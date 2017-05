Fifteen year old Campbell attended the concert with her friend Adam Lawler, who is being treated for injuries at Manchester Infirmary, according to Manchester Evening News (MEN).

Campbell's mum, Charlotte told MEN that she has been unable to reach her daughter, whose phone is switched off.

“I know where Adam is and I know that Olivia isn’t with him," Charlotte said. “I’ve been told by the police that she’s registered as a missing person.

“She had her phone with her but it’s dead, I don’t know whether she’s lost it in the stampede to get out of there, but she knows by number off by heart so I know she can contact me if she’s able to.”