J.K. Rowling Just Made An Important Point About The Words We Use To Criticize Female Politicians

J.K. Rowling is no stranger to a solid Twitter burn, but on Friday she went a step further, making an important point about the words we use when criticizing female politicians.
Here is Rowling's full thread:
People are calling the thread spot-on, and many are saying they too have encountered the same kind of sexist insults from men who call themselves progressive.
This also tends to affect immigrants and people of color, who are often told to "go back to [fill in some foreign country]," one person pointed out.
Dictionary.com even joined in, pointing out the power of words to "empower & inspire, enlighten & humble" but also "degrade, manipulate, & terrify."
"We can disagree politically without resorting to misogyny, racism, religion, or appearance," said one person. "Be better than that."
