36 Storage Products That'll Make Organization Freaks Cry Tears Of Joy

1. A super-slim storage cart you can easily fit in the cramped space between your bed and your nightstand. It also has wheels for your convenience. Now you can simply pull the cart out, and quickly enjoy your midnight snack.
2. A super useful caddy if you want to throw some handy-dandy storage pockets over the arm of your couch. Store your remotes, chargers, tablets, AirPods, or anything you'll need so you can be your best couch potato self.
3. Or this helpful "couch buddy" with compartments for cups, mugs, snacks, remotes, phones, books, tablets, and the list could literally go on!
4. A pack of 12 shoe storage boxes if your sneakers, ankle boots, and flats could probably use a little help staying organized. Stack, then snap the boxes into place to keep your floor mess-free!
Promising Review: "I bought one set because I had very low expectations. When the small box arrived, I was prepared to be 100% disappointed, BUT these are amazing!!! I didn’t at all think they were going to be sturdy when connected. I was just negative the entire time. BUT once together, they were great. I have a size 11 foot, and my sneakers fit nicely. I just ordered three more sets, and by the way, they work really good for hats. My husband has all his hats in them, too. They are perfect for hats as well as shoes. I highly recommend." —Rochelle A.
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. A spacious storage shelf that requires no tools to setup and won't damage your wall. Just expand the shelf to your desired length, tighten the screws, and adjust the fine-tuning feet for optimal security. Once everything is in place, you can start building your new wardrobe!
6. A rust-proof shower caddy with adjustable shelves sturdy enough to hold two 32-oz bottles or four 16-oz bottles. They also have a self-draining system, so water won't build up. All you need is a few minutes for assembly and you'll have an organized and tidy bathroom.
7. A set of six over-the-door shelves perfect for storing nursery items, snacks, toys, shoes, and anything else you have stored in a closet. It even comes with large, clear windows, so you can easily find whatever you need. Just hook it over any door for instant installation.
8. A four-section organizer that basically says "you don't have to choose because you can do both." Just hang the four-section cubby in your closet and keep your hanging clothes, folded clothes, and accessories neatly separated in one place.
9. A game-changing pan and pot lid organizer, because you should spend less time playing pan Jenga and more time keeping your pans free from potential scratches. You can stack your pots and pans horizontally or vertically, whichever maximizes storage space.
10. A six-tier towel storage rack that fits your small, medium, large and extra-large towels. When mounted on a wall, it will look tidy and it's perfect for small spaces.
Some assembly is required and hardware is included.
Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted, a sleek stylish towel rack to hold towels for my Airbnb. Easy to assemble, easy to install, everything I could have wanted!" —Britney P.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in eight colors).
11. A set of spice-gripper clips because you're really starting to run out of cabinet space and need a creative solution. Just remove the adhesive and stick the strips on the inside of the door!
12. A set of clear acrylic bins that'll help clean up the mess of produce that is slowly going bad. They're ideal for storing fruits, vegetables, and other food items in the fridge, freezer, or pantry. You'll finally be able to see all of your fresh food before it mysteriously starts growing mold.
13. A wrap organizing box so you can stylishly store and easily find your plastic wrap, wax paper, and aluminum foil. It can also conveniently cut as much or as little as you need.
14. A magnetic knife and utensil holder to get rid of the knife block that takes up so much space on your countertop. The strip comes with mounting hardware and instructions, so you can put it to good use immediately.
15. A wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser that also holds toothbrushes and cups for rinsing. Give your countertop some space with this dispenser-storage combo.
No assembly is required. Just place the adhesive sticker on the wall, let it dry for 24 hours, attach the dispenser, and customize it to your liking.
Promising review: "I love this product! I desperately needed something to organize our brushing station because of my limited space and this is perfect. My kids love the automatic toothpaste dispenser and it actually works. No batteries needed which is a huge plus. It's light weight and easy to install. It was a bit tricky with the adhesive strips, to line it up with the organizer attached, but I just did it my way. I am going to try and add magnets to the bottom of my kids cups to store where the cups that are included are located. So excited about this purchase!" —Meg
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes and five styles).
16. A cutlery organizer ready to make your silverware drawer look functional again. Every utensil has its proper place, but you don't need me to tell you that. Just look at the before and after pics!
Promising review: "This is one of the most amazing products I've ever bought! My former cutlery tray was more than twice as wide as this one and my flatware seemed to hardly fit. Somehow this little thing takes up way less space in my drawer and has plenty of room for my utensils. Why didn't I buy this sooner?!" —Miranda
Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in two colors and two sizes).
17. A hanging handbag organizer made of a mesh material that allows for easy storage and keeps your handbags in shape. Now, you'll spend less time looking for the perfect purse and more time taking cute pics with it while out with your friends.
Sold by Me Time Sunday, a small business on Etsy, this shop has several storage items to help you enhance your wardrobe's organization.
Promising review: "Loving the order of my closet. Enjoying knowing where things are. Thank you" —Kathie K.
Get it from Me Time Sunday on Etsy for $32.08+ (available in four sizes and a two-pack option).
18. A rotating utensil holder, which can hold over 15 large handle tools without using drawer space. It has three compartments, nonslip feet, and is dishwasher safe. Now you don't have to go digging through a drawer full of spatulas and large spoons just to find what you need.
19. A felt handbag insert with several pockets and compartments that'll give everything in your purse a home. If you find yourself digging to the bottom of the bag for the one thing you're looking for, then consider this a sign to organize your handbag with one of these.
20. A set of 24 glass spice jars for easier organization in your cabinet, but certainly attractive enough to be stored on your countertop. With air-tight bamboo tops, your spices will remain fresh and protected from pests.
These jars come with 400 white labels ( 378 preprinted square labels and 22 blank labels), one funnel, and one chalk pen.
Promising review: "I'm so glad I grabbed these! They helped me save up so much space in my pantry and it's a lot more organized than ever before. Definitely grab them!" —Bauer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in quantities of 24 and 30).
21. A slim magnetic stove shelf to help make cooking easier. Keep your favorite seasonings within reach so you don't have to waste time going to the spice cabinet. Take your kitchen's aesthetic and functionality to the next level.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.59 (available in three finishes and three sizes).