1. Alright, now we can get started: Let's get your ingredients out. FOR THE COOKIES:

— 2 sticks of butter, room temp. The original recipe has you split 1 stick of butter with 1/2 c of vegetable oil; I did not do that, and I was fine.



— 1/2 c granulated sugar

— 1/2 c powdered sugar



— 1 1/2 tsp ground ginger (I didn't have that, so I grated just a little fresh ginger in)



— 1 tsp ground cinnamon

— 1/2 tsp ground allspice



— 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg



— 1/4 tsp ground cardamom



— 1/8 tsp ground cloves

— pinch of black pepper

— 1 egg

— 2 tsp vanilla extract

— 2 c flour

— 3/4 tsp baking soda



— 1/2 tsp kosher salt