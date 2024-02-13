Recently, I wrote a post about the dumbest ways people have told me they've ever been injured, and it seemed to resonate with a lot of you. I never knew you were all so clumsy. Many people from our very own BuzzFeed Community commented about their own stupidest injuries, and I just had to share — so, for you to enjoy, here are some of the dumbest (and dare I say, most entertaining) ways that people have gotten hurt:
1. "I couldn’t find the potholders and needed to remove the lid from a pot of boiling water to add the pasta. Grabbed a scrap of paper instead. Let’s just say a scrap of paper does not make a good potholder."
2. "Getting ready for bed. I was so tired I didn't feel like bending down to get my socks off. I stepped on the toe of one foot with the other to pull the sock off...and wrenched my back."
3. "Sprained my knee pulling dirty sheets off the bed."
4. "I was on my third day at a new job, and had been sitting in my office chair with one foot tucked under me. When I tried to stand up, my foot got tangled in my maxi skirt and I fell and sprained my ankle."
"I was too embarrassed and awkward to tell anyone, so I spent the rest of the day trying very hard to act like I wasn't hobbling."
5. "Pulled a muscle in my shoulder putting a bowl of cat food on the floor and couldn't move for 5 days."
6. "I spilled boiling hot chili on my hand trying to ladle it into a bowl. Second degree burn. Took forever to heal."
7. "I once fractured my ribs falling off the teeter-totter when I was 29."
8. "[I] broke my foot taking off my shoe. I [went to] kick it off and ended up kicking a corner of my closet and broke my foot. Had to be in a boot and on crutches for WEEKS."
9. "I was playing a mobile game and I jerked my upper body [and] left arm when I got hit by enemy fire because I wasn't expecting it. I dislocated my shoulder."
10. "I broke my ankle sleepwalking when I was a teen. Right now I have a broken ankle — the same one — from stepping on a walnut."
11. "I was laying on the living room floor watching TV with my glasses on when I was a kid. [I] felt something in my eye, which I thought was a gnat. I couldn't get it out though, and eventually went to my mom to ask if she could see it. She goes, 'Oh my God!'"
13. "I tore my ACL turning to sit in an airplane seat."
14. "When I was 18, I messed up my back falling over a huge pile of snow while getting off the bus. That’s not the dumb part. It’s that after that, my back would just go out for stupid reasons."
"Like the time I bent to put down the bag of trash I was taking out in order to check the mail and my back decided it was done with being upright for the day. Or the time I was leaving my apartment and leaned over to turn off the light and my husband had to practically carry me to the sofa. It’s been almost 30 years and I never know when it’s going to happen."
15. "My friend was in the kitchen with her boyfriend and things were getting heated romantically. They were making out and he picked her up and put her on the stove top. Unfortunately, it somehow got turned on and they didn’t notice... She now has a coil mark scar on her butt."
16. "I cracked two separate teeth on two different jolly ranchers. Haven’t touched them since."
17. "Found my ex husband in bed with another woman. Got mad and picked up a chair and slammed it down on my own foot and broke it."
18. "Slipped getting out of the tub and landed on the edge a couple days before a road trip. [I] broke my tailbone and sat on a donut the entire time I was in the car."
19. "I had a job where I worked with kids. There was one of those low to the ground, small ball pits. I was stepping out of it and somehow tripped. Used my arm to brace my fall into the wall. Torn labrum, neck injury, nerve entrapment, and 4 years later... I'm still not the same."
20. "My ankle broke when I got up to show my mom how to turn off a YouTube video. Heard a snap and I went down. I STILLL can't figure that one out."
21. "Hurt my back doing embroidery. In retrospect, sitting on a hard chair for about 7 hours while leaning over a table may not have been the best idea."
22. And finally: "I pushed [off] too hard getting in a saddle, went up over my horse, and fell on my back on the other side, resulting in a concussion."
I alternately cringed and laughed reading these. If you have any stories that are too horrible/funny not to share, feel free to leave them in the comments below! (Or check out this anonymous Google Form.) Otherwise, just try to stay safe and, y'know, not hurt yourself doing something dumb.
