    Nobody Can Stop Talking About Brian Cox’s Outfit On “The Tonight Show,” And Some Of These Tweets Have Me Giggling So Hard

    All games aside...I do need to know where he purchased those pants.

    Julia Corrigan
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last week, actor Brian Cox of Succession fame wore this outfit on The Tonight Show. This choice has caused quite a stir.

    Brian Cox sits in a chair wearing a pinstripe shirt, goat leather pants, and loafers
    NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    The outfit flew under the radar for a few days...until GQ tweeted this, and the comments started flying in.

    NBC / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @GQMagazine
    (Tragically, the tweet preview cuts off the loafers.)

    TBH, the outfit looked nice in other photos!

    Brian Cox in the same outfit; instead of sitting, he&#x27;s walking
    NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    Anyway — people had a lot of fun fondly roasting Brian. Here are some of the best reactions:

    1.

    Twitter: @caroline_oreo

    2.

    Twitter: @kendallhosseini

    3.

    20th Century Fox / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @TomZohar

    4.

    Twitter: @successtextpost

    5.

    Peacock / NBC / Via Twitter: @angeles524

    6.

    Twitter: @hunteryharris

    7.

    Twitter: @youwouldknow

    8.

    HBO / Via Twitter: @craig1370

    9.

    Twitter: @ali_sivi

    10.

    Twitter: @WhitStap

    11.

    Twitter: @RufusTSuperfly

    12. And, finally:

    Twitter: @GianmarcoSoresi

    I want to note that THIS amazing getup is what he wore for a skit with Jimmy Fallon during the show. I just think this look should be talked about as well! Goat Leg Greg...slayed.

    brian cox sitting on an armchair on a tv set made to resemble a forest. one of his legs is a goat&#x27;s leg. he wears a wig, fake beard, and fedora along with an eyepatch, and smokes a pipe
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

    Honestly, more power to you, Brian.