14. "When I was 18, I messed up my back falling over a huge pile of snow while getting off the bus. That’s not the dumb part. It’s that after that, my back would just go out for stupid reasons."

"Like the time I bent to put down the bag of trash I was taking out in order to check the mail and my back decided it was done with being upright for the day. Or the time I was leaving my apartment and leaned over to turn off the light and my husband had to practically carry me to the sofa. It’s been almost 30 years and I never know when it’s going to happen."

—altheab