have a 2-inch heel.

Britt Ross says, "I bought these boots last year and they quickly became the ones I reach for whenever I'm not wearing sneakers. They're SO comfortable (I've worn them walking around both NYC and Europe for hours on end), and that bit of extra height makes 5' tall me feel like I can take on the world. They're also ridiculously cute and worth every cent of what they cost, thanks to their durability and versatility. I've worn them in the rain and never once worried about slipping! Best of all, they look great with a casual jeans look or gussied up with a slip skirt, which I've paired them with on many occasions. I know they'll last me a long time, but I'm already certain I won't hesitate to buy a replacement pair when they finally give out. 10/10, buy them! Oh, and FYI, they run a little big, so consider sizing down!



Promising review: "Love them so much! They took a day to break in, but are super comfortable. The chunky heel is giving my inner '90s child life. They add a touch of rock and roll to any outfit. Sturdy and well-made." —Bethany



Get them from Amazon for $99.15+ (available in sizes 5–11).