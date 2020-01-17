16 Photos That Capture The Difference Between This Summer And Last Summer In Oz

1. Last summer, you'd only ever be caught wearing a face mask to a festival — for that ~desert chic~ aesthetic. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 2. Versus this summer, when you pretty much have to wear one for any outdoor activity. Particularly if you live on the East Coast of Australia. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 3. Last summer, you probably enjoyed the warm kiss of our lord and saviour, the sun, as you basked in her golden rays. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 4. Versus this summer, when you quiver in fear under the rays of a post-apocalyptic, blood-red sun. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 5. Last summer, Bondi was the glittering, aquamarine jewel in Sydney's illustrious crown. Rowan Dear / Via Instagram: @dear.rowan 6. Versus this summer, when Bondi more often resembles a smoky, red-soaked snapshot of Satan's den. Rowan Dear / Via Instagram: @dear.rowan 7. Last summer, Durras North was a lush and green coastal escape, that you could road-trip to for a weekend of R&R. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 8. Versus this summer, when the area fell victim to the horrors of the South Coast bushfires and the iconic headland went up in flames. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Tourists are now being encouraged to return to the NSW South Coast, after authorities confirmed the worst of the extreme weather had passed. So please, consider visiting the affected towns ASAP and using your dollars to help boost the struggling local businesses. 9. Last summer, the biggest koala-related news was when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Taronga Zoo for that Insta-perfect shot. Dean Lewins / Getty Images 10. Versus this summer, when the news is more focused on how the bushfires have resulted in the tragic loss of tens of thousands of koala lives. Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images 11. Last summer, Kangaroo Island was a thriving, leafy paradise — with a huge overgrowth of native flora. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 12. Versus this summer, when the island more closely resembles a literal highway to hell. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 13. Last summer, there was nothing quite as spectacular as seeing Melbourne from the sky. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 14. Versus this summer, when you can barely make the city out some days. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 15. And finally, last summer, you probably spent your nights beachside and carefree — enjoying every last drop of those deliciously hot temps. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 16. Versus this summer, when you spend your nights doing every damn thing possible to ensure we never have another summer like this again. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com