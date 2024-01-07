Skip To Content
    36 Storage Products That'll Make Organization Freaks Cry Tears Of Joy

    Take control of the clutter that is building up in your home.

    by
    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Daniel Boan
    by Daniel Boan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A super-slim storage cart you can easily fit in the cramped space between your bed and your nightstand. It also has wheels for your convenience. Now you can simply pull the cart out, and quickly enjoy your midnight snack.

    Promising review: "This has transformed the way my bathroom looks in the best way, I have nothing on my floor and top of my toilet anymore and it really just makes everything look 10x cleaner!! I wish I would have bought this sooner, literally will do wonders for whatever it is you need to keep clean and organized (just make sure you’re getting the right size and you’ll be golden!!)." —Monika Fia

    Get it from Amazon for $17.59 (available in three colors).

    2. A super useful caddy if you want to throw some handy-dandy storage pockets over the arm of your couch. Store your remotes, chargers, tablets, AirPods, or anything you'll need so you can be your best couch potato self.

    Promising review: "I bought this for the sole purpose of keeping all our remotes in one place. (Let's face it; has a universal remote EVER worked?) So, we now have the remotes each in their own pocket and can grab the one we want right away. Nothing gets lost, the table doesn't get scratched from tossing the remote on the table, and due to the color you barely notice it's over the arm of the couch. This is well made of sturdy fabric, and long enough to tuck under the couch cushion." —Kathy

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in six sizes and 23 colors).

    3. Or this helpful "couch buddy" with compartments for cups, mugs, snacks, remotes, phones, books, tablets, and the list could literally go on!

    Promising review: "Very functional and was just what I was looking for my pit lounge/sofa. It has just the right amount of pockets and deep enough for your accessories, standard size width coffee cups and soda can size width drinking cups. Very sturdy and with little movement when placed where needed even on couch/sofa/bed." —50s Dreamer

    Get it from Amazon for $44.97 (available in four colors).

    4. pack of 12 shoe storage boxes if your sneakers, ankle boots, and flats could probably use a little help staying organized. Stack, then snap the boxes into place to keep your floor mess-free!

    Messy bunch of shoes on the floor
    Shoes neatly stored in plastic organizers
    Promising Review: "I bought one set because I had very low expectations. When the small box arrived, I was prepared to be 100% disappointed, BUT these are amazing!!! I didn’t at all think they were going to be sturdy when connected. I was just negative the entire time. BUT once together, they were great. I have a size 11 foot, and my sneakers fit nicely. I just ordered three more sets, and by the way, they work really good for hats. My husband has all his hats in them, too. They are perfect for hats as well as shoes. I highly recommend." —Rochelle A.

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in two sizes).

    5. A spacious storage shelf that requires no tools to setup and won't damage your wall. Just expand the shelf to your desired length, tighten the screws, and adjust the fine-tuning feet for optimal security. Once everything is in place, you can start building your new wardrobe!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I had a lot of wasted space at the top of my narrow linen closet, and a deep shelf would not work. This shelf was the perfect solution. Now I can stack my less frequently used large towels at the top of the closet and still be able to access the shelf below. Strong and easy to install, and the shelf won't slip. Very happy to have found this shelf." —Mother of Cats

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven sizes and eight color options/combos).

    6. A rust-proof shower caddy with adjustable shelves sturdy enough to hold two 32-oz bottles or four 16-oz bottles. They also have a self-draining system, so water won't build up. All you need is a few minutes for assembly and you'll have an organized and tidy bathroom.

    Reviewer photo of corner shelving unit installed in shower
    Promising review: "It sounds silly, but this shower caddy met all of my expectations and is really wonderful. There are four sturdy shelves that are easily adjustable, and lots of other ways to hang things (razors, loofahs, combs, washcloths). The water drains easily out of the shelves. The shelves are large enough to fit two big shampoo/conditioner bottles, and are durable enough to hold them. I have been wanting a solid shower caddy for years and finally found one." —Alissa P.

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).

    7. A set of six over-the-door shelves perfect for storing nursery items, snacks, toys, shoes, and anything else you have stored in a closet. It even comes with large, clear windows, so you can easily find whatever you need. Just hook it over any door for instant installation.

    Promising review: "I am so happy I found this little gem of a product. I got one for myself and one for a friend who I was helping get organized. The little pockets are great and hold more than you think they will. I love that the front of the pockets is a clear view so you can see everything that is in the pocket. The product is very sturdy and really super easy to put together and hang up on the doors." —MM1986

    Get it from Amazon for $18.87 (available in seven colors).

    8. A four-section organizer that basically says "you don't have to choose because you can do both." Just hang the four-section cubby in your closet and keep your hanging clothes, folded clothes, and accessories neatly separated in one place.

    Hanging storage shelf with rod hanging in closet
    Promising review: "I’m a college student, so I don’t get much closet space. This saved me a lot of space considering I could hang my pants, skirts, and dresses and fold everything else. It’s sturdy and I love it. I was scared to buy it at first because the picture makes the metal seem weak and flimsy but it’s actually really strong." —Jen

    Get it from Amazon for $18.65.

    9. A game-changing pan and pot lid organizer, because you should spend less time playing pan Jenga and more time keeping your pans free from potential scratches. You can stack your pots and pans horizontally or vertically, whichever maximizes storage space.

    You can use it upright or on its side.

    Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." —Linda

    Get it from Amazon for $15.87+ (available in three colors).

    10. A six-tier towel storage rack that fits your small, medium, large and extra-large towels. When mounted on a wall, it will look tidy and it's perfect for small spaces.

    Black metal six-tier towel rack that is mounted on a bathroom wall
    Some assembly is required and hardware is included.

    Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted, a sleek stylish towel rack to hold towels for my Airbnb. Easy to assemble, easy to install, everything I could have wanted!" —Britney P.

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in eight colors).

    11. A set of spice-gripper clips because you're really starting to run out of cabinet space and need a creative solution. Just remove the adhesive and stick the strips on the inside of the door!

    Sets of spice-gripper clips hanging on the inside of a cabinet door
    Promising review: "OMG, I love these things! Such a simple idea; how did I ever live without them? ... They hold all different circumferences of spice bottles. If some spices are too big to place all in the same connected row, you can cut off a tab and separate them. It doesn’t really affect the items on the shelves; you just have to push them back a little (maybe half an inch or so), so the spices have clearance when the door is shut." —Bridget D.

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.97 (available in three colors and two sizes).

    12. A set of clear acrylic bins that'll help clean up the mess of produce that is slowly going bad. They're ideal for storing fruits, vegetables, and other food items in the fridge, freezer, or pantry. You'll finally be able to see all of your fresh food before it mysteriously starts growing mold.

    produce and cans of soda being stored in acrylic bins inside of a refrigerator
    Promising review: "It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it." —BookBroke

    Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $28.99 (also available in packs of six and eight).

    13. A wrap organizing box so you can stylishly store and easily find your plastic wrap, wax paper, and aluminum foil. It can also conveniently cut as much or as little as you need.

    Parkway Home/ Etsy, Parkway/ Etsy

    Parkway Home is a small business that sells items to help keep your home organized.

    Promising review: "LOVE IT.... I was a little concerned that the depth of this would fit in my top drawer based on the measurements described, but it fits perfectly. It is a notch wider than necessary for standard size foil and plastic, but gives you that extra space if you wanted to go bigger I suppose. I highly recommend this!" —cmquade32

    Get it from Parkway Home on Etsy for $31.19+ (originally $38.99+; available in three styles).

    14. A magnetic knife and utensil holder to get rid of the knife block that takes up so much space on your countertop. The strip comes with mounting hardware and instructions, so you can put it to good use immediately.

    a metal strip holding up metal knives and a pair of kitchen shears
    Promising review: "I've been using this magnetic knife holder for a few months and am very happy with it. The mounting is very secure. I used wood screws to easily and quickly mount it to the side of my cabinet above my counter work surface. The very strong magnet holds all my knives securely. I have no worry of knives slipping off it. Once installed I got rid of the hulking knife block to free valuable count space. I don't know why I didn't do this years ago." —Jeffery B.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.78+ (available in six sizes).

    15. A wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser that also holds toothbrushes and cups for rinsing. Give your countertop some space with this dispenser-storage combo.

    A white and grey toothpaste dispenser with two cups, a drawer, and four toothbrush holders
    No assembly is required. Just place the adhesive sticker on the wall, let it dry for 24 hours, attach the dispenser, and customize it to your liking.

    Promising review: "I love this product! I desperately needed something to organize our brushing station because of my limited space and this is perfect. My kids love the automatic toothpaste dispenser and it actually works. No batteries needed which is a huge plus. It's light weight and easy to install. It was a bit tricky with the adhesive strips, to line it up with the organizer attached, but I just did it my way. I am going to try and add magnets to the bottom of my kids cups to store where the cups that are included are located. So excited about this purchase!" —Meg

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes and five styles).

    16. A cutlery organizer ready to make your silverware drawer look functional again. Every utensil has its proper place, but you don't need me to tell you that. Just look at the before and after pics!

    before and after of a messy drawer and an organized drawer
    Promising review: "This is one of the most amazing products I've ever bought! My former cutlery tray was more than twice as wide as this one and my flatware seemed to hardly fit. Somehow this little thing takes up way less space in my drawer and has plenty of room for my utensils. Why didn't I buy this sooner?!" —Miranda

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in two colors and two sizes).

    17. A hanging handbag organizer made of a mesh material that allows for easy storage and keeps your handbags in shape. Now, you'll spend less time looking for the perfect purse and more time taking cute pics with it while out with your friends.

    Handbags hanging in a handbag organizer, in closet
    Sold by Me Time Sunday, a small business on Etsy, this shop has several storage items to help you enhance your wardrobe's organization.

    Promising review: "Loving the order of my closet. Enjoying knowing where things are. Thank you" —Kathie K.

    Get it from Me Time Sunday on Etsy for $32.08+ (available in four sizes and a two-pack option).

    18. A rotating utensil holder, which can hold over 15 large handle tools without using drawer space. It has three compartments, nonslip feet, and is dishwasher safe. Now you don't have to go digging through a drawer full of spatulas and large spoons just to find what you need.

    The utensil holder in stainless steel with a rubber bottom
    Promising review: "I cook a LOT. I had a utensil holder, but it wasn't big enough so it was hard to slide the utensils in — and if it was semi-empty, they were tilting and falling. I threw it away and used a drawer but then was super sick of digging through everything to get what I needed, especially when you have something on the stove and you need it pronto. I ordered this and love it. It rotates so you can spin it around to get what you need really quickly, has three dividers in it (so the utensils aren't falling over every time you pull one out), and is big enough to fit everything. I have maxed it out with all my utensils — I have 16 cooking utensils in it at a time. It also looks really nice and sleek on the counter. I highly recommend this product." —Jessie

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    19. A felt handbag insert with several pockets and compartments that'll give everything in your purse a home. If you find yourself digging to the bottom of the bag for the one thing you're looking for, then consider this a sign to organize your handbag with one of these.

    Promising review: "My summer handbag has no dividers, so everything falls into a lump together. I was so pleased to find the smaller slender option for this organizer. It slides down into my purse with room on the sides to spare - this is exactly what I wanted since it lets me put things into the organizer and then other things outside of it on either side. I ordered the gray color and am very satisfied with the construction and fabric used." —Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 16 colors and six sizes).

    20. set of 24 glass spice jars for easier organization in your cabinet, but certainly attractive enough to be stored on your countertop. With air-tight bamboo tops, your spices will remain fresh and protected from pests.

    A cabinet filled with various seasonings in glass jars
    These jars come with 400 white labels ( 378 preprinted square labels and 22 blank labels), one funnel, and one chalk pen.

    Promising review: "I'm so glad I grabbed these! They helped me save up so much space in my pantry and it's a lot more organized than ever before. Definitely grab them!" —Bauer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in quantities of 24 and 30).

    21. A slim magnetic stove shelf to help make cooking easier. Keep your favorite seasonings within reach so you don't have to waste time going to the spice cabinet. Take your kitchen's aesthetic and functionality to the next level.

    a stove with the shelf along the top and spices sitting on it
    StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. 

    Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.

    Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $35.59 (available in three finishes and three sizes). 

    22. A toilet paper stand that comes with shelves and hidden storage for extra toilet paper rolls. You can also store candles, wipes, and more in the extra spaces for easy access.

    Some assembly is required, and hardware is included. This toilet paper stand is made of waterproof PVC material and comes with a toilet paper spring rod. The bottom storage cabinet can store up to three rolls of mega-roll toilet paper.

    Promising review: "Just the right size. Easy to assemble. Fits two rolls at bottom, one in middle, and one at the top. Paper must be threaded bottom up for free flow or it will be difficult to pull through the slot. I put my wipes at very top. Small bathroom, small storage cabinet perfect fit. I wish it was white instead of light gray. Oh well, for the price it’ll do." —Sally

    Get it from Amazon for $18.30+ (available in 10 colors and seven sizes).

    23. A two-tier turntable so you don't have to push aside other seasonings in your crowded cabinet. Just stack and sort the spices to your liking, and spin to find any of the shakers or grinders you'll need.

    Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices and it was always a nightmare to find the right one. Now I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different size bottles to be placed on the racks." —