27 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A "Thank You" Card To Yourself

1. A peel-off face mask made with activated charcoal so you can really dig in deep and get those nasty blackheads up and OUT of your face forever. Use this stuff two to three times a week for optimal results, and get ready to glow no matter your skin type.
Promising review: "This product has helped my skin a lot with getting all those pesky little blackheads off my nose. It's kinda gross to see the blackheads all come off my skin and stuck on the mask but awesome at the same time cuz now the blackheads are out of my skin! Just make sure to wash your face afterward to clean out those now open pores and then apply moisturizer to your face." —Maddy
2. A pack of reusable Swiffer pads which is a super smart investment, as not only do they clean like a breeze, but once they get dirty, simply toss them in the washing machine, and they come out as good as new. Yes, I'm SERIOUS. How cool is that?
They're compatible with both the original Swiffer and the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Promising review: "My dog is super super hairy which means she sheds a lot! Every night before bed I have to sweep or my socks will catch her fur. The second one is just a bonus, I use one for sweeping and the second for mopping. Saves me money too because I don't have to go through boxes every two weeks. If you're into long lasting and sustainability this is definitely perfect for you. Especially if you have pets. Will definitely buy again once these two start to wear a bit." —A.G.
3. A pack of dishwasher tablets to instantly zap nasty odor-causing residue and limescale, leaving your dishwasher sparkling clean and as good as new. Yes, go figure, you have to clean the machine that cleans your dishes.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
4. A bottle of Goo Gone degreaser which is truly a miracle foam you can spritz on all kinds of kitchen products, from pots and pans to counters and stovetops. Say goodbye to kitchen messes and hello to sparkling surfaces in no time.
5. A mildew and stain-removing spray because nobody wants uninvited guests, especially ones that smell funky. This stuff is perf for stains on your lovely outdoor deck, brick walls, kitchen and bathroom surfaces, and even drywall and vinyl siding.
Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand-new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
6. A bundle of fresh eucalyptus to turn any shower into a rainforest spa day. These beauties can help with congestion, plus they just look and smell fantastic. Now, slowly inhale...
Promising review: "The eucalyptus came in great condition and smells heaven. My husband loves it!" —Niki R.
7. A colorful cleaning putty to eliminate dust, dirt, and crumbs lurking in every nook and cranny of your car, including the air vents. This squishy superhero molds to every surface, leaving your ride spotless and squeaky clean.
Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." —Jenna75
8. A pack of dermaplaning razors that are tiny titans who will exfoliate and remove unwanted facial hair, leaving your complexion glowing. Did I mention they're also recyclable and travel-friendly?
Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969
9. A jar of moisturizing cream for dry, cracked, and otherwise unhappy skin. Quench your skin's thirst instantly with this hypoallergenic formula that's totally safe for daily use.
For best results, you apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.
Promising reviews: "I am a nurse and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer as well as wash my hands with soap and water multiple times a day, every day. My hands have been so dry and peeling and irritated. After one use, my hands felt moisturized and soft. I've been using other products and they feel as if they don't penetrate the dry layer of my skin. This product is by far the best I've used." —MARINA
"Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve
10. A L'Oreal Paris lenghtening mascara which is the ultimate secret weapon for achieving sky-high length and definition. Say hello to a fluttery, voluminous look that'll turn heads wherever you walk.
Promising review: "Not only did I receive several compliments by both women and men, but my lashes looked amazing for 12+ hours and then came off with just water. I’m so impressed. I love this so much more than any of the mascaras I’ve bought at makeup stores or received via Ipsy. Time to turn on auto-ship!" —PatriciaJ
11. A cooktop cleaning kit because grease, grime, and tough stains should be NO match for you when you're in Ultimate Kitchen Cleaning Mode. Honestly, a sparkling stove is the secret ingredient to every great meal.
The kit includes a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.
Promising review: "This works amazingly! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years — I only wiped them down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product — AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new — even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off: 98% better." —B. Swartwood
12. A helpful hook for your car that's perfect for face masks, scrunchies, or any other item you may think of. It slides right into your vents, so it's impossible to miss, keeping everything right in your line of sight and off the floor, thank you very much.
Promising review: "I ordered 10 of these to give out for the holidays and everyone loved them! I usually hang two to three masks on each no problem. My boyfriend and I both used them in our Honda Civics and it was a perfect, very secure clamp into the vent." —Stephanie Chang
