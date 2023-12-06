If You Have A Trip Coming Up, These 37 Travel Products Will Save You A Ton Of Headache

1. First things first, a very thorough travel checklist so you can be sure you didn't accidentally leave anything at home. Nothing is more annoying than remembering you left your charger behind and you're too far to turn back.
The pad has 60 sheets, so it'll last a long time — even for frequent fliers.
Promising review: "A must if you travel a lot. An easy way to know you have everything you need for a trip! Great inexpensive gift for a traveler." —Keitha M.
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in two colors and in one roadtrip packing list).
2. A memory foam Ostrich pillow neck cushion to keep you from getting a crick in your neck. It offers 360-degree natural ergonomic neck support to keep your head upright. Sometimes you can get the best sleep when traveling, but was it worth it if you wake up stiff and in pain?
Promising review: "I bought it for a trip that had two long haul flights as well as various shorter flights. It is almost impossible for me to sleep on a plane, unless I get the full row to lay down. This thing helped me fall asleep almost immediately without waking up every time my head bobbed. I also used it as a nap pillow: your face can fit the hole perfectly as well as the back or side of your head, so it really works well for that too. I highly recommend this pillow!" —MSC7
Get it from Amazon for $60 (available in four colors).
3. A potable charger that doesn't require a cord to work. It's slim, compact, and you can still use your phone while it charges. You just need to attach the magnetic battery to the back of your phone for an instant power-up.
The snap-and-go feature of this charger is made for all versions of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 and AirPod cases. It also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable. If you have a different model iPhone, you can just grab the matching lightning cable so it works for them!
Promising review: "Seriously — All of their products lately have been exceptionally great. The quality of this device feel premium, great battery life, holds onto my 12 Pro Max like a champ, even through the case! Bravo!" —Dev
Get it from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in two colors).
4. A travel adapter and voltage converter, because it would be disastrous if you flew thousands of miles overseas just to discover that you can't solely use your charger to charge your phone. You can avoid that horrid scenario by packing this charging set that comes with four international adapters, a power converter, and two standard US plugs. Just what you need to keep your phone's battery full, use your styling tools, and more!
There are also four USB ports, and it converts 220/240 V to 110/120 V. Plus, it comes with a handy travel pouch!
Promising review: "Worked perfectly on a recent trip to England and France. I used it to power a MacBook Air, a Windows laptop, two iPhones, and two portable chargers. I like the design of the case. The form factor is so much sleeker than most of the other travel transformers available. One thing I didn't realize when I ordered it (because I was in a hurry and didn't read the specs thoroughly) is that this device has a fan to dissipate heat from stepping down the voltage. While the fan is not extremely loud, neither is it silent. I found it a pleasant source of white noise that actually helped me sleep at night, but you might not." —Lake Mist
Get it from Amazon for $33.98.
5. A bestselling Adidas running shoe with over 48,000 5-star reviews, many of which strongly suggesting that you'll feel light on your feet. Whether you're taking a long tour, exploring an amusement park, or finding your way around the airport, you'll feel like you're walking on clouds when you wear this shoe — hence the name "Cloudfoam."
Promising review: "So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore! I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $44.96+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 in the pictured style, as well as select sizes in several other styles).
6. A box of Mighty Patch pimple, blemish, and zit patches to suck out any gunk from those pesky pimples that always seem to pop up when you're on vacation. They come in two different sizes: cute little circles and lengthy strips. Just put one over your surprise visitor overnight, wait until the patch has turned opaque, then remove it to uncover smoother skin.
Leave them on for at least 6–8 hours, then remove once they turn white (aka filled with gunk). They can be used on any skin type, and are UV-sterilized, nontoxic, and allergy-tested. Plus, they're all natural, drug free, cruelty free, and vegan friendly.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
7. A portable white noise machine that might help you get to sleep faster, especially when you're miles away from home. It's programmed with 20 non-looping soothing sounds (white, pink, and brown noises, fan noises, relaxing streams, rain, and more), an auto-off timer (set for 1–5-hour intervals), continuous play, and volume controls. Turn this on when you're in an unfamiliar environment and having trouble catching zzzzs.
It features 20 nonlooping sleep sounds, 32 volume levels, and a timer — plus, it weighs less than half a pound!
Promising review: "Wonderful sound machine. Compact enough for travel. We took ours on vacation and are so glad we did. This drowns out hotel noises perfectly! I like how small it is when on my dresser at home, too. So thankful for the non-looping sound. Would recommend over and over again." —Hill.jess
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
8. A refined leather electronics organizer because you've spent too much time trying to unravel tangled cords. If you take the time to place each one in its own slot, you'll have more time to actually enjoy every minute of your vacay.
Plus, you can have it personalized with your initials!
Mr. Crafter is a small biz that specializes in personalized leather travel and tech accessories.
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! The custom lettering came out perfectly and it can easily hold two battery packs and all the cords we could ever need for traveling with cellphones, iPads and our Switch. So pleased with the craftsmanship! Wonderful purchase. <3" —Sarah Kavaljian
Get it from Mr. Crafter on Etsy for $36.96+ (available in two sizes, in black or brown, and several engraving options).
9. And an earbud case with enough room for stashing your AirPods and ear phones at the same time! Now you won't misplace them as easily while you're on the go. You're supposed to be on vacay, not wasting time retracing your steps.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $12.
10. A digital luggage scale that you absolutely need if you dread weighing your bag because it always looks like it might not fit in the overhead compartment. It can weigh luggage up to 110 pounds. This is perfect for anyone who practically brings their whole closet on every trip.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must have item for air travel." —Robert
Another promising review: "Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." —Patricia Velasquez
Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (also available in four colors and a two-pack).
11. A nifty gadget called the Bug Bite Thing, because you have better things to do on your trip than to be bothered with bug bites that are either super itchy or super painful. It sucks out venom, saliva, and irritants right from your skin. The next time you get bit, you can take care of it immediately instead of waiting days for the bite to go away.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice (sea lice?!), and more!
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and I have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness, and I am convinced it works! I have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —Joe
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in seven colors and four multi-pack options).
12. Some in-flight earplugs, made especially for drowning out noisy passengers and preventing uncomfortable ear popping. Ear pain while traveling sucks, but at least you came prepared!
Promising review: "Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus. NO PAIN. NO TEARS." —K. Tombrella
Get a pack with three pairs from Amazon for $18.49 (also available in packs of five or 10 pairs).
13. A luggage-mounted cup caddy that'll keep your hands free while you wait for your flight. It can hold two drinks, your phone, travel documents, a reading tablet or other frequently used items, all in one place. These days, flight cancelations and delays seem to be normal, so you'll want this accessory attached to your suitcase.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 30 colors/styles).