31 Cheap Things To Treat Yourself To In 2024

1. A tennis bracelet that could pass for real-deal diamonds — *swoon*. This beauty will look so stunning on its own or stacked with other bracelets, and you don't have to worry as much about losing it as you would a splurgier version!
I just got this beauty in my Christmas stocking and I am BLOWN away. It looks so, so classy, shiny, and REAL!!!! I am someone who wears everything from expensive jewelry to the cheapest of costume stuff, and I'm treasuring this like I do my designer pieces. Like all tennis bracelets, the clasp is a bit pesky at first, but after just a few minutes of practice you should definitely be able to get it on and off by yourself, and it it feels secure. 100/10 recommend as a gift for yourself or anyone you love!!!!
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
2. Lillie's of Charleston mustard barbecue sauce, which you can also use as a dip, dressing, or marinade. And that's a good thing, since this sweet and tangy concoction is so darn delish, you won't want to eat anything that isn't slathered in it.😋
Lillie's of Charleston is a Black- and family-owned small business based in South Carolina. Their sauces and seasonings are inspired by the family's Sunday dinners at Aunt Lillie's house.
Promising review: "I grew up in Charleston, SC and this is by far the most authentic South Carolina Mustard BBQ I’ve been able to find. I highly recommend. A true taste of home delivered to my door in Phoenix!" —Jenna Bowen
3. Nyx Liquid Eyeliner if you're interested in a long-lasting, cruelty-free pick that comes in shades from classic black to OMG-worthy lavender. You may never buy another brand of eyeliner again once you treat your lids to this.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis loves this and writes: "I'm wearing the blue liner there on the left, and the reviews are 100% right. This liner LASTS. I love to throw it on top of my usual black liner when I want an extra pop on a night out or am just feeling a little adventurous. The liner's super thin tip glides nicely and makes it easy to be precise, too!"
Promising review: "Guys, I have hella hooded eyes, and any time I tried those expensive Sephora or Ulta eyeliners, they would smudge or fade INSTANTLY. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The color pops, it's easy to use, and it NEVER SMUDGES, NEVER FLAKES, DOES NOT MOVE IN WATER!!! I fell asleep with it on, and it looked like I had just applied it when I woke up. Best eyeliner out there, take it from a girl who has tried ALL of those expensive eyeliners (Stila, Urban Decay, YOU NAME IT). I will never switch to anything else." —Jakjak
4. A rechargeable, clip-on amber book light that emits a minimal amount of blue light, so the only thing keeping you up will be your novel's tantalizing plot. The brightness and position are adjustable, so you can get the perfect setup that'll allow you to keep flipping through that page-turner without keeping your partner awake.
Promising review: "This was the best gift from my husband! Love reading in bed without having to use lamp light. Three settings of brightness are perfect, it's lightweight, and best of all holds a charge literally forever! I took it on a long airplane trip and was able to read without the annoying overhead light (especially when others are trying to sleep). Highly recommend!" —Rick Angelo
5. Exfoliating foot peel booties you just wear for an hour, then await dramatic — and if you look at the pics below you'll see I do mean dramatic — peeling results over the next week or two. And after that? You'll be left with *seriously* soft feet.
Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth
6. A so-cute-I'm-not-sure-how-it's-even-allowed lemon bear Squishmallow — if you vowed not to buy any more stuffed animals this year, sorry, but that resolution is already out the window. Look at that FACE — you just gotta give this sweet and sour friend a ~squeeze~.
Promising review: "This was made with the same great quality as they used to be! It is stuffed perfectly and has no sewing flaws. One of my favorites!" —SquishStar
7. A daily planning pad of 50 tear-off sheets you can use to map out your day. It's got space for what you're grateful for, priorities you must do today, a to-do list, appointments, achievements, meal planning, logging exercise, and notes and doodles, plus a water intake tracker and a blank clock to fill in if you do better with images than words. They truly thought of everything, and this pretty pad will help you feel so accomplished in 2024!
It's made by a family-owned, Wisconsin-based small stationery biz.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
8. A lingerie set that's hot hot hot without all the confusing and uncomfy fastenings and bells and whistles so many other sets have. This is simply a — comfy!!! — cap sleeve lace bralette and high-waisted panties, so it's wearable and versatile while still being absolutely swoon-worthy.
Promising reviews: "I am in love with this piece! It's soooo comfortable but SOOO sexy. The color looked sooo amazing on my skin and my partner couldn't keep their hands off of me. I felt so happy when I put it on, it was perfectly my size!" —Jacob/Atzula
"This set is so unique. I absolutely love it. I am roughly size 12. I got this in an XL, could have likely gone with the L though as there's lots of stretch. It looks great though. It's really comfortable and beautiful. It looks so classy. With the right bra, you could wear the cropped top on its own for a night out (paired with jeans and heels or a black pencil skirt would be so cute)." —Christina
9. A tiny and sweet resin animal with real dried flowers embedded inside. You can choose from a bear, pig, cat, or penguin (or just go ahead and order all four). Say hello to your new desk buddy!
This Seattle-based small biz makes all kinds of cute lil' treats.
Promising review: "I got all four of the little animals and the flowers inside of them are all beautiful." —Tasha
10. Wonderfully whimsical balloon dog stud earrings to add a ~pop~ of fun to your everyday look. BRB, buying these to recreate the rush of joy I got upon receiving a balloon animal as a kid.
Promising review: "Y’allllll!!! These are the flipping cutest!!! And they came in such nice packaging as well! Not just a cheap plastic bag, but a little sealed box. Very worth the purchase. 😍" —Laura Zimmerman
11. A ridiculously cute and satisfying golden Mini Brands surprise ball, which comes complete with five metallic versions of common grocery items to unwrap. (Or you might even get a buildable lil' shopping cart or basket!) I can't explain why tiny cereal boxes and spice jars are so cute, they just are — and these are a much better bang for your buck than most surprise boxes!
Whenever I have opted to treat myself to a surprise box, I've always felt a bit disappointed — I didn't get the collectible I wanted, or the quality of the item was super meh, or the two seconds of fun opening was not worth the price tag, or all the above. Not so with these! My boyfriend surprised me with one after I admired the Mini Brands foods he had on his shelf, and it totally made my day! Each toy is packaged really securely in its own compartment of the sphere, so it's a longer and more satisfying opening experience (the "unboxing" video I made to send to my BF was two minutes long!) and you get a number of goodies in the form of shiny, adorable, perfectly proportioned versions of things you see at the store! It also took several minutes to put the little cart that came in mine together, so that's more entertainment (though I don't think all of them have the cart) — all for less than what a lot of character-themed surprise boxes cost. And now the goodies look soooo cute on my shelf. I'm a knickknacks girlie who was obsessed with toy food as a kid (and may still be today...) so these were perfect for me, and they're also a super thoughtful "just because" prezzie to give to a friend or S.O.!
12. A stunningly gorgeous glass candy jar guaranteed to look fabulous even without any sweets in it (but bonus points for green Jolly Ranchers). It could pass for a family heirloom — no one will suspect you picked up this decor upgrade for under 20 bucks.
Promising review: "This is a super-cute candy dish. I added this to my bar and filled it with lollipops! It's an adorable dish that makes me smile anytime I lay eyes on it. I went back to purchase a smaller one as a gift. I'm very very happy with this cute and playful purchase. <3" —Tlikey
13. Fun and tropical flower hair claw clips you'll be using to complete every — and I do mean every — look this year, no matter the weather outside. From dresses to swimwear to your daily sweater and jeans combo, these are such a cute and trendy upgrade.
14. A Swift-tastic holographic Eras tour sticker customized with your show city and date to ~capture, remember~ the greatest day of your year (or life?). Long live all the magic we made, indeed.
This North Carolina-based small business has genuinely some of the best millennial-fave pop culture stickers I have EVER seen. I'm talking Taylor, Disney, and more.
Promising review: "Absolutely love the sticker! Had to buy one for next year's show, and the show I had to miss this past year!" —Breanne Duffy
