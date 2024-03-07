28 Chunky Pairs Of Heels For Anyone Looking For Extra Height Without Losing Their Balance

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Fun and versatile block-heeled mules available in so many fun styles from neutrals to rhinestones to animal prints, you'll struggle to pick just one (and, uh, no one said you have to).
They have a 4-inch heel.
Promising review: "Cute shoes that fit well. I can wear them with any outfit. They are comfortable to wear to work or a night out. They fit as expected and the heel is just high enough for dresses and jeans." —FamClan
Get them from Amazon for $17+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 27 styles).
2. Stacked-heel cuties just begging to be paired with a breezy dress. Is it spring yet????
They have a 3-inch heel and are from a small biz that specializes in handmade shoes and bags.
Promising review: "Super comfy and really pretty shoes. Excellent communication around dispatch and delivery. Loved the little extra gifts in the parcel on delivery. Would totally recommend Bali Elf, in fact I have my eye on a pair of flat shoes for later." —elinore harper-spiller
Get them from Bali Elf on Etsy for $170 (available in sizes 4–12.5 and six colors).
3. Iconic Dr. Martens Rometty boots if you want a lil' lift but also a shoe that's as easy for every day as sneakers. From dresses to jeans, these are winners paired with anything.
They have a 2-inch heel.
Britt Ross says, "I bought these boots last year and they quickly became the ones I reach for whenever I'm not wearing sneakers. They're SO comfortable (I've worn them walking around both NYC and Europe for hours on end), and that bit of extra height makes 5' tall me feel like I can take on the world. They're also ridiculously cute and worth every cent of what they cost, thanks to their durability and versatility. I've worn them in the rain and never once worried about slipping! Best of all, they look great with a casual jeans look or gussied up with a slip skirt, which I've paired them with on many occasions. I know they'll last me a long time, but I'm already certain I won't hesitate to buy a replacement pair when they finally give out. 10/10, buy them! Oh, and FYI, they run a little big, so consider sizing down!
Promising review: "Love them so much! They took a day to break in, but are super comfortable. The chunky heel is giving my inner '90s child life. They add a touch of rock and roll to any outfit. Sturdy and well-made." —Bethany
Get them from Amazon for $99.15+ (available in sizes 5–11).
4. Chunky platform ankle strap sandals for anyone who wants some major height that's majorly loved by other fashionistas — these bbs have over 8,000 5-star ratings!
They have a 4.5-inch heel.
Promising reviews: "Literally the best heels ever. I typically struggle with finding a pair of heels that fit right, look right, and feel right. The rubber on the bottom actually makes them super sturdy and comfortable to walk in, there’s no feeling of slipping or slickness. Platform and heel give great support. I have very narrow feet and they fit so perfectly, but also my sister with 'fluffier' feet wore them and they fit her just right. I was carrying my niece around all day, helping move stuff around, walked on grass/tile/hardwood floors, and loved them. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Real review
"Wore these for a wedding, danced all night, and didn’t even break them in first. Definitely a good, comfortable heel." —tykeria owens
Get it from Amazon for $30.41+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 22 styles).
5. Or a slightly shorter pair so you can ~buckle~ up for a night of shaking your booty on the dance floor or strutting from the restaurant to the bar.
They have a 3.75-inch heel.
Promising review: "They fit perfectly and the chunky heel makes them so comfortable. I wore them to a wedding and danced all night without any problems! Also pairs great with jeans and a cute shirt!" —Shetoria
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 10 colors).
6. Marc Fisher block heel pumps for a wardrobe staple piece you'll wear to work, dates, parties, brunch...pretty much every occasion where you don't wanna just wear flats. Like Taylor Swift's red lip classic thing, these'll never go out of style.
Promising review: "Loved these shoes. Bought them for my cousin's wedding. I was on my feet for over eight hours, also chasing two kids around under three. I didn’t get a single blister and my feet weren’t falling off by the end of the night. Very comfortable and easy to walk in." —Looooovveeeee
"I love high heels, but they really aren’t practical when being an in office all day. But this block heel is the perfect height to still be stylish and comfortable. The teal suede is stunning! I will be wearing these as often as I can!" —SPS28
Get them from Amazon for $66.63+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 10 colors) or Nordstrom for $96+ (originally $160; available in sizes 5–12 and in nine colors).
7. Platform Mary Janes sure to become staples in your wardrobe because of how they instantly add a geek-chic cool factor to an outfit. Pretty much any time you were gonna wear flats or booties, you can pop these on instead for a literally and figuratively ~elevated~ look!
They have a 4.3-inch heel.
Promising review: "These are the perfect Mary Janes. They are both chic and comfy. The platform itself isn’t very heavy so they are easy to walk in. They also add a good bit of height without making you feel like you’re gonna roll on your ankle. Plus the soft leather really seals the deal. I love them! Oh also the toe is almost like a square shape but it really doesn’t come off as harsh, but it def makes them more modern-looking." —Em_Rojo
Get them from Free People for $168 (available in sizes 7.5–11 and three colors).
8. Or some more classic Mary Janes you can style dressy or casual, and that'll give you that empowered, sturdy strut, knowing the strap is keeping your foot in place — the best feeling when wearing heels.
They have a 2.5-inch heel.
Promising review: "Super comfortable. Perfect fit. Stable because of the chunky heel. Absolutely love these and plan on getting every color." —M. Clayton
Get them from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors).
9. Braided mule sandals available with 2- or 3-inch heels, so you can get the perfect height for your new go-to spring and summer shoe. I may or may not have just ordered the green to wear with all my sundresses...
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and in 18 styles).
10. Or pearl-embellished mules that'll add a romantic touch to any look — even distressed jeans.
They have a 3-inch heel.
Promising review: "Looooove these shoes! Definitely a staple for this summer, easy to dress up or down. They are true to description only more beautiful in person! They’re super comfy and I just can’t wait to wear them already!" —Hello holla
Get them from Target for $39.99 (available in sizes 5–12).
11. Wooden clogs so you can give your beat-up ballet flats a rest and swap 'em for this quirky, cute alternative.
They're from a Poland-based Etsy shop.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these clogs. Not only are they stylish, they’re also extremely comfortable. I’m a teacher who stands and walks around the classroom throughout the work day, and these clogs truly make my job pain-free. Thank you!!" —Laurelin
"The shoes are absolutely beautiful and arrived even sooner than I thought they would! They are super lightweight and very comfortable. I would love to buy another pair in the future." —Alicia Hollis
Get them from Leather World Designs on Etsy for $86.40 (originally $108; available in sizes 5–10 and 22 colors and prints).