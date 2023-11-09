20 Gift Ideas For Kids From Target If You Have No Clue What To Get Them

1. A Target toy shopping cart because this is literally the most perfect gift for a kiddo who tags along for errands with their grown-ups. 10/10. No additional notes.
2. An FAO Schwarz dance-on piano mat, which will help your mini Mozart take a step in the right direction for a budding musical career. (And you? You'll get major nostalgia vibes from your favorite Tom Hanks flick.)
3. A Play-Doh set with 30 different colors that will lead to hours and hours of creativity. Think of all the things you, errr, I mean they can make. And that unmistakable smell? Ahh, good times.
4. A Grow 'n' Glow terrarium for the kiddo who likes to get their hands dirty and can do so without making a huge mess for you to clean up.
5. A set of Magna-Tiles for endless hours of building and play. No joke, this is the toy that has had the most staying power in my house. We're talking YEARS. If your kiddo already has a set, just add to it! Pro tip: Sticking with one type of building set makes for easier cleanup.
6. An adorable — yet fully functional — digital camera so they can give your phone a break. Not that you don't love the 5,000 selfies of their nostrils, but, ya know.
7. A Melissa & Doug toy coffee maker set, so you can watch your baby barista brew and sip their pretend java as you steal a minute to enjoy the real deal (while it's actually still hot).
8. A dueling Stomp Rocket double launch set that will launch hours of out-of-this-world fun in the backyard...as well as a bit of friendly competition.
9. A cute watch for the Pokémon lovers, which definitely won't help them learn time management (why does it take so long to put on shoes?!), but it can help them develop the skill of learning how to tell time.
10. A unicorn tent that will absolutely delight the magical, one-of-a-kind unicorn in your life with the perfect reading nook.
11. A marble run set for kids who are old enough to play with marbles. They get to be creative and build and test out ideas...giving you a few extra minutes to yourself so you don't lose your marbles.
12. A bath-time toy that will make convincing them to take a bath so much easier... So is this actually a gift for you or them? Both, for sure!
13. A jewelry-making kit, for making everything from backpack keychains to friendship bracelets. My daughter is 4 and loves stringing the beads together, but this would even be great for the pre-teen Swiftie in your life who is prepping for the next tour.
14. A kinetic sand kit for those moments when they're stuck inside with bad weather, but you and your kiddos would much rather be at the beach.
15. An UNO deck, which TBH is truly even MORE fun than you remember it. It's a good time for you, but it's also a fantastic way for kids to start learning how to play card games — we started playing with my son at age 5!
17. An indoor trampoline, which will really come in handy for those times when they're actually bouncing off the walls (rainy days, snow days, etc.). Bonus: It folds up for easy storage!
18. A three-pack scavenger hunt card set that they'll be able to use pretty much anywhere. There's a set for inside, outside, and in the car. Win!
19. A modular play couch so they'll be able to make the best forts in all the land. It can also be a cozy place to snuggle and read a book. We even use our play couch as a spare kid bed when we have slumber parties. Truly, this is a gift that keeps on giving!
20. A classic Magic 8 Ball to answer all of life's big questions. Should they clean their room? Signs point to yes!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.