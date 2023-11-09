Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Gift Ideas For Kids From Target If You Have No Clue What To Get Them

*Checks list and adds everything to cart.*

Kathleen Shea-Porter
by Kathleen Shea-Porter

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A Target toy shopping cart because this is literally the most perfect gift for a kiddo who tags along for errands with their grown-ups. 10/10. No additional notes.

the toy target shopping cart
Target

Promising review: "Love how this looks exactly like a regular-sized Target cart. My daughter loves this and can’t go anywhere without it!" —Target lover with 2 sons 

Price: $19.99

2. An FAO Schwarz dance-on piano mat, which will help your mini Mozart take a step in the right direction for a budding musical career. (And you? You'll get major nostalgia vibes from your favorite Tom Hanks flick.)

a kid standing on the piano keyes with a suit on
Target

Promising review: "I instantly wanted this because it brought back memories of Tom Hanks in Big, tapping away Chopsticks at FAO Schwarz with his boss. Realizing that this nostalgia would be completely lost on my 5-year-old grandson, but I took a gamble and bought it anyway. He didn’t like it, he LOVED it. The cats walk on it, the kid dances on it, my daughter is getting belly laughs. Grammy is getting videos of all the fun! Great purchase, and I even got it on sale! Thanks, Target!" —MistyCakes

Price: $39.99

3. A Play-Doh set with 30 different colors that will lead to hours and hours of creativity. Think of all the things you, errr, I mean they can make. And that unmistakable smell? Ahh, good times.

the play-doh set
Target

Promising review: "Introduced this Play-Doh set to my 15-month-old granddaughter, and she loved it. Small amount of Play-Doh in each container was just right." —Terri

Price: $14.99

4. A Grow 'n' Glow terrarium for the kiddo who likes to get their hands dirty and can do so without making a huge mess for you to clean up.

Target

Promising review: "Loved it, my 7-year-old was able to put it together by herself and was encouraged to water it every day. It quickly grew! She was able to see that dedication and consistency make things grow! Great at-home project!" —Madtak

Price: $13.29

5. A set of Magna-Tiles for endless hours of building and play. No joke, this is the toy that has had the most staying power in my house. We're talking YEARS. If your kiddo already has a set, just add to it! Pro tip: Sticking with one type of building set makes for easier cleanup.

Target

Promising review: "Love these tiles!! Excellent quality!! This is our second set because my kids play with them so much and wanted more! Definitely worth the price!!" —Mom

Price: $59.99

6. An adorable — yet fully functional — digital camera so they can give your phone a break. Not that you don't love the 5,000 selfies of their nostrils, but, ya know.

a child holds the camera
Target

Promising review: "My little guy LOVES his camera. It makes him feel so special and grown up that he can take his own pictures and see them right there on the screen. My husband and I were so surprised at how GOOD the camera is. Amazing quality and product. Highly recommend." —SS

Price: $59.99

7. A Melissa & Doug toy coffee maker set, so you can watch your baby barista brew and sip their pretend java as you steal a minute to enjoy the real deal (while it's actually still hot).

a child plays with the toy coffee maker
Target

Promising review: "This might seem small to an adult; to a child it's just the right size. I bought this for my grandson (19-mos.), and he loves it. He always wanted to press the button on his parents' coffee and latte machines, so they set this on a table his height next to theirs, and now he plays with his and doesn't worry about theirs. Well made of wood to last for a good price." —crivenbark

Price: $15.99

8. A dueling Stomp Rocket double launch set that will launch hours of out-of-this-world fun in the backyard...as well as a bit of friendly competition.

two kids play with the set
Target

Promising review: "My grandkids had so much fun with this! Keeps them active and playing outside. I bought another one for a friend’s little boy for his birthday." —TP

Price: $19.99

9. A cute watch for the Pokémon lovers, which definitely won't help them learn time management (why does it take so long to put on shoes?!), but it can help them develop the skill of learning how to tell time.

the yellow pokemon watch
Target

Promising review: "Love this digital watch. Gave it to my 6-year-old grandson, and he absolutely loved it!" —Happy Consumer

Price: $8

10. A unicorn tent that will absolutely delight the magical, one-of-a-kind unicorn in your life with the perfect reading nook.

the tent styled in a room
Target

Promising review: "I love this tent! My two older boys and youngest daughter all play in it, and it's still standing strong. Cute design. Easy enough to put together and working great for us!" —Lena

Price: $40

11. A marble run set for kids who are old enough to play with marbles. They get to be creative and build and test out ideas...giving you a few extra minutes to yourself so you don't lose your marbles.

Target

Promising review: "This has been hours of fun. None of the pieces have broken in any way, which I was worried about. This thing is fun even without a marble if there are kids too young to be trusted with a marble. There's plenty of pieces, too. Enough to make a solid maze but not too much to be overwhelming." —Minnie

Price: $34.99

12. A bath-time toy that will make convincing them to take a bath so much easier... So is this actually a gift for you or them? Both, for sure!

a child plays in the bath with the toy
Target

Promising review: "So much fun!! Our 2-year-old loved it instantly — pouring is her jam right now. Bonus that the pouring cup has holes for draining and a holder!" —Mamabear

Price: $17.99

13. A jewelry-making kit, for making everything from backpack keychains to friendship bracelets. My daughter is 4 and loves stringing the beads together, but this would even be great for the pre-teen Swiftie in your life who is prepping for the next tour.

Target

Promising review: "My 8-year-old is into beading so I got this for her. It has a nice assortment of beads and threads to make things with; she's made quite a few little bracelets with it so far. It also comes in a nice case that more beads could be put into, which is always great." —Monica

Price: $10

14. A kinetic sand kit for those moments when they're stuck inside with bad weather, but you and your kiddos would much rather be at the beach.

Target

This set even comes with a cute bag to hold everything. Win!

Price: $14.99

15. An UNO deck, which TBH is truly even MORE fun than you remember it. It's a good time for you, but it's also a fantastic way for kids to start learning how to play card games — we started playing with my son at age 5!

Adults and children play UNO together
Target

Promising: "Great game for family game night with the kids and doubles as a great game for game night with adults only! Definitely recommend!!" —Cmrrdz

Price: $4.99

16. A mini golf set for your mini pro! Trust me...this will be a real hole in one.

two kids play with the set
Target

Promising review: "As a boy mom of two and pediatric speech therapist, I know kids need to move to keep their attention. My clients and own kids have loved arranging and rearranging the ramps, tunnels, and spin wheels. We’ve worked on following directions, prepositional concepts, and early language 'in/out,' 'on/off,' 'yay!' 'Ut oh!' etc. a simple but versatile toy." —Boymom

Price: $21.99

17. An indoor trampoline, which will really come in handy for those times when they're actually bouncing off the walls (rainy days, snow days, etc.). Bonus: It folds up for easy storage!

a child bouncing on the trampoline
Target

Promising review: "We love this trampoline! We needed an indoor activity for our little one. The size is great to go in and outside and keeps her busy. Highly recommend!" —Stephanie12345

Price: $74

18. A three-pack scavenger hunt card set that they'll be able to use pretty much anywhere. There's a set for inside, outside, and in the car. Win!

Target

Promising review: "Love these scavenger hunt cards! Have used them while playing outside, on cold days inside, and on roadtrips. My daughter loves pulling these out with her friends, too. The cards are fairly durable, too, and there’s a wide variety of items to look for in each deck." —Pduffett

Price: $9.99

19. A modular play couch so they'll be able to make the best forts in all the land. It can also be a cozy place to snuggle and read a book. We even use our play couch as a spare kid bed when we have slumber parties. Truly, this is a gift that keeps on giving!

Target

Promising review: "Comes packaged vacuum-sealed so it’s compact. Give it a few days to fully fill out the fabric cases, and it’s BOOM ready to play! Our little one LOVES it and has played on it every day since we got it. It’s great for mom, too, because it’s safe and foam, so it’s soft for the falls you know are bound to happen… If you’re on the fence, this one is a great call for a great price! You won’t regret this for your kiddo!" —Foamtastic toddler fort

Price: $175 (available in three colors)

20. A classic Magic 8 Ball to answer all of life's big questions. Should they clean their room? Signs point to yes!

two children play with the magic 8 ball
Target

Promising review: "My daughter has been using this nonstop. Her siblings and her have been having fun asking all sorts of questions. This was definitely a fun toy for them." —Jay

Price: $8.49

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.