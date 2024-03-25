Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis in an unexpected video statement last night.

The Princess of Wales explained that the news came as a “huge shock” to her and her family.

Kate has spent the last few months out of the public eye, following a planned abdominal surgery which was initially thought not to be cancer-related.

Here’s a look at what is publicly known about her condition at the moment.

When and how did Kate find out she had cancer?

When she had planned abdominal surgery on January 16 at a private facility – the London Clinic – Kensington Palace said her condition was “not cancer-related”.

News of the surgery was announced the day after it happened. The Palace only said it was successful, but did not offer any further details.

In Friday’s video, Kate said “tests after the operation found cancer had been present” and she was now in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

Dr Yuman Fong, a surgeon at City of Hope cancer centre in Southern California, told Associated Press finding cancer after surgery for a noncancerous problem can happen in about 4% of procedures.

A patient can be going for a surgery related to what is thought to be a benign disease, like removing the gallbladder or ovarian cysts, when cancer can be found, according to Fong.

It is common for tissues taken during surgery to be analysed at a lab afterwards, and that’s when other conditions may be detected.