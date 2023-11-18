Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 46 Inexpensive Things To Give Your Bedroom A Bit Of An Upgrade

    Finally, you can give your room a makeover without breaking the bank.

    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A set of corduroy pillow covers that'll pair well with your other pillows and comforter on your bed. If you have a cozy chair and a reading nook, these pillow covers will certainly enhance the comfy vibe you're going for.

      View in list

    • A set of off-white sheer curtains to help you bring a bit of natural light into your space. I don't know how to describe it, but there's something magical about sleeping in on the weekend and waking up to sunlight softly filling your room. It's a breathtaking sight that everyone should see, and these curtains will help you experience it.

      View in list

    1. A pack of two rainbow prism suncatchers you can hang in your bedroom window and always have a bit of rainbow light when the sun is shining.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They actually were bigger than I anticipated which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." —EmmyAnn

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.

    2. A pom-pom throw available in bright colors that'll surely add a pop of color to your room. It's made from microfiber polyester so it's breathable, warm, and exactly what you need to get a good nap going.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So this was a total impulse buy, but I’m sooo glad I bought it! Literally no dislikes. I bought the mustard yellow in the 60x80 and it’s the greatest thing everrrr. So pretty and comfortable. I’m obsessed. 🥰 I will definitely be purchasing as a gift for family and friends in the future." —Kassandra Emerson

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in 21 colors and four sizes).

    3. A ridiculously popular set of breathable, cooling bed sheets — a helping hand to insomniacs, folks who experience night sweats, or anyone who just simply gets a little too hot at night. They're truly an investment because they're moisture-wicking, breathable, wrinkle-resistant, stain-resistant, and won't fade over time. If you thought snuggling in freshly-dried sheets was the best feeling ever, just wait until you give these a try.

    White bed sheets on a bed with matching pillows
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Also, the company is great to work with! Excellent customer service! When my sheets arrived, there was a small problem with the fitted sheet so I emailed them (the sheets came with a flier with their contact info) and they sent me another fitted sheet right away. They said they are a family owned business and really want the customer to have a great experience. I was impressed with that level of service especially in this day and age! Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in seven sizes and 45 colors).

    4. Plus, a set of bed bands for anyone who is burdened with sleeping on out-of-place sheets with loose elastic. Once you fasten them, your sheet corners will securely stay in place. Now your mattress won't be exposed.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Recently, thanks to COVID-19, I visited my parents and ended up staying with them to shelter in place. The guest bedroom is small with two beds. Mine is up against a wall. The sheets I bought pop off all the time. Drives me insane in normal circumstances, but when the bed is against a wall, it's so much worse. So far, these have been exactly what I needed." —Dee Fields

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    5. An incredibly sleek, TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock with features that make it a charger, a mirror, and a nightlight. Now, your mornings can go smoothly with this around!

    the alarm clock on a reviewer&#x27;s nightstand
    amazon.com

    Psst — you can check out the TikTok featuring the mirrored digital alarm clock to see it in action! Reviewers also mention that the alarm sound is effective without sounding harsh and that it goes into ~night mode~ to prevent brightness from disturbing your sleep.

    Promising review: "Love love love this clock ... sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the B-Jesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." —Meika B.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.59 (available in seven colors).

    6. A set of off-white sheer curtains to help you bring a bit of natural light into your space. I don't know how to describe it, but there's something magical about sleeping in on the weekend and waking up to sunlight softly filling your room. It's a breathtaking sight that everyone should see, and these curtains will help you experience it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s full length living room windows covered with white embroidered sheer curtains that let the light in
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These curtains were everything I didn't know I needed! I used two panels in my living room on my French patio doors and they provide a little privacy, but allow so much sunshine in the room. So beautiful and make the space look really elegant! I loved them so much that I bought a second set for my dining room windows too :) For the price point....SO WORTH IT! Elegant and airy!" —Celest M.

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in eight sizes and seven colors).

    7. A teensy cereal-and-milk-themed candle — you can choose from 13 scents and an unscented option. Maybe try selecting a nostalgic scent that reminds you of cereal and cartoons on a Saturday morning — ya know, back when things were so much simpler.

    A small milk jar-shaped glass candle with wax rainbow &quot;cereal&quot; pieces on the top to look like Fruit Loops
    Bluewine Studio/Etsy

    Bluewine Studio is a California-based, sister-owned Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in handmade candles and air fresheners.

    Promising review: "WOW. Literally the cutest candle ever!!!!! I'm obsessed. Looks exactly like the pictures and even came with a little bag of extra 'Fruit Loops.' Sooooo adorable I definitely recommend buying and it would make a great gift! Oh yeah. It also smells amazing. My only issue is that it's so pretty that I never want to use it!!!" —daisy

    Get it from Bluewine Studio on Etsy for $19.99 (available in 13 scents, unscented, and two designs).

    8. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes if you're looking for a super cute way to store small jewelry and trinkets, or if you're tired of keeping your pills in a boring bottle on your nightstand.

    Tiny macaron boxes holding pills and jewelry
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' play-sets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.

    9. An eye-catching moon phase garland that'll certainly add to your mystical decor goals. It would look super cute if you hung it above your bed, couch, or TV!

    A gold garland strung above a bed with moons in waxing and waning phases strung along it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in gold or silver).

    10. Plus, a set of pastel glow-in-the-dark stars — a cool way to add some cosmic vibes to your space or to hide the fact that you're secretly afraid of the dark.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "'Great glow, beautiful colors like sprinkles!' This comment is my 9-year-old's reaction to the glow in the dark stars, and it was a good price and very easy to install. It also sticks very well and I highly recommend this if you want to give your room a 'gleaming glow.' My daughter's room is really dark so these stars look great. We are enjoying them." —Kindle Customer

    Get a set of 100 from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five colors).

    11. A The Office door sign so you can feel as if you're a part of all the Jim vs. Dwight pranks while you binge-watch the show.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love The Office and love having a piece of it in my home office. Great little sign. Good quality and adhesion is strong. Highly recommend!!" —Bethie D.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.59.

    12. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set to create the coziest setup ever. Just imagine being snuggled up under the plush, warm comforter and having your bed basically hug you back. You'll probably never want to leave your bed again.

    the off white faux fur duvet set on a bed
    Amazon

    One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.

    Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in three sizes and 34 colors).

    13. A pretty pastel mug warmer so your coffee, tea, or cocoa can stay nice and hot next to your bed or on your desk while you read your suspenseful novel or watch your favorite rom-com.

    A pink mug warmer on a desk with a mug onf coffee on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy

    Get it from Amazon for $23.29+ (available in eight colors/styles).

    14. A reversible quilted comforter set if you like to switch it up every now and then. It'll be sure to keep you toasty during the winter and cool in the warmer months. Now you don't have to worry about buying a comforter specifically for the winter time — it's great year round!

    pink and grey reversible comforter set
    Amazon

    The set comes with one comforter and two pillowcases.

    Promising reviews: "The weight and thickness of this is perfect. It stays cool in summer and warm in the winter. I've had it for about a year. I wash it regularly and it's still just as good as when it arrived. It's impossible to lay down with this blanket and not immediately want a nap. The comfort is unmatched. I'm going to buy a second one, just in case something happens to the first!" —J. R. Hart

    "So happy I ordered this comforter! I grew up with down comforters and while I still love them I was looking for something more cost effective and this is perfect. It keeps me super warm during cold winter nights but it's not too heavy. It looks great and gives my bed that classic puffy, comfy look I love. My son loves it as it's nice and soft, and perfect for snuggling into. It washes well and fits into a normal sized washer, which is a huge plus since in the past I've had to go to a laundromat to wash my comforters. I use it without a comforter cover and it's held up well to my dog and her nails. Would recommend to anyone who's looking for a cost effective, comfortable comforter." —Cheyenne Savanna

    Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in 15 colors and four sizes).

    15. A vintage-inspired storage ottoman with hairpin legs to give your room a mid-century modern vibe. It's an aesthetically pleasing solution for discretely storing blankets or shoes. It can even function as a foot rest and a mini table too!

    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed senior shopping writer Emma Lord writes: "Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than ten minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."

    Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors).

    16. A modern mirror display to make your room look like a space of infinite portals. Set them up how you like and maybe pair them with some color-changing fairy lights to make your room look even more enchanting.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Each mirror includes a small hook on the back for installation, but a lot of reviewers mentioned they just used Command strips to install.

    Promising review: "I just moved to a new place and was really struggling with what to put on the walls. I found these in a BuzzFeed post and thought, 'Sure, let’s give it a try.' They were cheap enough that if they didn’t work out I wouldn’t be mad about the money spent. They ended up looking great though! They really helped pull together some of the wall space I had no clue what to do with. They add a bit of contemporary style, without feeling like I have to dedicate all the decor in my house to that style. Plus, they help brighten up the room. I have one set up in my living room and another in my bedroom. I might buy a third set to help add to both previous sets as these walls are huge, but so far I’m loving it. I don’t know about the adhesive part. I put them in with nails." —Jennifer

    Get a set of seven from Amazon for $18.50+ (available in four shapes).

    17. A foolproof glass bedside tumbler with an air-tight bamboo lid, silicone sleeve, and a BPA/ BPS-free straw that's made from recycled plastic. So many reviewers loove this tumbler because it's easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, leak-proof, and aesthetically pleasing. You need one of these babies to keep yourself hydrated when you wake up in the middle of the night with a dry mouth.

    Glass water bottle with measurements on the side and a bamboo lid with a straw plus white protective sleeve on the bottom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My friend had this tumbler and I ordered right when I saw it. I always sleep with a drink by my bed and this is the perfect size. The lid means I don’t spill it when sleepy and uncoordinated. The different color choices allowed me to get one that matches my curtains and bed spread. Huge fan of this guy." —Mary Kate

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 30 colors, four sizes, and multipacks).

    18. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive — this is a must-have if you want to update the furniture in your room. It's a pretty easy DIY project and all you need is a cutting tool and a smoothing tool. Much cheaper than replacing your desk or vanity!

    Faux white and granite covering a white desk
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to re-finish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that ... paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl (?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Z

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six sizes).

    19. A woven seagrass basket you can put a potted plant into and magically turn your room an oasis.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am really happy with this basket! It's exactly what I was looking for! I absolutely love the way my fiddle-leaf fig looks and fit in it! My pot is a 10 inches so I ordered the large basket. It was a little snug going in but it fits perfectly! The basket seems to be well made and sturdy. I definitely recommend it and will most likely order more!" —Jennifer D.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    20. A plush memory foam mattress topper to improve the quality and feel of your old mattress, without actually spending the big bucks on a new one. It'll help evenly distribute your weight across the mattress, reduce pressure on your joints, and you'll likely enjoy a better night's sleep.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "No more sleepless nights. I was starting to suffer from insomnia because I have a slightly old box spring mattress. I started waking up with extreme neck and back pain. Since I’m on a tight budget I couldn’t just go buy a new bed. So I found this and thought I’d give it a try. So far it’s been three days and I have not woken up in the middle of the night and it feels amazing." —Yarixa

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in 2- or 3-inch depth and in nine bed sizes).

    21. A floating hidden bookshelf that'll hold up to 15 pounds and allow you to cleverly decorate your bedroom while showing off your personality — or your impressive book collection. Plus, it will look like magic is holding things up on your wall.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you are running out of space for your books, get these bad boys right away. They are incredibly strong, can hold several heavy books, and give your bedroom an incredible look." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.45+ (available in two sizes individually or as a set of three and in silver and white).

    22. A set of satin pillowcases capable of helping keep your hair hydrated and prevent bedhead. Now, you can actually get a good night's rest knowing that your hair will be protected from the damage a cotton pillowcase would cause.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was originally looking for silk pillowcases, but decided to give these a try because they were a better price. I am not disappointed! I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on. I’ve washed them several times and haven’t seen a difference in the quality. I would buy again." —Kate

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 37 colors and five sizes).

    23. A record/magazine/book holder to keep everything sitting upright and not looking like a pile of mess. I know it's a simple organizing tool, but it serious could count as decor and add to the aesthetic of your room.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —Stephy Lynn

    Get it from Amazon for $15.59+ (available in three colors).

    24. A set of corduroy pillow covers that'll pair well with your other pillows and comforter on your bed. If you have a cozy chair and a reading nook, these pillow covers will certainly enhance the comfy vibe you're going for.

    pink corduroy pillow covers on two pillows
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These pillow covers exceeded my expectations. I needed to cover up some older and worn decorative pillows, so I chose solid corduroy to accent my home colors. The cool thing about these covers is that, along with fitting well, the fabric is super soft! Most decorative pillow covers tend to be scratchy; we ACTUALLY use our pillows for naps, so this is great! The coverings easily slipped over my pillows, and the zipper closing worked with ease. The color was just as shown (blue). I will definitely order these again." —zbergteacher

    Get a set of two covers from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in 31 colors and nine sizes).

    If you're looking for affordable pillow inserts to match the covers, you can buy a set of two 18x18 hypoallergenic pillow inserts on Amazon for $15.99.

    25. A hard stock "Shades Of Legs" print to add to the minimalist theme you have going on in your bedroom. It'll look so nice when you place it on your desk or on your bookshelf.

    A minimalist drawing of legs layered over each other in different skin tones
    Lovely Earthlings/Etsy

    Lovely Earthlings is a Kentucky-based, Black woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2011 that specializes in art prints, tote bags, and greeting cards.

    Promising review: "These prints are gorgeous and such a good deal for high quality. I can’t wait to frame them! They are also perfect for gifting and would be a beautiful touch to any home. I got three prints and already want more." —Alison

    Get it from Lovely Earthlings on Etsy for $25+ (available in four sizes; frame not included).

    26. A set of fairy lights that will add some razzle-dazzle to your room aesthetic. You can place them behind your bed, over your curtains, over your doorway, or anywhere you think would make your space look more whimsical.

    Fairy lights strewn across a dark bedroom window
    Amazon

    It comes with eight different light modes, including a *twinkle* mode, with a controller attached to the lights so you can easily switch between them.

    Promising review: "Love the ease of these lights! I bought two sets for two different bedrooms for my daughters and they ABSOLUTELY love them! They are easy to hang up over the curtains. I love that I don’t have to worry about trying to string together several strands of Christmas lights that are way too long and super heavy over the curtain rod. The LED lights are very lightweight so they don’t put any extra weight on my curtain rods. Also, we love the different light modes that it can do. My girls love the warm glow that it gives to their bedrooms. The first thing my almost teenage daughter said was, 'My room looks like a Pinterest room!' So overall, it was a WIN-WIN! Definitely worth the money!" —stayathomemom

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors and two sizes).

    27. A leaf-shaped trinket dish you can use to store rings, necklaces bracelets, or any small jewelry pieces.

    Small trinket dish shaped like a leaf
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very cute! I bought it for a friend for her birthday and she loved it. It's very aesthetically pleasing and nice to the touch, but definitely will break if you drop it, so keep it in a safe area. It's the perfect size to display your special jewelry. It's very nicely made, and is perfect for someone who loves that natural aesthetic." —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    28. A mini retro speaker that uses Bluetooth to wirelessly connect to your phone and play the hits of today or the classics — your choice. You can also take calls and play it from any room in your home. This design is definitely cooler than the typical ~boring~ speakers you usually see.

    Small pink retro speaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It’s so cute! I got it in flamingo pink, which my little one loves. It’s a shiny glossy finish — beautifully and elegantly made! It’s compact, small and portable. Very pleasant and satisfying shape aesthetically! Large power-on, volume, and pairing up buttons on the right underside and adorable blue indicator light on the left. It’s easy to pair with a phone and a laptop by Bluetooth. The sound is incredible for such a small device! Plus the built-in mic is great for using at home or in the car. It’s very convenient to charge by using a micro usb. I’m pleased with my purchase and would recommend to my friends." —Olivia

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).

    29. A laundry basket so you can keep all of your gross dirty clothes in a cute container that'll also look like decor. You could also use it to store clean sheets for a quick swap when it's time to wash your current bed spread.

    two toned beige and brown soft laundry hamper with handles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This basket has been wonderful so far. I had a few blankets taking up space in my closet and so I purchased this in hopes of making some space for other things. It's definitely doing its job. It's currently holding two queen-sized fleece blankets, a queen-sized weighted blanket, and two pillows. Super spacious! It did come folded up but if you follow the instructions that come with the basket, it will easily get some shape and hold onto it without it flopping over." —CCLP

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in 10 colors). 

    30. A set of trendy clear tiered organizing cubes to bring all of the random items in your room together and make it look like decor, as opposed to being items you just picked up off your floor — think miscellaneous chic.

    Reviewer image of clear box-shaped storage shelving tiered with two boxes, then three, then four
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lightweight, sturdy, and svelte. Great to combine with boxes with open tops. Requires a decent amount of force to fully attach the joints to the metal panels. Once fully assembled with joints entirely engaged, the structure is VERY satisfyingly sturdy. Can easily lift the entire empty structure and feels rigid. Highly recommend for minimalistic modular organizer shelf." —Reviewer Person

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five colors and two sizes).

    31. A set of minimalist hooks for a uniform way to store your outerwear and accessories. It can also be used to show off super cute decor pieces, like hanging plants.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Lynn M.

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99+ (also available in wood beech).

    32. A four-piece sock and underwear organizer to keep your socks nicely folded and paired, without mysteriously unraveling. You can also use it to organize underwear and bras. The next time you're getting dressed, everything will be neatly sorted and easily accessible.

    reviewer photo showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.97 (available in seven colors).

    33. An insulated soundproofing strip that'll help block out the commotion from noisy neighbors, construction, loud family members, or any other annoying noises that would interrupt your Netflix binge sessions.

    amazon.com

    Psst — this insulated strip also stops air conditioning from escaping out of the crack under the door, saving energy and money!

    Promising review: "Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation, I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." —Sandra Revueltas

    Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in four colors and two sizes).

    34. A hanging purse organizer with clear pockets and vinyl windows that allows for easy storage and keeps your handbags in shape. Now, you'll spend less time looking for the perfect purse and more time taking cute pics with it while out with your friends.