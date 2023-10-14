If You’re Dealing With Cystic Acne, Reviewers Say These 22 Products Helped Theirs

Promising review: "Initially I was turned off to the product because it goes on sticky, but after a few seconds, it completely dries like you never put it on — which I love. It smells like oranges so you can really tell theres a lot of good quality vitamin c in there. Mine came an off white color which is the proper color for this type of serum. I have also purchased a korean facial cleanser and am using them in conjunction. I can already see such a difference!! My first two photos, theres my chin on the first day and the second is my chin today. The last two photos, it's my jaw on day one vs today. This pigmentation is from cystic acne I started getting for no reason and the serum has faded them by 75% in just a week and a half! Imagine what can be possible with long term usage." —Adriana S.



Get it from Amazon for $20.