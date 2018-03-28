A 28-year-old Canadian man pleaded guilty Wednesday to six charges of first-degree murder for the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre massacre — just a week after entering a plea of not guilty.

Alexandre Bissonnette is accused of walking into the centre in January 2017 and opening fire on worshippers, killing six and wounding 19 others. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called that act of violence a “terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge.”

Though Bissonnette had originally opted to go to trial, he told a judge on Wednesday that he decided to take responsibility for the act.

"I'd like to ask for your forgiveness for all the harm I caused you, even though I know what I did is unforgivable," he said, reading from a statement, according to the CBC.

"In spite of everything that was said, I am not a terrorist, nor Islamophobic,” he added, describing himself as someone “carried away by fear and a horrible form of despair." He did not offer a motivation for the shooting in his statement.

Bissonnette will receive an automatic life sentence. He also pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder for the 19 worshippers he injured in the shooting. He was ultimately not charged with any terrorism offences.