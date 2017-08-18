 go to content
15 Great Tweets That Were Stolen This Week

Now go unfollow a parody account.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Every week, Twitter accounts recycle other people's viral tweets in an effort to build their own brand and make money. They call themselves "parody accounts," and as these tweet-stealing accounts grow, they can use their audience as a bargaining tool for ads they tuck between the viral tweets.

It happens a lot. Some tweets are stolen when they have hundreds of retweets, others when they have tens of thousands, but rest assured – if your tweet goes viral – it very well may end up on a tweet-stealing account.Recently, people have started to strike back against these accounts. For example, the Twitter account Kale Salad retweets popular tweets that have been stolen.
So, without further ado: here's some of the best tweets that got stolen this week, so you can retweet them from the source.

mike: "i can't believe it....." sully: "oh mike..." mike: "i'm on a t shirt!!!!!"
Samantha✨ @checka_bookout

mike: "i can't believe it....." sully: "oh mike..." mike: "i'm on a t shirt!!!!!"

Me saying "I'm back on my bullshit", but I was never off it.
lancy 🐝 @lancyloot

Me saying "I'm back on my bullshit", but I was never off it.

Horrific accident at the Iowa State Fair
ⓚⓐⓣⓔ @kate_the_fox

Horrific accident at the Iowa State Fair

its been 84 years but leonardo dicaprio and kate winslet are still out here playing with my weak shipper heart
edgelord allan poe @haarleyquin

its been 84 years but leonardo dicaprio and kate winslet are still out here playing with my weak shipper heart

@ all of my friends after we hang out
8 hoe pics for insta @shardaebriann

@ all of my friends after we hang out

Chameleons are fun cause they'll grab anything you give them.
Emma Ward @Emma_The_Ward

Chameleons are fun cause they'll grab anything you give them.

i love calling ppl "b" cus they never know what u mean. bitch? babe? barnacle boy? they'll never know
sam 🍜 @vitacocoa

i love calling ppl "b" cus they never know what u mean. bitch? babe? barnacle boy? they'll never know

Me after I go on a shopping spree to try and make myself feel better but I still don't feel better and now I'm broke
killa kira ✿ @bbylychee

Me after I go on a shopping spree to try and make myself feel better but I still don't feel better and now I'm broke

"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."
🌈Danuel Fetizanan🌈 @DanuelFetizanan

"Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."

i was excited for the solar eclipse but this made me so sad
tiffany @tiffauy

i was excited for the solar eclipse but this made me so sad

I am a: 🔘 Man ⚪️ Woman Looking for: ⚪️ Men ⚪️ Women 🔘 my super suit TELL ME WHERE MY SUIT IS WOMAN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE GREATER GOOD
mb @michaellbutlerr

I am a: 🔘 Man ⚪️ Woman Looking for: ⚪️ Men ⚪️ Women 🔘 my super suit TELL ME WHERE MY SUIT IS WOMAN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE GREATER GOOD

me every night ignoring my sleeping schedule &amp; choosing to run through traumatic thoughts &amp; what I would do in extr… https://t.co/Bma1yjrp6X
javie𓂀 @jyoungwhite

me every night ignoring my sleeping schedule &amp; choosing to run through traumatic thoughts &amp; what I would do in extr… https://t.co/Bma1yjrp6X

me on my resume: im friendly, outgoing, and have a bright, bubbly personality! me at the interview:
k @avacadogirI

me on my resume: im friendly, outgoing, and have a bright, bubbly personality! me at the interview:

this goes for your pets + babies + your eyes!!! please be careful. it's from about 1-4 pm on Monday
honey dip 🍒 @babyzooted

this goes for your pets + babies + your eyes!!! please be careful. it's from about 1-4 pm on Monday

Goodbye Mufasa. I'm the King now.
Maud Bernabé @MaudBernab

Goodbye Mufasa. I'm the King now.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With AUNews