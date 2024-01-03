Skip To Content
    Snoop Dogg Is Set To Bring His Unique Flair To The 2024 Olympics Coverage, And The Internet Can't Handle It

    "Oh, that horse Crip-walking cuz!"

    Karlton Jahmal
    by Karlton Jahmal

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Does Snoop Dogg ever stop working?

    Snoop Dogg performs with money in his hands
    Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN

    This year alone, I've watched Snoop star in a Grubhub commercial.

    View this video on YouTube
    MultiVu

    A Skechers commercial.

    View this video on YouTube
    Allard Ave Commercials

    A Jack in the Box commercial.

    View this video on YouTube
    Ads Addict

    Several Corona ads.

    View this video on YouTube
    Allard Ave Commercials

    Honestly, I think this list could go on for awhile, but you get the point.

    Snoop Dogg performs in a black and gold jacket
    Andrew Chin / Getty Images

    Now, it's been announced that the Doggfather will be a primetime correspondent for the 2024 Olympics.

    Twitter: @cnnsport / Via Twitter: @cnnsport

    “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.”

    In 2021, Snoop teamed up with comedian Kevin Hart for Tokyo Olympics coverage on Peacock, so this won't be his first rodeo.

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC Olympics & Paralympics

    Of course, the internet had a bunch of reactions to the news of Snoop joining Mike Tirico for NBC's 2024 Olympics coverage in Paris.

    Twitter: @SnoopDogg

    I really hope we get some more "Oh that horse Crip-walking cuz" content. Please God.

    Twitter: @beachnbubblegum / Via Twitter: @beachnbubblegum

    Fun for the whole family.

    Twitter: @Kerryloves2trvl

    No lies detected.

    Twitter: @_Btwentyfive

    Same.

    Twitter: @kourtknee17

    Lay back, with my mind on the Olympics and the Olympics on my mind.

    Twitter: @ktlaENT / Via Twitter: @ktlaENT

    Marijuana isn't legal in Paris, but where there's a Snoop, there's a way.

    Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN / Via Twitter: @AdamInTheArena

    Bag secured.

    Twitter: @alrightlove777 / Via Twitter: @alrightlove777

    I'm gonna need whatever sticky icky has Snoop dropping bars in French, please and thank you!

    Twitter: @LFCAlexis10

    Fantastic is an understatement.

    Twitter: @JessicaLRohlik

    Torches will be lit alright.

    Twitter: @GiroMuerto

    This is what I want from primetime television TBH.

    Twitter: @mad_harry1

