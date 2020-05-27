Skip To Content
Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
© 2020 BuzzFeed, Inc
  • Oz Bushfires badge
Posted 1 minute ago

The Australian Reptile Park Has Welcomed Their First Koala Joey Born Since The Bushfires And The Images Have Me Weeping

Because there is still beauty in the world.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, it's easy to forget that Australia has already suffered plenty in 2020 — on the heels of the worst fire season ever recorded.

Getty Images

According to the Department of Home Affairs, 33 humans lost their lives, more than 12.6 million hectares of land was scorched and one billion animals perished in the fires.

One of the animal populations hit hardest was koalas — with reports indicating that up to 30 percent of the species on the NSW mid north coast may have perished.

Getty Images

But now, in a much-needed turn of good news, the Australian Reptile Park has welcomed the first koala joey to be born since the catastrophic bushfire season ended.

The Australian Reptile Park

And honestly, how can you not feel your heart simultaneously break and mend upon gazing at this little gal's face?

Aptly named 'Ash', the tiny koala baby is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.

The Australian Reptile Park

"Ash represents the start of what we’re hoping to be another successful breeding season," says Australian Reptile Park Zookeeper, Dan Rumsey. "It was such an incredible moment when we saw Ash poke her head out of her mum’s pouch for the first time!"

The Australian Reptile Park

"Ash is estimated to be five months old and is right on track to be emerging from the pouch for the first time," Rumsey adds.

The Australian Reptile Park

"Her mother Rosie has shown exemplary parenting skills and we know that Ash is in good paws.” 😭😭😭

Following a two-month temporary closure due to the coronavirus, the Australian Reptile Park will be reopening its doors again on Monday, June 1.

The Australian Reptile Park

Guests will have the opportunity to spot Ash and her mum Rosie, along with all the other koalas that call the Australian Reptile Park home.

Thank you, Ash — you have restored my faith in the world.

FOX

Share This Article

Want the best of BuzzFeed Animals in your inbox?
Sign up for a newsletter today!

Newsletter signup form