If You’re Embarrassed By The State Of Your Bathroom, Check Out These 24 Simple Cleaning Items

1. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you'll literally "set and forget." Spray your shower from top to bottom, wait for 8–12 hours, and rinse. Not only will your shower stay clean for a week, it will also smell like vanilla.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed 'til my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
2. A three-count pack of Scrub Daddy sponges that are not only super cute but also have a flex texture feature that can be controlled by temperature. It becomes firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. Feel free to use it on surfaces covered in gunk and grime, in between crud-filled corners, or any stained surface that just makes your bathroom look ultra gross.
Also, let's be honest, their TikTok account is pretty amazing.
Promising review: "They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build-up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick.). I love these so much I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last X-mas! Everyone loves them!" —DivaGranny
Get it a pack of three from Amazon for $9.98 (also available in a pack of four)
3. A starter pack of Clorox toilet wands because the toilet brush you keep behind your toilet is filled with germs, and I bet you've never sanitized it. Throw out the old toilet scrubber and replace it with one of the best ways to remove buildup, stains, and germs. This toilet wand works like a charm and has a super cute storage caddy that'll definitely have your bathroom looking more organized.
This kit includes the cleaning wand, caddy, and six replacement heads.
Promising review: "I used this today and am very pleased with how quickly it cleaned. I hate the old type of toilet brushes having them sitting around, ick. This is just the container and handle, all clean, nothing germy. lol. I wanted to find something for one time use and here it is the Clorox toilet wand, perfect. I know all Clorox products are always great." —J O L
Get it from Amazon for $11.98 (also available with a pack of 16 refills).
4. And a pumice stone that will remove calcium buildup, limescale, and hard-water rings. Lucky for you, it's chemical-free, odorless, nontoxic and made from recycled materials. It also uses a heavy-duty plastic handle to protect your hands while you scrub one of the grossest parts of your bathroom.
Check out the pumice stone in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." —Tleary25
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in packs of two and four).
5. A jar of The Pink Stuff, because you need something to pretty much work on everything. I'm sure you're soooo over stains on the wall, grime, soap scum, and overall filth. If I'm right, then you definitely needed this in your house, like, yesterday.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok and I was skeptical at first, but for $7 I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in two sizes and multipacks).
6. A pack of four drain snakes if you're disgusted with the water building up in your tub when you shower. Don't be surprised if you pull out a whole wig's worth of hair from your drain.
Promising review: "Don't ruin your pipes by pouring chemicals into your drains - use one of these instead! This tool works very well to remove long hair from a tub drain. My tub has a lift & turn stopper and wasn't draining properly when we showered. It would fill up with about 2 inches of water because of all the hair down in the drain. This tool was thin enough and easily slipped down along the side of the tub stopper piece and the barbs grabbed the hair very well. I had to repeat the process a few times to get it all out, but it drains perfectly now. I highly recommend this product." —DeDe C.
Get a set of four from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in two lengths).
7. A toilet bowl bomb for anyone who enjoys a clean latrine without having to use harsh chemicals. Just toss one of these fizzy bombs into the toilet, wait a few minutes, do a little scrubbing, then flush!
Take a look at this TikTok to see the Toilet Cleaning Bombs in action.
One Stop Eco Shop is a small business based in New Jersey that sells zero-wast, sustainable, and eco-friendly products.
Get one from One Stop Shop Eco for $0.60
8. A shower door cleaner that will eliminate soap scum and hard water stains, and have your shower door shining bright like a diamond! Just apply the product to a damp cloth, rub in a circular motion, rinse the door, and wipe it dry with a towel. The results will have your guests thinking that you're either really good at cleaning, or you just installed a new shower door!
Check out this Rain-X TikTok cleaning hack that will keep your shower door sparkling and see-through!
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
9. A grout cleaner used by professionals, which comes with a brush you can attach to any standard broom pole. Now you can deep clean your floors without the pain of scrubbing on your hands and knees.
Here's a satisfying grout-cleaning Tiktok.
Clean-Eez is a small business based in Indiana that sells cleaning products that help you take care of your tile and grout, remove stains and odors, polish wooden floors, and clean stone surfaces.
Promising review: "After trying to get my grout clean with everything I could think of and not having any success, I stumbled upon a TikTok using Grout-Eez so i thought I would try it. This stuff is legit. I’m confident a professional cleaner couldn’t get my grout cleaner. There is literally no dirt left. Very little scrubbing required and little to no odor. It’s amazing! The scrub brush included attached to my paint handle and I didn’t even have to bend over. I cleaned it twice because my grout was really dirty, then I sealed the grout in hopes it won’t get dirty again so fast. I can’t wait to do the rest of my house!" —Kathy
Get two bottles and a brush from Amazon for $39.95.
10. Or, a grout pen that's as simple to use as coloring in the lines so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!
FYI, this product doesn't actually clean the grout lines, but it does a heck of a job painting over them!
Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." —jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).
11. A Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush designed to fit in between the small spaces of your tiled floors, or any other hard to reach crevices. It's cordless and battery operated, so just press the little red button and you'll be on your way to a noticeably cleaner bathroom.
Batteries are included with the scrubbing brush.
Promising review: "You need one. Seriously. Saw this brush multiple times on TIkTok. It sold me. When I got it, I went into clean mode and the darn thing is just amazing. You'll love it. It's so sturdy and works very well." —Kristin Haadsma
Check out BuzzFeed's full Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $17.38.
12. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll keep you from trying to sweep up that little line of dirt that just won't go in the dustpan. Just sweep all the the dirt and hair right into this clever device and you'll be left with sparkling clean bathroom floors.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in 11 colors/styles).