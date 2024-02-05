People Are Sharing Their Worst-Ever Roommate Stories, And Oh My God, Some Of These Are So Disgusting

10. "I lived with my cousin and her husband when moving out of state. They separated while my now-husband and I were living there and expecting a baby, and we continued to live with her now-former husband and their kid. He hardly worked and never paid for anything."

"When we had our baby and got our own place, we moved with almost no notice (sorry, not sorry), and then she texted me saying we must have stolen their silverware. I said that we didn’t and that we only had what I moved in with, but she didn’t believe me and said, 'You’re preventing my child from being fed.' This led to us not speaking for several years afterward and still having a strained relationship 10-plus years later."

—samanthaw495b353fb