27 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A "Thank You" Card To Yourself

For best results, you apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

Promising reviews: "I am a nurse and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer as well as wash my hands with soap and water multiple times a day, every day. My hands have been so dry and peeling and irritated. After one use, my hands felt moisturized and soft. I've been using other products and they feel as if they don't penetrate the dry layer of my skin. This product is by far the best I've used." —MARINA

"Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

Get it from Amazon for $9.62+ (also available in packs of two or 12).