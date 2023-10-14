If You’re Dealing With Cystic Acne, Reviewers Say These 22 Products Helped Theirs

1. A hyaluronic acid serum that'll help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores, clear up acne, prevent breakouts, and more. It's made with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid, vitamin E, citrus stem cells, centella, and aloe. If you've been looking for a product to help you achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin, click "add to cart" right now!
Promising review: "Initially I was turned off to the product because it goes on sticky, but after a few seconds, it completely dries like you never put it on — which I love. It smells like oranges so you can really tell theres a lot of good quality vitamin c in there. Mine came an off white color which is the proper color for this type of serum. I have also purchased a korean facial cleanser and am using them in conjunction. I can already see such a difference!! My first two photos, theres my chin on the first day and the second is my chin today. The last two photos, it's my jaw on day one vs today. This pigmentation is from cystic acne I started getting for no reason and the serum has faded them by 75% in just a week and a half! Imagine what can be possible with long term usage." —Adriana S.
Get it from Amazon for $20.
2. A low-pH gel cleanser to help maintain an optimal pH level for your skin by protecting it from irritants. It's made with BHA and tea tree oil, and transforms from a gel to a foam texture. This gentle cleanser is a perfect addition to your day and night skincare routine.
Promising review: "I was very skeptical about this at first because I wasn't seeing any results, but after using it for almost a month it really soothed my irritated, acne prone skin. I had some fairly painful cystic acne, but it's dulled it down a LOT. It's almost non existent now. Don't give up on this if it's not working for you right away, it took a little time for my skin to clear! One bottle lasts me close to three months using it once every evening." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $11.
3. Skinfood Black Sugar Mask, which has everything you could want and need in a mask-scrub combo. This exfoliant works to reduce oil build up, remove blackheads, dark marks, and damaged skin while also providing essential vitamins and nutrients to the skin. It only requires 10–15 minutes on your face and a little scrubbing — truly a low-effort, high-reward product!
Promising review: "Love this product. Got my cystic acne under control. Would recommend to anyone" —Gabrielle S.
Promising review: "Amazing experience with this product. Not only did it help clear up any dark marks on my face, but it also gives me a natural, healthy glow." —Jus Solo
Get it from Amazon for $10.50.
4. An Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask for ultimate exfoliation without you having to do any real work! It helps remove blackheads, exfoliates pores, and detoxes the skin. Just apply on your face, wait for five minutes, enjoy the bubbles, then gently rinse it off.
Promising review: "I adore this stuff! I have hormonal acne like crazy because I have pcos. This clears most if not all of it! It works well on cystic acne and helps bring it to the surface of the skin, it also helps with some black heads too! I've got my best friend hooked as well! Highly recommend ! (Plus it's just really fun!)" —T
Get it from Amazon for $8.87+ (also available in a pack of two).
5. A combo pack of 16 Dermal sheet masks, which consists of vitamin E and collagen for plump, hydrated skin. They are suitable for all skin types and good for skin rejuvenation, toning, moisturizing, increasing elasticity, and more.
Promising review: "I have been using these face masks since 2010 and I cannot recommend them enough. So I have combination skin (extremely oily in the T zone while my cheeks are dry) and I used to have type 3 cystic acne and it worked great for my skin. The collagen helped rejuvenate skin and helped with redness and healed scars faster. Thank God I do not have sever acne any more, but I still use them twice a week to ensure no hyperpigmentation occurs." —Sunny A.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a double pack).
6. A foaming cleanser made to brighten, nourish, and hydrate dry and dull skin. It contains rice water, rice bran, and soap wort to restore and improve your skin texture. Use this when you want a glowing bare face.
Fun fact: Rice water was the most favored traditional beauty treatment among the women in the royal court of the Joseon dynasty! This cleanser is sulfate free.
Promising review: "I have been using this product for awhile and I love it. The scent isn't too strong and it's very gentle on my skin. It has kept my skin clear. I bought product for my boyfriend too and he has cystic acne. He really loves it. His acne has cleared up so much and it doesn't dry out his skin. I assigned this product with his daily Asian skincare. He says this was his favorite product." —Patricia G.
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
7. A bottle of Murad acne-treating serum formulated with powerful ingredients such as salicylic acid, ground cherry extract, amino acid, and soothing phytosteroids. This product can help clear breakouts, lessen acne discomfort, and reduce redness. Hundreds of reviewers swear by this product and recommend using it for a few weeks to see astonishing results.
Promising review: "Truly the best product I’ve ever found for my cystic acne! I’ve been using for almost a year and its still one of my favorite products. Since using this about 85%–90% of my cystic pimples are already going down by the second day and completely gone by the third. This has helped so much with my scarring since rarely any of them break the surface or do any long-term damage." —mmweaver3
8. A bottle of medicated acne serum to help reduce blemishes, shrink pores, and erase dark spots. It's formulated with salicylic acid, niacinamide, lactobacillus ferment, and is designed for dry, combination, and oily skin. If you want to correct uneven skin textures, treat cystic acne, and reduce oiliness, then this might be your perfect match!
Promising review: "A little background about me is I have very oily skin and a bit combination of dryness and redness from old acne scars plus very bad deep cystic acne on my chin that is painful. I was looking for a quick fix for all of this as I felt nothing was helping my acne. This product worked so quickly to fade my dark spots, I’m less red plus I am not struggling with cystic chin acne when using this!! If you’re a cystic acne struggler like me give this a try! You won’t regret it!" —Lex Hxo
Get it from Sephora for $35.
9. A pack of Mighty Patch pimple spot treatments for those days when you get a pimple unexpectedly, and you dramatically feel like it's the end of the world. Now you can save the waterworks for another time.
Promising review: "I LOVE these patches. I have had some cystic acne that I couldn't get rid of for months. I put one on twice a day on one of these problem areas and it continued to pull for almost a week - filling up a patch rather quickly. Some say it's not actual acne gunk that it's water - but I'll tell you, my cyst is gone, the gunk was white and filled up fast. Bigger zits fill up more than smaller ones. But whatever it is, it works!" —Katt B.
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $10.77.
10. An Elizavecca Hell Pore control serum made to tighten enlarged pores while delivering much-needed moisture. It is mostly made up of hyaluronic acid that'll capture and diffuse water within the skin to restore its moisture balance. Reviewers say it leaves their skin feeling soft and supple, and I have no doubt that it could do the same for you too!
Promising review: "Last year, I was struggling with cystic acne to the point where other people were telling me to go to a dermatologist. After doing a LOT of research, I found this serum recommended for cystic acne. I have very sensitive skin, and after a few weeks of use, it deflated a year's worth of stubborn cysts. I have been using it for nearly a year twice a day, and my skin is now pretty clear. It's affordable which makes it even better. That being said, one product alone will not change your entire skin; you need to make sure all the products you use work together, which can be done by looking up basic skincare videos." —Hannah F.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
11. A bottle of facial toner with over 94,000 5-star reviews. This powerful concoction uses a blend of witch hazel, aloe leaf juice, and grapefruit extract to soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of skin.
Promising review: "I was having major breakouts for over a month from cystic acne. I stopped using cleansers and used this once a day. Helped clear my face up better than any of the ten products I was using. My face feels awesome, doesn’t over dry the skin either. It has a very fresh cucumber smell as well. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.34+ (available in six scents and a two-pack).
12. Perfect Image's Glycolic Acid 30% Gel Peel to help reduce the visibility of uneven skin tone, fine lines, and wrinkles. It is made with a blend of retinols, botanical extracts (cucumber, green tea, chamomile, etc.), and ofc glycolic acid. If having smooth skin is the end goal, this might just pique your interest.
Promising review: "It burns!!!! But what do they say about beauty? No pain, no gain lol. I had the worst skin ever — acne scarring, rough skin, cystic acne, sun damage. There was nothing on the market that worked for me. I needed an entire skin transformation ASAP!! I couldn't afford a $150 chemical peel and I didn't have the patience for those pricey creams and their empty promises, so I went straight to the source. I looked up youtube toutorials on at-home-chemical peels, and read the instructions carefully. I had had a professional chemical peel a few years ago so I already knew it was going to burn. After just ONE peel, my acne was gone within 7 days!!! I used it again after the first 7 days (only because my scarring and dark spot were so bad. I do not recommend using it this way). After the second peel I had completely new skin! for about 2 weeks total it was dry, and flakey but as it states in the directions, this is the removal of the dead skin cells. My skin is SO AMAZING now!!! My make up even sits better on my face and my regular moisturizer soaks in deeper now. MUST TRY!!!" —Melyssa A.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
13. A bottle of Skinergy's Skin BHavior Resurfacing Essence that can clarify, combat, reduce and prevent stubborn blemishes and acne. It uses regenerative ingredients such as salicylic acid, retinol (vitamin A), niacinamide, vitamin C (sodium ascorbyl phosphate), and hyaluronic acid. Treat your fresh face to the perfect blend for acne-prone, oily, mature, and combination skin types.
Skinergy Beauty is a Latina-owned beauty brand created with the goal to be inclusive of all skin types. Each of their products are made with integrity and passion to help make give you skin that looks and feels energized.
Promising review: "I've been using this essence since early 2021 and it has changed my skin. I had acne-free skin throughout adolescence and my early twenties, but once I got to mid-twenties I began developing cystic and hormonal acne that was relentless. I tried everything-- prescription retinol, skinceuticals, but nothing worked long term. Coupled with the fact that I scar easily, my once nice complexion was red and irritated. Now, two years in, I cannot live without this essence. It has completely cleared up my acne to the point where I may get one baby pimple around my period but it's gone in a matter of days. Also, def has smoothed out some small lines & now my face actually GLOWS. I will forever be loyal to this essence and I've recommended this brand to anyone who will listen." —MR
Get it from Walmart for $54.99 and from Skinergy Beauty for $54.99.