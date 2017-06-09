Sections

J.K. Rowling Just Made An Important Point About The Words We Use To Criticize Female Politicians

"If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

J.K. Rowling is no stranger to a solid Twitter burn, but on Friday she went a step further, making an important point about the words we use when criticizing female politicians.

Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore. 1/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore. 1/14

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rowling started off by saying she'd just unfollowed a man after he called British Prime Minister Theresa May a "whore."

She went on to eviscerate progressive men who she said turn into "some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog" the moment they try to criticize female politicians.

"If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics," she said.

Here is Rowling's full thread:

If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics. 2/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics. 2/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words 3/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words 3/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave. 4/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave. 4/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
When you do this, Mr Liberal Cool Guy, you ally yourself, wittingly or not, with the men who send women violent pornographic images 5/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

When you do this, Mr Liberal Cool Guy, you ally yourself, wittingly or not, with the men who send women violent pornographic images 5/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
and rape threats, who try by every means possible to intimidate women out of politics and public spaces, both real and digital. 6/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

and rape threats, who try by every means possible to intimidate women out of politics and public spaces, both real and digital. 6/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
‘Cunt’, ‘whore’ and, naturally, rape. We’re too ugly to rape, or we need raping, or we need raping and killing. 7/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

‘Cunt’, ‘whore’ and, naturally, rape. We’re too ugly to rape, or we need raping, or we need raping and killing. 7/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
Every woman I know who has dared express an opinion publically has endured this kind of abuse at least once, 8/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Every woman I know who has dared express an opinion publically has endured this kind of abuse at least once, 8/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
rooted in an apparent determination to humiliate or intimidate her on the basis that she is female. 9/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

rooted in an apparent determination to humiliate or intimidate her on the basis that she is female. 9/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
If you want to know how much fouler it gets if you also happen to be black or gay, ask Diane Abbot or Ruth Davidson. 10/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

If you want to know how much fouler it gets if you also happen to be black or gay, ask Diane Abbot or Ruth Davidson. 10/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
I don’t care whether we’re talking about Theresa May or Nicola Sturgeon or Kate Hooey or Yvette Cooper or Hillary Clinton: 11/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

I don’t care whether we’re talking about Theresa May or Nicola Sturgeon or Kate Hooey or Yvette Cooper or Hillary Clinton: 11/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
femaleness is not a design flaw. If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you 12/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

femaleness is not a design flaw. If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you 12/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretence and own it: you’re not a liberal. 13/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretence and own it: you’re not a liberal. 13/14

Reply Retweet Favorite
You’re a few short steps away from some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog. 14/14
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

You’re a few short steps away from some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog. 14/14

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are calling the thread spot-on, and many are saying they too have encountered the same kind of sexist insults from men who call themselves progressive.

This whole thread is dead on. Too many
Brianna Wu @Spacekatgal

This whole thread is dead on. Too many "liberal" men resort to sexist insults when a woman does something they disl… https://t.co/Ad7N2gU8R9

Reply Retweet Favorite
I've met guys who consider themselves progressive, but who also default to this sort of behavior to minimize women.… https://t.co/qCibnq4qXK
Little Red Caitfefe @nolanolegal

I've met guys who consider themselves progressive, but who also default to this sort of behavior to minimize women.… https://t.co/qCibnq4qXK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Was just complaining about many liberal women's unwillingness to condemn sexism against conservative women, so it's… https://t.co/FJqa4dAWgw
Caroline McCarthy @caro

Was just complaining about many liberal women's unwillingness to condemn sexism against conservative women, so it's… https://t.co/FJqa4dAWgw

Reply Retweet Favorite

This also tends to affect immigrants and people of color, who are often told to "go back to [fill in some foreign country]," one person pointed out.

Yes. This thread. Add to it, for some of us, being told to
Cecillia Wang @WangCecillia

Yes. This thread. Add to it, for some of us, being told to "go back to [fill in some foreign country]." https://t.co/JnOz4KHGfs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dictionary.com even joined in, pointing out the power of words to "empower & inspire, enlighten & humble" but also "degrade, manipulate, & terrify."

Words are powerful. They can empower & inspire, enlighten & humble. But they can also degrade, manipulate & ter… https://t.co/grBnAQleln
Dictionary.com @Dictionarycom

Words are powerful. They can empower & inspire, enlighten & humble. But they can also degrade, manipulate & ter… https://t.co/grBnAQleln

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We can disagree politically without resorting to misogyny, racism, religion, or appearance," said one person. "Be better than that."

Important thread. We can disagree politically without resorting to mysogyny, racism, religion, or appearance. Be… https://t.co/a7LXHiaoAm
Kevin Goebel @kgoebel

Important thread. We can disagree politically without resorting to mysogyny, racism, religion, or appearance. Be… https://t.co/a7LXHiaoAm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

