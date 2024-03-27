Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Your Boobs Would Really Love It If You Got A New Bra (And Here Are 25)

    Because we all need a little extra support sometimes.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A Calvin Klein bralette which is super breathable and comfy for working out (or sleeping) in, *plus* the cute little band looks great if it peeks through a tank top or dress shirt.

    Reviewer wearing the black bra
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this bra so much that I bought two. It is amazingly comfortable. I wish that they made it without a racerback and in white. I also love that it creates some cleavage." —flgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors).

    2. Or a Calvin Klein T-shirt bra that won't show through your clothes, even the thinnest of your fave tops and tees, preventing you from having any sort of irritating fashion faux pas.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore this bra today under my white shirt. You couldn't see a thing and it fits just to size. It has three clasps to fit you perfectly and I just love this bra." —Hunter

    Get it from Amazon for $19.37+ (available in band sizes 30–40, cup sizes A–DDD, and 18 colors).

    3. A glorious full coverage Goddess bra sure to become your new boob bestie because it sits comfortably along your breastbone, has wide and stretchy straps, *and* structured side panels that offer both support *and* shape. Oh la la.

    model wearing the red bra
    model wearing the navy bra
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was very impressed with this bra and excited about all the colors." —Nonnie Cake

    Get it from Amazon for $30.88+ (available in band sizes 34–46, cup sizes DD–K, and 30 colors).

    4. A sultry push-up lace bra reviewers love for its excellent fit (no nips popping out with this baby) and stretchy, soft lace band you can barely feel.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great fit! Does exactly what I needed. Was unsure about push-up bra, but rather than all the pull happening on my shoulders, I feel like now some of the weight is is supported starting at the bottom and pushing up and then the shoulder straps support after. Really comfortable bra. Will definitely be buying other colors from this company." —Wejam

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in band sizes 32–38, cup sizes A–DDD, and 18 colors).

    5. A superior strapless bra so you can proudly wear all your fave strapless dresses and tanks without worrying over a bra strap peeking through ever again. This baby is not only supportive, it has molded cups that accentuate your natural gorgeous shape and a slip-resistant band so it stays firmly in place.

    reviewer wearing the black strapless bra
    reviewer wearing the cream-colored bra
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Psst: it also comes with additional straps that can be worn several different ways!

    Promising review: "Love how this bra fits, feels, and performs. It is by far the best strapless bra I have ever owned." —satisfied customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 32B–44DD and nine colors).

    6. A strappy criss-cross sports bra excellent for all your fitness activities, as it'll stay firmly in place whether you're doing jump squats or downward dogs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sports bra is well-made, comfortable, soft fabric, great fit, and comes in many colors. It's a great sports bra and comparable to other much more expensive sports bras. I love that there are no 'headlights' showing while I play pickleball." —K&C

    Get it from Amazon for $16.49+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 40 styles).

    7. A convertible bra featuring custom lift technology, no-show smoothness, and FIVE different ways to wear it — whether you want to show off your shoulders with no straps peeking through or a criss-cross or halter top is up to you.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I like the way it fits. I don’t have to keep pulling it up when I don’t wear the straps. Great price and quality." —Felicia

    Get it from Amazon for $13.48+ (available in band sizes 34–40, cup sizes A–DD, and three colors).

    8. A super pretty Natori plunge contour bra to effortlessly mold to your shape while helping your boobs defy gravity as well as (if not better) than Elphaba did in Wicked.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I now own this bra in three colors; it's that amazing. This bra looks and feels incredible; you scarcely feel it at all when it's on. It's invisible under nearly all clothing, as the lace at the top lies flat; to me, this is very important, as I hate seeing the tops of bra cups poking through the fabric of your shirt! Not a problem here. I wear this bra daily with confidence, and I can't recommend it highly enough." —Amanda

    Get it from Amazon for $42.83+ (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes A–G, and 82 colors).

    9. A romantic Chantelle Intimates underwire demi bra made by a French pioneer in lingerie — it's well worth the splurge not only because it's just so damn cute, but because reviewers say it's comfy too.

    model wearing white and blue lace underwire demi bra
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This is one of the most comfortable bras I've worn! Fits perfectly and I'm not even aware I'm wearing it. It also happens to be really sexy, which is always a plus!" —SecretShopR

    Get it from Nordstrom for $125 (available in band sizes 32–38, cup sizes B–F, and five colors).

    10. A flirty lace bra top giving you the best of both worlds: a cozy pullover bra that also functions as an adorable top in the warmer months. Oh yeah, and it's got PLENTY of stretch.

    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "I’m usually texture sensitive to lace but this this bra top is actually comfortable for all-day wear! It has plenty of stretch and all the detailing frames your chest line beautifully. It doesn’t add much lift, but I don’t like that look anyways, so I was super happy with the fit. I like to wear it as a crop top with high-waisted denim or pants and layer button downs over it. It’s feminine, flirty, and can double as lingerie. Love it!" —MGAnthroStylist

    Get it from Anthropologie for $58 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors).

    11. A Bali seamless bralette free of pesky wires that stab and poke your otherwise gorgeous chest. Smooth and oh-so sleek, this bra provides targeted support and is fab for lounging, sleeping, and working out.

    Reviewer wearing the black bralette
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm more on the busty plus side and bras are so hard to find in my size that are comfortable (42DD). This fit so well, no hard underwire but still holds as well as the ones that do. I definitely will be buying all the colors available, as these are the most comfortable bras I've ever owned. I'm not in a rush to take them off at the end of the day." —Esthefany

    Get it from Amazon for $13.32+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 31 colors).

    12. A plunging push-bra with smooth micro-fiber lining that glides over your skin with ease *and* a little extra black lace for those days and nights when you want to feel subtly sexier.

    Torrid

    Promising review: "I was looking for something in my size to give me just a little 'oomph,' and THIS WAS IT. Sometimes, us bigger-chested girls don't get the luxury of push-up bras, and it was great to find one that fit right!" —Veez92

    Get it from Torrid for $41.93 (originally $59.90; available in band sizes 36–50 and cup sizes B–DDD).

    13. A delightful underwire demi bra featuring a plunging neckline so you can wear your most revealing tops and dresses without ~revealing~ much at all. Adjustable straps? Check. Maximum lift? Double check.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have solely worn Victoria's Secret bras for the last ten years but their quality is garbage lately so I figured I would try this one. It is SO comfortable! Excellent quality. Fits perfectly with zero gaps at the top (which I typically have an issue with). It feels so much lighter than my VS ones just by holding it in my hands — even lighter when it's on. I can't get over how amazing this bra is and I will absolutely be ordering only this brand from now on!" —Donoski

    Get it from Amazon for $30.80+ (available in band sizes 32–38, cup sizes A–D, and seven colors).

    14. A dreamy longline sports bra great for jogging, running, or just enjoying a nice stroll around the neighborhood with no extra top needed, as it wears fantastic on its own (and makes for an awesome Lululemon alternative).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it and bought a white one and a black one. It's perfect for at the gym or just if you’re running errands and it’s long and covers my whole top. The material is great. It literally is the same as Lululemon and so much more affordable." –Averi

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors).

    15. A padded wireless push-up bralette so plush and secure, you'll wonder what the heck you ever did before you owned it. The versatile halfway adjustable straps mean it can be worn classic or racerback, so I'm talking OPTIONS, people.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely love it. It fit perfectly and it's super comfortable while also providing good support and a good push-up effect. I'm really picky with the fit and feel of bras and if one isn't just right I'll either discard it or take a while to accept it and break it in, but I just put this one on and had no issues, which is rare for me." —Shaunna Richards

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DD, and 24 colors).

    16. An unlined Calvin Klein bra with sheer demi cups for a natural look that's *so* light and easy breezy, it's like it was made just for summertime (but can obviously be enjoyed year-round).

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. I did not want any thick material, just the shaping from the underwire and a more natural feel and look beyond that. These bras have only sheer mesh material in the cup, and I love it. Super comfortable, make me feel like I look great. I ended up buying four more for this to be my go-to everyday bra. If you don’t want thick layers of fabric this bra is for you. Note on colors: 'nymph's thigh' is really closer to very light pink, and 'nude' is a darker tan. I only wish there was a white option for wearing under white layers. Other than that, this bra is a great, simple (and also sexy) product. If you are looking for thick padding, then this will not be what you want. The fit was perfect to my expectations (based off of my measurements)." –E N Allen

    Get it from Amazon for $17.57+ (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes A–DD, and seven colors).

    17. A glorious back smoothing bra because you deserve freedom from wires AND a great lift all at once, and this beautiful brasserie delivers just that.

    Torrid

    Promising review: "These are the holy grail of comfortable cute bras. I was strictly a wired bra girl before and I'm never going back. These are so incredibly comfortable and the slight pushup action means I have great cleavage. I bought one and loved it so much I bought another." —TrenaBird

    Get it from Torrid for $38.43 (originally $54.90; available in band sizes 36–50, cup sizes C–DDD, and three colors).

    18. A floral lace bralette with underwire for that ultra-chic, classy vintage aesthetic you'll fall in love with each and every time you put it on. Yowza.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this bra! Sexy and comfortable. I ordered it in black but ordering other colors. My boyfriend loves this on me." —Rocio Andrade

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in band sizes 32–44, cup sizes A–G, and four colors).

    19. A cotton demi shirt bra reviewers adore for its optimal fit, light lift, and lining that's just enough but not too much to peek through a tee or blouse.

    Model wearing the gray bra
    Target

    Promising review: "Super comfortable and true-to-size." —CV

    Get it from Target for $9.99 (available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DDD, and three colors).

    20. A smoothing bra with wide, comfortable straps that actually STAY IN PLACE, no digging, no poking wires, and, best of all, plenty of coverage.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been on a continuous search for a bra that is comfortable without bulky push-up pads. I like it so much, I just bought five more! After searching all my adult life, I finally found the perfect bra!" –Lauri

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 13 colors).

    21. A super soft wireless comfort bra if you're on the market for a fab new everyday bra so ~deliciously soft~ it'll leave you floating on cloud nine.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great find. I'm really happy with this bra. The material is super soft and I like the fact that it comes in actual bra sizes and not just S, M, L, like most of the bras in this category (that never seem to fit right). Excellent for the price." —Mia

    Get it from Amazon for $23.13+ (available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–D, and 17 colors).

    22. A super-supportive, molded Delimira strapless bra designed to grip you in all the right places and keep your cups from spilling over...literally. Bonus: no bra showing on the back as it wears low.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this bra!! It held 'the girls' up all night!! I’m impressed! Not only does it do a great job supporting you, but it is also very low, so your bra doesn’t show on the back! I highly recommend this bra." —Real Fontaine

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in band sizes 32–42, cup sizes A–F, and 14 colors).

    23. A sheer mesh demi underwire bra so smart, modern, and sexy, you'll be tempted to buy one in every cute color and pattern it comes in.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This instantly became my favorite bra, which is a shock. I am very large-chested and usually need something with a lot of holding power. This was purchased since it was cute, but it's also really functional! My boobs don't feel heavy in it. The straps are comfy and everything stays in place. Great purchase!!!" —Mandie

    Get it from Amazon for $14 (available in band sizes 32–42, cup sizes B–DDD, and 23 colors).

    24. A racerback sports bra for high-impact workouts complete with that wonderful kind of bounce control that'll leave your chest ready to tackle whatever kind of cardio or strength training is thrown its way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was hesitant because usually mediums have too big of a band and doesn’t support me. This thing compresses and supports well! I’m impressed and very happy with this purchase." —Sherry

    Get it from Amazon for $32 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors).

    25. And a pointelle bralette amazing for snoozing, lounging about watching Netflix, or getting a few things done around the house. Take a load off. Your boobs will thank you for it.

    Model wearing the black bra
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the material. So soft and comfortable. Almost like wearing nothing. Perfect for smaller chests." —RachelH

    Get it from Target for $16 (available in sizes S–XXL and two colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.