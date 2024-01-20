Tell Me Your Absolute Wildest Roommate Story

I think everybody's had at least one less-than-ideal roommate experience — but every once in a while, you get a roommate who blows every previous bad experience out of the water. This is the place to vent, and tell me: What is your worst-ever roommate story?
Maybe your roommate never, ever did the dishes, and you found yourself cleaning up after them night after night. Infuriating.
Maybe you lived with a hoarder and found it impossible to sit, relax, and watch TV in your own living room.
I had a friend in college whose previous roommate once come home drunk and straight-up shat on the floor. If you have any stories like that, please tell me.
I also knew someone who would take random items from around the apartment, hide them, and lie to her roommates about where those things were. Why? Who knows!
Perhaps you had a roommate who cranked the thermostat up to 90 degrees, or left all their scraps and eggshells in the sink, or just, y'know, straight-up stole from you. Tell me all about it.
It might range anywhere from annoying to disgusting to just, well, weird, but whatever your horror story, I want to hear all about it in the comments. Or, if you want to stay anonymous, you can dish your gossip in this Google Form. Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!