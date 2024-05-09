BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Beauty Products That Makeup Artists Swear By

    No gatekeeping here: these beauties are the real deal.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A super soft makeup sponge set because, let's be real, that one single sponge you've been using for months on end without cleaning desperately needs to be replaced, and affordable little blenders allow you to apply foundation and all liquid makeup with ~effortless~ precision.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a professional makeup artist and I can seriously tell you I will never switch again! These sponges are by far better than the leading brands. They are not stiff which makes the makeup apply beautifully and seamlessly. My favorite way you use them is to wet them and wring them out. Order them ASAP! You won’t regret it." —Mabel

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.

    2. A 99-color eyeshadow palette simply chock full o' vibrant, highly pigmented, long-lasting shades including glittery ones if you're in the mood to get a little sparkly. Seriously, you'll never run out of great options with this baby.

    Review photo of the palette
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ADORE this palette! I've worked as a makeup artist for 13 years. This pallet is STUNNING! I ordered two as gifts and just ordered another!" —mimiami

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in two other styles).

    3. A high-performance makeup brush cleaner to leave your fluffiest tool friends and sponges looking and feeling like brand-new. As easy to use as it is to hold, you may just wonder what your life was like before this miracle-worker.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t write reviews a lot…but I have to share this! This is absolutely the best makeup brush cleaner I have ever used! It’s fast and easy and your brushes will literally look like new. I’m a cosmetologist and makeup artist…30 years…and this is the best! It doesn’t require a lot of product use either…use sparingly. You will love this!" —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $32.

    4. An E.l.f. power grip primer for the strongest hold for your makeup that your face has ever felt. Not only does this bad boy keep everything firmly in place, it moisturizes your skin, too. Pro-tip: apply evenly and use your fingertips to pat it into your skin, then wait 30 seconds to let it set in before applying the rest of your look.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I consider myself a makeup guru and have an entire makeup room full of everything makeup-related. I’m an amateur makeup artist known to be the go-to for makeup, whether for a date or something more formal.

    That said, I have a high-high-end, high-end, low-end, and drugstore brand makeup and face-related products. Out of all the primers I’ve used in my years of makeup experience and that I have tried, this is by far hands-down the favorite/ best." —Melissa Cowan

    Get it from Amazon for $9.79 (also available with Niacinamide).

    5. A L'Oreal Paris true match tinted serum that instantly brightens your skin and leaves it soft, hydrated, and with a flawless finish. As the French say, oh là là.

    Reviewer holding the medium serum
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been a makeup artist (trained by MAC) for over ten years. This is so innovative. Better than any $50 foundation I’ve ever used. It has a serum consistency, almost gel-like, you can see reflective particles in the bottle but not the face — just a glow — and it offers just the right amount of coverage to let you shine through and look natural. It feels hydrating but won’t get shiny, and the longevity is great." —BB

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five shades and different styles).

    6. A Make Up For Ever cream palette undeniably versatile and featuring 12 boldly pigmented cream shades for the face, lips, and body. Talk about a triple threat.

    The cream palette
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is an essential product for an artist. I body paint and do face paintings quite often and it allows me to create pretty much anything I can imagine. The product will smear and crease if you don’t set it with a translucent finishing or setting powder. Once you set, it is locked. The product has a smoothing effect, as well." —TheBoyOfSugar

    Get it from Sephora for $99.

    7. A super affordable mascara that one makeup artist reviewer ~raves~ easily outperforms all of the others they've tried over the years, even the most expensive of brands. Wow. Talk about a winner.

    Review&#x27;s lashes coated in the mascara
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a makeup artist. This mascara outperforms nearly every other mascara I have used. I am 55 and have purchased and used an innumerable amount of drugstore and specialty mascaras, especially all the high-priced ones that are SUPPOSED to do what this very quiet, low-marketed, very black mascara does: coats every lash, thickens, and lengthens every time and for this price?!?! Sssshhh, don't tell anyone." —Laura

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    8. A NYX Professional jumbo eyeliner pencil that glides on easy-peasy and has a bright, beautiful pigment that lasts all throughout the day (or night). 🌙

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great for a base or to line your water line to give a fuller effect for the eyes. It can crease, so make sure to apply the shadow on top of it right after you smudge it on your eyelid. I own every color, as I am a makeup artist, so if you are looking for a base for darker shadows, I suggest getting Jumbo pencils closer to the shadow color."—Autumn

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (available in 17 colors).

    9. A soft foundation brush tapered to help guide your makeup without accidentally smudging or over-applying (the worst ), and made with unique vegan fiber tech and custom, silky soft bristles for effortless blending.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I've been a makeup artist for 15 years and have every brush in the books. When I saw this one in store I knew I didn't have anything like it. The taper is perfect for getting around the nose and eyes, yet it's large enough to work your whole face. The bristles are like silk, and I wash this using the beauty blender solid unscented block and it works perfectly to keep my brush in mint condition. I HIGHLY recommend this brush, for any foundation, but especially if you buy the Ambient Soft Glow Foundation because they're a match made in heaven!" —teenyyogini

    Get it from Sephora for $47.

    10. An 18-piece makeup brush set excellent for experienced artists and beginners alike. Not only are they absolutely gorgeous to look at it, they're soft, high quality, and most importantly, reasonably priced.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are quite decent for the price. I'm a traveling freelance makeup artist and I got these for a wedding I just did for a friend. I was hesitant because sometimes brushes online aren't dense enough or are just too synthetic-feeling. These worked really well. Not too soft where they didn't pick up product, and not too hard where they would hurt. They were actually perfect, and I plan to order more for my personal collection." —Jesse

    Get an 18-piece set from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight colors).

    11. A NYX Professional butter gloss so soft, silky smooth, and sweet-smelling, you may just be tempted to eat it (hey, no judgment here). Leave your smackers oh-so-smooch-worthy with this decadent, cruelty-free formula. Mwah. 💋

    Reviewer after using the madeleine gloss
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gorgeous color. I bought it after a makeup artist used it as a lip gloss over some lip liner for one of my friend's weddings. I love it for everyday use or a special occasion." —Julia

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in 53 colors).

    12. A highly popular Physicians Formula butter bronzer in an ultra-rich formula packed with skin-conditioning fatty acids for a gorgeous finish and lasting hydration. Oh, and did I mention it smells like a tropical vacation? Sign me up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been a professional makeup artist for over 32 years. I have worked as a freelance artist and as a key makeup artist for many high-end events. I have used many professional makeup brands and, of course, prefer them to commercial brands. That being said, I use this bronzer every single day and love it! Smooth, flawless finish, exceptional warm shade that does not oxidize in skin. Best ever!" —Be Kind, Do Good Work!

    Get it from Amazon for $10.93+ (available in eight shades and a mini size).

    13. A Maybelline multi-use concealer sure to become your new fave as it helps erase dark circles, corrects redness, and brightens your skin all in one go. This thing also works really well as a base and canvas for all your other makeup from foundation and BB creams to shadows and eyeliners.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a makeup artist using everything under the sun product-wise, I am extremely impressed by this concealer! I use this personally on myself and don't even have to touch the product with my fingers! Blends like a dream and is very light, does not cake in the creases AT ALL, and wears all day amazingly perfect. Totally recommend this to everyone!" —Bioya

    Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in multiple shades and pack sizes).

    14. A super fine milled loose setting powder air-spun to absolute ~perfection~ and meant to keep all your hard work and effort properly in place long after you've painted your gorgeous face.

    The setting powder
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a true translucent powder. I’ve used it alone to create a soft-focus and to prepare my skin for powder blush and highlighter, and used it over liquid foundation. It’s so finely milled it’s a joy to apply. Comes with a little puff—I use a powder brush for application. The scent is soft and doesn’t stay once you’ve applied it. I love the smell. If you’re searching for a nice translucent powder, this one has been around for decades and is a deal on top of everything else!! I’m an aesthetician and makeup artist  and have used this for years." —ThymeToFly

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in two colors).

    15. Or a NYX Professional setting spray if you prefer a good ol' spritz as opposed to loose powder (though truly, you can combine both). Lock in your look and achieve a smooth finish without residue or shine but WITH a permanent glow.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a makeup artist for more than 15 years, I switched from a more high-end setting spray to the NYX setting spray, and I am more happy with the NYX product. The dewy spray works best for drier skin or more mature skin. It gives a perfect glow." —KL

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

    16. A L'Oreal Paris Magic BB cream with wonderful anti-redness properties in case you're like me and suffer from rosacea but still want that smooth, matte finish you've been craving. Not to mention, it's a GREAT alternative to the usual primer + foundation combo.

    Reviewer holding the BB cream
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a makeup artist in a spa. My kit contains very expensive brand foundations such as MAC, UD, Makeup Forever...but this is my favorite for myself. I don't like the full coverage look.on myself, but this product is buildable if you prefer without having to worry about caking." —tjennelle

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in a two-pack).

    17. A NYX Professional clear brow glue and styler for even the most stubborn of eyebrows. Give 'em a polished, put-together look in just seconds with a clear coat so they look as natural as possible.

    Reviewer&#x27;s eyebrows before and after using the glue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Pro makeup artist favorite! You really can’t beat the price for such a good product! This adds so much dimension to the brow and really holds it in place. For thicker, unruly brows you may need a few coats but for most people, just one to two thin coats will keep them lifted all day and not crunchy or hard. There is also no white residue if you work quickly and in thin layers." —alicia

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (also available in four other colors).

    18. A must-have flat hexagon foundation brush created with a unique petal design that's easy to hold, soft to the touch, and will help you achieve a poreless finish some mistake for an Instagram filter.

    Reviewer holding the blue brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a professional makeup artist who has worked on actors, this brush saves so much time and it BETTER than the Beauty Blender. No joke. Try it!!!" —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 12 colors).

    19. A warm nude eyeshadow palette made with the highest quality ingredients and offering an infinite number of dazzling eye looks. Psst: I like to use a good shadow to shape and build out my brows, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great colors!!! I am a makeup artist and use many products, and these are appropriate for any age group, and apply beautifully on any eye shape! You will love these shadows !" —LINDA T.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three styles).

    20. A portable, three-layered large makeup case that'll fit *all* your essentials and help keep them organized to a tee, from big fluffy brushes and massive palettes to flat irons and curlers, because those are important too.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was amazed at how much this kit can hold. I am a professional makeup artist and I was looking for a smaller, easy-to-carry bag to condense my kit for smaller jobs. This bag was able to hold about 75% of all the makeup from my larger kit. I might get another one to carry all my stuff around and forget about my larger, heavier makeup carrying case altogether." —Ava

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in four colors).

    21. A cruelty-free Milani powder blush to expertly shape, highlight and contour your cheekbones and face with shimmery, pretty color that doesn't look overdone and is incredibly buildable. Amazing. The super stunning compact design doesn't hurt its appeal, either.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is by far my favorite blush I have purchased. I have a lot of name brand blushes and this beats them all. The color works on pretty much all skin tones. I am a makeup artist and use it on so many clients. The perfect slight shine and highlight, without overdoing it. You can add a highlighter if you want tons [of] shine." —Paige

    Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in five colors).

    22. A brilliant lash-enhancing serum you simply apply once daily to your lash line and watch as it miraculously turns short, thin and/or brittle lashes to swooping, long, thick ones in just weeks to months. Use this beauty essential consistently and you'll see a massive difference.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this product last year and had great results. After my first tube of this ran out, I switched to a cheaper lash growth product on the market. Well...you get what you pay for. The new product did NOT work as well for me as this had. So, here I am a year later, and my lashes are back to average length again. I know when I start using this my lashes will be back to looking long, thick and gorgeous! I am so excited! I never got SO many compliments on my eyes and my lashes as when I was using this product. So after using many different lash growth products on the market, I can confidently say this is the best (in my opinion). Also, I am an esthetician/makeup artist and I recommend this product to all of my clients who are trying to achieve significant lash growth results without a prescription product. If you use it EVERY night the results will amaze you and everyone else!" —A.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $36+ (available in three sizes).

    23. A pack of wispy faux mink lashes for a dramatic look with an easy thin band that blends seamlessly with your natural lash line. Each unique pair comes in the CUTEST glittery colored case, making them incredibly portable and perf for experimenting (or cutting and layering several lashes, if that's your jam).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A makeup artist fave! I purchase these over and over for my makeup kit. They are affordable and great for my clients who love a more dramatic lash. Definitely recommend!" —Marin

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $8.99+ (also available in three other pack sizes and styles).

    24. A six-piece matte liquid lipstick set featuring ~gorg~ packaging and velvety, long-lasting, waterproof shades for your luscious lips. Reviewers say they dry fast and look incredible.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I would love to review this as I fell in love with it just as I tested them on arrival. Creamy, easy to apply, smudge-proof, beautiful colors in both sets, soft-to-feel, sleek, beautiful packaging...a makeup artist's go-to product. Every pro-makeup artist should have it handy in the kit." —Smitri

    Get a set of six lipsticks from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three styles).

    25. A pack of Neutrogena makeup removers which are my personal faves as they're easy to slip into your bag or pocket for quick use, plus are gentle on your skin and really do dissolve all traces of dirt, grime and extra blush and shadow.

    Review photo of the makeup wipes in a bowl
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are perfect for makeup artists, especially during COVID to keep transferring to a minimum. I’ve used these for quite some time to give to my brides to take with them in their touch-up kits for the day of the wedding! Highly recommend to anyone! Conveniently packed and easy to travel with." —Taylor

    Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $6.84 (also available in a larger pack size).

    26. A rainbow eyeshadow palette to put a smile on your face every time you open it and make even the grayest of days feel bright and colorful. Each of the 36 colors are bold, pigmented as heck, and very blendable. Pro-tip: use a color wheel and color theory to help determine which look best when paired together.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a freelance makeup artist so I’m always looking for inexpensive makeup that doesn’t look cheap. I can honestly say I pondered for days before making this purchase because I didn’t want to have yet another palette that I can’t use. When it arrived, two days after I ordered it which was amazing, I opened it up and swatched a couple of colors...OMG, they were gorgeous! I was super excited and decided to do a 'soft glam”'look on one eyelid just to see what it looked like...wowwww, I was not disappointed! The pigment is very vivid and so far it doesn’t seem to be chalky, so if you’re stuck trying to decide I hope you get it, I think you’ll love it too." —D.J.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    27. And a brush cleansing pad because you absolutely *must* maintain squeaky clean tools after all that hard work and effort applying your face. Simply moisten your brush and swirl through the soapy foam to clean, or remove powder instantly by swiping your brush over the pad's surface. Easy as pie.

    Review photo of brushes and the cleansing pad
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Excellent! I love this product. I am a makeup artist and it works great!" —stacyjane

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.