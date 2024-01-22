Just 44 Inexpensive Things To Give Your Bedroom A Bit Of An Upgrade

1. A pom-pom throw available in bright colors that'll surely add a pop of color to your room. It's made from microfiber polyester so it's breathable, warm, and exactly what you need to get a good nap going.
2. A ridiculously popular set of breathable, cooling bed sheets — a helping hand to insomniacs, folks who experience night sweats, or anyone who just simply gets a little too hot at night. They're truly an investment because they're moisture-wicking, breathable, wrinkle-resistant, stain-resistant, and won't fade over time. If you thought snuggling in freshly-dried sheets was the best feeling ever, just wait until you give these a try.
3. Plus, a set of bed bands for anyone who is burdened with sleeping on out-of-place sheets with loose elastic. Once you fasten them, your sheet corners will securely stay in place. Now your mattress won't be exposed.
4. An incredibly sleek, TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock with features that make it a charger, a mirror, and a nightlight. Now, your mornings can go smoothly with this around!
5. A set of off-white sheer curtains to help you bring a bit of natural light into your space. I don't know how to describe it, but there's something magical about sleeping in on the weekend and waking up to sunlight softly filling your room. It's a breathtaking sight that everyone should see, and these curtains will help you experience it.
6. A teensy cereal-and-milk-themed candle — you can choose from 13 scents and an unscented option. Maybe try selecting a nostalgic scent that reminds you of cereal and cartoons on a Saturday morning — ya know, back when things were so much simpler.
7. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes if you're looking for a super cute way to store small jewelry and trinkets, or if you're tired of keeping your pills in a boring bottle on your nightstand.
8. An eye-catching moon phase garland that'll certainly add to your mystical decor goals. It would look super cute if you hung it above your bed, couch, or TV!
9. Plus, a set of pastel glow-in-the-dark stars — a cool way to add some cosmic vibes to your space or to hide the fact that you're secretly afraid of the dark.
10. A The Office door sign so you can feel as if you're a part of all the Jim vs. Dwight pranks while you binge-watch the show.
11. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set to create the coziest setup ever. Just imagine being snuggled up under the plush, warm comforter and having your bed basically hug you back. You'll probably never want to leave your bed again.
12. A pretty pastel mug warmer so your coffee, tea, or cocoa can stay nice and hot next to your bed or on your desk while you read your suspenseful novel or watch your favorite rom-com.
13. A reversible quilted comforter set if you like to switch it up every now and then. It'll be sure to keep you toasty during the winter and cool in the warmer months. Now you don't have to worry about buying a comforter specifically for the winter time — it's great year round!
The set comes with one comforter and two pillowcases.
Promising reviews: "The weight and thickness of this is perfect. It stays cool in summer and warm in the winter. I've had it for about a year. I wash it regularly and it's still just as good as when it arrived. It's impossible to lay down with this blanket and not immediately want a nap. The comfort is unmatched. I'm going to buy a second one, just in case something happens to the first!" —J. R. Hart
"So happy I ordered this comforter! I grew up with down comforters and while I still love them I was looking for something more cost effective and this is perfect. It keeps me super warm during cold winter nights but it's not too heavy. It looks great and gives my bed that classic puffy, comfy look I love. My son loves it as it's nice and soft, and perfect for snuggling into. It washes well and fits into a normal sized washer, which is a huge plus since in the past I've had to go to a laundromat to wash my comforters. I use it without a comforter cover and it's held up well to my dog and her nails. Would recommend to anyone who's looking for a cost effective, comfortable comforter." —Cheyenne Savanna
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in 15 colors and four sizes).
14. A vintage-inspired storage ottoman with hairpin legs to give your room a mid-century modern vibe. It's an aesthetically pleasing solution for discretely storing blankets or shoes. It can even function as a foot rest and a mini table too!
15. A modern mirror display to make your room look like a space of infinite portals. Set them up how you like and maybe pair them with some color-changing fairy lights to make your room look even more enchanting.
16. A foolproof glass bedside tumbler with an air-tight bamboo lid, silicone sleeve, and a BPA/ BPS-free straw that's made from recycled plastic. So many reviewers loove this tumbler because it's easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, leak-proof, and aesthetically pleasing. You need one of these babies to keep yourself hydrated when you wake up in the middle of the night with a dry mouth.
17. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive — this is a must-have if you want to update the furniture in your room. It's a pretty easy DIY project and all you need is a cutting tool and a smoothing tool. Much cheaper than replacing your desk or vanity!
19. A plush memory foam mattress topper to improve the quality and feel of your old mattress, without actually spending the big bucks on a new one. It'll help evenly distribute your weight across the mattress, reduce pressure on your joints, and you'll likely enjoy a better night's sleep.
20. A floating hidden bookshelf that'll hold up to 15 pounds and allow you to cleverly decorate your bedroom while showing off your personality — or your impressive book collection. Plus, it will look like magic is holding things up on your wall.
21. A set of satin pillowcases capable of helping keep your hair hydrated and prevent bedhead. Now, you can actually get a good night's rest knowing that your hair will be protected from the damage a cotton pillowcase would cause.
22. A record/magazine/book holder to keep everything sitting upright and not looking like a pile of mess. I know it's a simple organizing tool, but it serious could count as decor and add to the aesthetic of your room.
23. A set of corduroy pillow covers that'll pair well with your other pillows and comforter on your bed. If you have a cozy chair and a reading nook, these pillow covers will certainly enhance the comfy vibe you're going for.
24. A hard stock "Shades Of Legs" print to add to the minimalist theme you have going on in your bedroom. It'll look so nice when you place it on your desk or on your bookshelf.
Lovely Earthlings is a Kentucky-based, Black woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2011 that specializes in art prints, tote bags, and greeting cards.
Promising review: "These prints are gorgeous and such a good deal for high quality. I can’t wait to frame them! They are also perfect for gifting and would be a beautiful touch to any home. I got three prints and already want more." —Alison
Get it from Lovely Earthlings on Etsy for $25+ (available in four sizes; frame not included).
25. A set of fairy lights that will add some razzle-dazzle to your room aesthetic. You can place them behind your bed, over your curtains, over your doorway, or anywhere you think would make your space look more whimsical.
26. A leaf-shaped trinket dish you can use to store rings, necklaces bracelets, or any small jewelry pieces.
27. A mini retro speaker that uses Bluetooth to wirelessly connect to your phone and play the hits of today or the classics — your choice. You can also take calls and play it from any room in your home. This design is definitely cooler than the typical ~boring~ speakers you usually see.
28. A laundry basket so you can keep all of your gross dirty clothes in a cute container that'll also look like decor. You could also use it to store clean sheets for a quick swap when it's time to wash your current bed spread.
29. A set of trendy clear tiered organizing cubes to bring all of the random items in your room together and make it look like decor, as opposed to being items you just picked up off your floor — think miscellaneous chic.
30. A set of minimalist hooks for a uniform way to store your outerwear and accessories. It can also be used to show off super cute decor pieces, like hanging plants.
31. A four-piece sock and underwear organizer to keep your socks nicely folded and paired, without mysteriously unraveling. You can also use it to organize underwear and bras. The next time you're getting dressed, everything will be neatly sorted and easily accessible.
32. An insulated soundproofing strip that'll help block out the commotion from noisy neighbors, construction, loud family members, or any other annoying noises that would interrupt your Netflix binge sessions.
33. A hanging purse organizer with clear pockets and vinyl windows that allows for easy storage and keeps your handbags in shape. Now, you'll spend less time looking for the perfect purse and more time taking cute pics with it while out with your friends.
This organizer has eight clear slots so you can easily see each purse you've stored away!
Promising review: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catchall now and also are protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje
Get it from Amazon for $8.75+ (available in three colors).