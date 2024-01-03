Snoop Dogg Is Set To Bring His Unique Flair To The 2024 Olympics Coverage, And The Internet Can't Handle It

Browse links
"Oh, that horse Crip-walking cuz!"
Snoop Dogg is joining NBC’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.— CNN Sports (@cnnsport) January 3, 2024
👉 https://t.co/hae4XK4UDg pic.twitter.com/iRUfI5SVFT
New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer 👊🏿🇫🇷🍾 pic.twitter.com/vWUXIPdMVZ— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024
This is exactly what I thought of when I saw Snoop was going to be an Olympic commentator. Can you imagine him doing the triathlons https://t.co/SSftgiOkRw— 🧜🏼♀️ (@beachnbubblegum) January 3, 2024
Snoop Dogg is going to be a host at Paris Olympics.— Kerry (@Kerryloves2trvl) January 2, 2024
This will be fun .@Gordo19571 😆 pic.twitter.com/HO9OmxdoV8
@Spencito_ the snoop Dogg/ Kevin Hart Olympic analysis is some of the greatest tv to have happened— Btwentyfive (@_Btwentyfive) January 3, 2024
I am looking forward to the Olympics more because of Snoop 🤣— Kourtney Witham (@kourtknee17) January 3, 2024
Snoop Dogg’s got his mind on the Olympics and the Olympics on his mind. The #LongBeach native will report for NBC during this summer's games. https://t.co/Yx4f4272kB— KTLA Entertainment (@ktlaENT) January 2, 2024
All gold medalists get to spark up with @SnoopDogg at the winner’s circle!— AdamInTheArena (@AdamInTheArena) January 2, 2024
Uncle's bag is running so long like a Marathon— alrightlove777 (@alrightlove777) January 1, 2024
Bro got so high he learnt French— Alex (@LFCAlexis10) December 29, 2023
This is going to be FANTASTIC!— Jess Rohlik (@JessicaLRohlik) January 3, 2024
If y’all didn’t see Snoop and Kevin Hart do their Olympics coverage the other year, do yourself a favor and watch it… HILARIOUS!
Well played @NBCSports 👏 https://t.co/ZY5MEAUhwn
español? @deadspin NBC hiring Snoop Dogg for 2024 Olympics in Paris is a major win https://t.co/V3kyCnPbcC pic.twitter.com/plnxJQ1ZC1— GiroMuerto (@GiroMuerto) January 2, 2024
Imagine Snoop Dog NBC colleagues being as high as him. Would be great Paris Olympics.— Hari (@mad_harry1) January 3, 2024