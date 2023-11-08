44 TikTok Products You Will Fall In Embarrassing Love With On The First Use

1. A gentle bubbly clay mask for ultimate exfoliation without you having to do any real work! It helps remove blackheads, exfoliates pores, and detoxes the skin. Just apply on your face, wait for five minutes, enjoy the bubbles, then gently rinse it off.
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask in action.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $8.87 (available in packs of one, two, and three).
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because you don't need to spend more than $5 for a great sweat-proof mascara with a whopping 216,000 5-star Amazon reviews. In a couple of swipes, you can go from itty bitty baby lashes to having everyone ask you, "Are those your real lashes?".
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord raves, "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time".
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that'll leave you with noticeable results, even after the first use. You don't have to give up coffee, tea, or wine for whiter teeth. So keep sippin' or chuggin' your favorite beverage, and let this travel-friendly pen give you a brighter smile.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).
4. A set of affordable, highly popular (seriously, these have over 223,000 5-star reviews) wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can be your most productive self. They are stored in a self-charging case and can be worn while you work, exercise, clean, travel, and more. You definitely need these if you need something to listen to while you multitask.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A super-chic minimalist glass tumbler with an air-tight bamboo lid, silicone sleeve, and a BPA/ BPS-free straw that's made from recycled plastic. So many reviewers love this tumbler because it's easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, leak-proof, and aesthetically pleasing. You need one of these babies to sip your iced coffee or stay hydrated — while looking cute.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" —Rose
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in dozens of colors and in multiple packs).
6. A pack of two Dan-O's seasonings made to save you from having to measure and mix your own seasoning blend, and still keep your food tasting delicious. If you're someone who has to watch your sodium and sugar intake, these all-natural seasonings are what you need in your kitchen cabinet.
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content.
Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri
Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in a pack of four).
7. An affordable sunrise alarm clock that'll gently wake you up with a sunrise simulation. Unlike the startling alarm chimes on your phone, this clock can play nature sounds that will make your morning routine feel extremely luxurious. It also comes with eight LED color options, FM radio, tap snooze abilities, and a button to adjust the brightness. This should be the last step to complete your beauty rest.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in four styles).
8. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers closely compare to the Lululemon Align Jogger — these are perfect for a cute fall stroll, running errands, or even just enjoying some downtime around the house.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors).
9. A garbage disposal cleaner if your sink smells like a combination of every meal you've had in the past five years, and you're tired of it. You need this cleaner in your drain ASAP. The foaming bubbles will clean your drain and leave it smelling lemony fresh!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in packs of two, three, six, and in a 16-count pack).
10. A container of popcorn salt that literally tastes just like movie theater popcorn. Now you can enjoy a taste of the movies at home without disturbances from the audience, and a $50 hole in your pocket just for a large bucket with extra butter.
BuzzFeed senior shopping writer Emma Lord raves:
"Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self-control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in three flavors).
11. A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt — I feel like everyone should have a few of these in their wardrobe. If you pair an oversized sweatshirt with a pair of leggings and a cute necklace, you'll effortlessly create a trendy and cozy fall outfit.
Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby
Get it from Amazon for $12.36+ (available in sizes S–5XL, 27 colors, and two-packs).
12. An octopus-shaped blackhead-removing stick that's literally like a magnet to blackheads, white heads, and pretty much anything that's caught in your pores.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
*Another* promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.