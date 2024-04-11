Just 45 Inexpensive Things To Give Your Bedroom A Bit Of An Upgrade

The set comes with one comforter and two pillowcases.

Promising reviews: "The weight and thickness of this is perfect. It stays cool in summer and warm in the winter. I've had it for about a year. I wash it regularly and it's still just as good as when it arrived. It's impossible to lay down with this blanket and not immediately want a nap. The comfort is unmatched. I'm going to buy a second one, just in case something happens to the first!" —J. R. Hart

"So happy I ordered this comforter! I grew up with down comforters and while I still love them I was looking for something more cost effective and this is perfect. It keeps me super warm during cold winter nights but it's not too heavy. It looks great and gives my bed that classic puffy, comfy look I love. My son loves it as it's nice and soft, and perfect for snuggling into. It washes well and fits into a normal sized washer, which is a huge plus since in the past I've had to go to a laundromat to wash my comforters. I use it without a comforter cover and it's held up well to my dog and her nails. Would recommend to anyone who's looking for a cost effective, comfortable comforter." —Cheyenne Savanna

Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in 15 colors and four sizes).