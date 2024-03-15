27 Cute Sandals For Showing Off Your Spring Pedi

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A super chic pair of leather slides with chic European flair, which makes sense as they're made in Greece by an incredibly talented local designer.
2. A pair of studded Steve Madden sandals because best believe you're still bejeweled, as our girl Taylor sings. Add a little edge to your OOTD and shine on, beautiful.
3. A pair of highly popular Plaka sandals which are handmade and incredibly durable for both long and short strolls alike.
4. A pair of beloved Teva sandals that have the following fantastic things going for them: they're quick-drying, extremely cute, adjustable, and super easy to walk in. Whew. Talk about a multitasker.
5. An extremely comfortable pair of Clarks sea breeze sandals you can honestly never go wrong with, as they're great for all manner of warm weather, including beach trips, picnics, pool days, and long walks in the sunshine.
6. A pair of ultra-supportive Croc platforms reviewers rave are as easy to walk in as they are fun, lightweight, and durable. You may just be tempted to grab them in several color combos.
7. A pair of huarache sandals specially designed to mold to your foot as you wear them, so it's ~highly recommended~ you size down if you're in between sizes. Oh yeah, and these beauties are all handmade by Mexican artisans. Super cool.
8. A pair of vegan leather chunky platforms if you want to add a little height to your look. Maintain comfort all day long and give off a vibe of total casual coolness? Sign me up for these shoes.
9. A unique pair of H-shaped flat sandals to really spice up your open-toed collection. While simple, they're sophisticated and make for great business casual going-out shoes or vacation sandals. GORGEOUS.
10. A pair of Sam Edelman sandals simply begging to be paired with a pretty sundress, big floppy hat, and your sparkliest jewelry. It's time for springtime brunch.
11. A darling pair of Crocs Hello Kitty slides *bursting* with personality. Be the cat's meow no matter where you wear these purr-fect shoes.
12. A pair of strappy Volcom flip-flops since it's likely high time to toss out your super worn ones from last season and graduate to a much sturdier, comfier pair perf for pedi season.
13. A pair of platform espadrilles reviewers absolutely *ADORE* as they're wide feet friendly, comfy as heck, and a great alternative to traditional heels.
14. A sweet pair of braided slide sandals for cozy park and botanical garden strolls as the weather continues to warm, the birds return home to roost, and life in general returns to feelin' like walking on sunshine again (especially in these babies).
15. A flexible pair of cork sandals created specifically for maximum comfort because they contour perfectly to your feet as you wear them in over time. Reviewers say they're an excellent, affordable alternative to Birkenstocks...and one even claims they're COMFIER.
16. A pair of braided gladiators which are TOTALLY adjustable to your calves, allowing for maximum flexibility in comfort even if you're prone to swelling. Feel like the ultimate Greek gladiator in these.
17. A stunning pair of open-toe beaded sandals so you can live your ultimate fairy tale, woodland nymph fantasy. (Anyone else??) Pair with casual jeans or a flowing dress to look and feel like a million bucks.
18. A sturdy pair of athletic sandals that are SUPER easy to clean (so feel free to get them as wet, sticky, and sandy as you like), keeping your feet securely in place as you adventure on all spring long.
19. A pair of Reef cushion flip-flops if you've been meaning to book a springtime vacation and need all the more incentive comfy shoe-wise (hey, these are lightweight and easy to pack). Just a note that fans of these shoes recommend sizing up.
20. A cushy slide sandal that's truly like traipsing around on big, fluffy clouds all day long. I own a similar pair and I'm absolutely obsessed with how perfect they are for wearing around the house or during a quick walk to the corner store.
21. A sporty pair of Sorel sandals which may just be the most comfortable pair of shoes you've ever put on. They're ~especially~ awesome for long walks, errands, and days out on the town.
22. A pair of Toms heeled sandals ideal for the office, dinner, or date nights, as they'll leave your feet feelin' happy even if you're on them for hours at a time. Oh yeah, and they're just plain beautiful to look at.
23. A pretty pair of Steven Madden flats to wear with your fave seasonal dress and add a handbag and live your *full* springtime fantasy.
24. A pair of elastic-strap low wedges which are delightfully stretchy and, as reviewers rave, easy to wear even if you are prone to bunions or have high arches.
25. An understated pair of Kenneth Cole wedges with stacked heels oh-so-subtle, you'll barely notice them (and they won't cause you any pain).
26. A pair of rhinestone sandals so you can really get your *mermaid-core* aesthetic on this spring. It's totally on-trend right now, after all. 🧜♀️
27. And an ankle strap espadrille wedge to wear proudly from mid-spring to late summer. They give you *just* enough added height without the usual discomfort of heels.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.