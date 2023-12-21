Skip To Content
goodful FeedonBuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

15 Frustrating Stories That Will Make You Go Into Your Next Doctor's Appointment With A New Attitude

"As a nurse, it sickens me to know people have to go through this."

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I wrote about a young woman who struggled for over two years to get her doctors to listen to her complaints about fatigue instead of focusing on her (very normal) weight; as it turns out, she was suffering from sleep apnea.

The story resonated with a lot of people — primarily, it seems, women, who often have a much harder time getting doctors to take them seriously (and focus on other things besides their weight). This phenomenon should absolutely be talked about, and people should feel empowered to speak up to their doctors. So, here are some of the stories that were shared.

a woman talks with her male doctor
Kobus Louw / Getty Images

1. "A doctor told me that I needed to lose weight to lower my blood pressure and cholesterol. I’m not overweight, I work out six times a week, and I eat healthy."

a woman in a gym runs on a treadmill with her airpods in while another woman and a man also use treadmills in the background
Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty Images

"I had preeclampsia and HELLP Syndrome when I was pregnant, and it sort of messed my body up. I also kept telling him that I was experiencing symptoms of PTSD surrounding doctor’s appointments. He ignored me.

I switched to a new doctor, and she agreed that my traumatic pregnancy and postpartum period gave me PTSD, and she put me on an anti-anxiety medication."

cecm

2. "I developed hives over about a third of my body. I was waking myself up in the middle of the night because I was scratching myself raw in my sleep. I asked my doctor for a referral to an allergist, and his response was, 'I guess if you think you need one, but really, I'd just try cutting out things like shellfish. I'm more worried about your weight, so you should also stop putting cream in your coffee and use skim milk instead of whole milk.' Excuse me?"

"He knew nothing about my eating habits, so every single one of his suggestions was useless (I don't put any dairy in my tea, I don't like shellfish, and I've never been able to stomach whole milk). 

[It] turned out I have a sensitivity to polyester and a new blanket was the root cause. I figured that one out by myself because, shocker, dude never did give me a referral. And no, I did not continue going to him."

trashempress

3. "My story is definitely not as extreme, but I know the feeling. It was my second to last day at a job, and I rolled my ankle at work one night. No big deal, happens all the time. After about a week and a half, it was not getting better so I went to my primary care doctor. She looked at it, poked a few places, and then immediately told me to do the rest, ice, compress, elevate thing that I had already been doing. She also told me it was just a sprain and that because I'm a larger woman, it would take longer to heal than someone smaller than me."

X-ray of someone&#x27;s foot
Kool99 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"A week and a half after that, it was hurting worse. In this three-week time span, I had quit one job, had a few days off to get my kids ready for the new school year, had gone to our State Fair for a day, and then started a new job. 

I finally went back [to the doctor] around week four. She decided this time to take an X-ray only to find it that I had in fact fractured my ankle instead of just spraining it, and then I proceeded to WALK ON IT FOR THREE AND A HALF WEEKS. 

Both [the] jobs [I'd been working] were manufacturing, so [they included] lots of concrete floors and standing. It's been three years, and it still hurts occasionally if I'm standing for too long. I stopped going to that doctor because she brought up my weight at every single appointment, and I couldn't handle it anymore."

lambnic18

4. "I went through years of doctors telling me my symptoms were all because of postpartum depression…even when the 'baby' was 3 years old! [They] insisted I would feel better if I just lost weight."

NBC / Via media.giphy.com

"So I did my own research, which meant hitting the library several times in those days. I took my findings to my doctor, telling him I think I might have MS.

He laughed, condescendingly telling me that 'this is the problem with laypeople doing research,' but [said] he’d give me a neurological exam to 'make me happy.'

He did the exam, stood up without a word, and left. About 20 minutes later, the nurse returned with two prescriptions and a referral to a neurologist.

Yep; I have MS. And I spent years untreated because one doctor decided it was all in my head (despite three psych evaluations showing it was not), and everybody else just agreed."

angels4d4906ef4

5. "[It] took me three years to get diagnosed with hydrocephalus after telling my very first doctor I think something is going on with my brain." According to Mayo Clinic, hydrocephalus is a buildup of fluid in cavities in the brain.

"Before [I moved] to another state and [got] completely different doctors, [my doctors] were treating me for a GASTROINTESTINAL DISORDER. Yeah, turns out that it’s neurological like I originally thought."

jmh475

6. "I started to going to doctors, talking about my tiredness, body aches, insomnia, migraines, and weight gain. They told me things like 'calories in, calories out,' 'you need to exercise more,' 'take more Vitamin D,' and 'you’re just getting older.'"

A woman rubbing her stomach and talking to her doctor
Natalia Gdovskaia / Getty Images

"I begged and begged for help from doctor after doctor. I kept being told I was fine. 

I finally got diagnosed in my late 30s with two autoimmune diseases by a rheumatologist. I’ve been suffering for years, and the first night I slept through the night, I cried. My pain is gone most days. I was so relieved and frustrated at the same time."

meaganfregoe1

7. "At 27 everything in my body started going haywire, and I would frequently get the brushoff of 'it's all in your head' because physicians couldn’t figure out what was wrong."

&quot;Excuse me?&quot;
Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

"I had been telling them about my fatigue for years and had even seen an ear and nose specialist because of my snoring. [That specialist] simply dismissed it as acid reflux and recommended Tums. 

It wasn’t until I was almost 30 that my neurologist thought to do a sleep study, even though I do not have the stereotypical body-type that doctors associate with sleep apnea (I am trying to actually put on weight and am naturally tall and gangly). Turns out, I had been stopping breathing 15–20 times EVERY HOUR — making my neurologist wonder how I had been able to function for so long. Anyway, case in point is that misogyny is alive and thriving in medicine!"

hannahmaybe

8. "I was lucky in that I was diagnosed in my mid-20s, but I did have to go through three unneeded sinus surgeries first and [was] told I had 'severe' athlete's foot when in fact I have psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Sjögren’s syndrome."

"I still have quite a few days where I don’t feel great, but I feel so much better than before when doctors were just making decisions without really listening or looking at what was going on."

innergrandma46

9. "I went to a doctor on my college campus because I had a horrible cough. He spent the next 30 minutes asking me questions about my Type 1 Diabetes, even though 1.) That’s not why I was there, 2.) He wasn’t my endocrinologist and 3.) He knew my diabetes care took place at a globally recognized facility."

A doctor speaking with a patient
Jim Craigmyle / Getty Images

"At the end of the appointment, I asked about the cough, and he wrote 'Mucinex' on a Post-It note and told me to get some at CVS. I went home a month later for winter break and still had the cough. I went to my doctor at home, and I ended up having bronchitis, and because I’d had it for so long, I also developed mild asthma. I never went to the campus health center again."

kmans04

10. "My primary care doctor blew off my complaints about extreme fatigue. I was bounced from one psychiatrist to another and told I was depressed or bipolar. Years of useless drugs down my throat, plus the added stigma from other doctors [for having] mental disorders in my medical chart."

A doctor feeling a patient&#x27;s jaw
Natalia Gdovskaia / Getty Images

"Turns out, my thyroid was basically shut down. Nobody had bothered to test my TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) or T4 (thyroxine) levels for over a decade of exhaustion. Now I take synthroid once a day, and I'm fine. It could have been that simple."

elliestew1212

11. "I once had a GI (gastroenterologist) tell me my chronic stomach issues were because I'm a woman and 'women are always just stressed out all the time.' Like...ALL women, all the time. I have multiple previously-diagnosed GI ailments: celiac disease, gastroparesis, and GERD. (Not [diagnosed] by him, my old GI retired.) I've also had stomach ulcers."

&quot;This is a nightmare!&quot;
NBC / Via media.giphy.com

"Anyway, a different doctor finally ended up doing a colonoscopy because [my doctor] wasn't free the day I was scheduled. The new doctor was incredibly kind and told me he was pretty sure my issues were caused by further nerve damage in my digestive tract. 

I tried to switch to that guy, and the practice told me no! I wasn't allowed to switch doctors. And the best part was that I could only switch within the practice if the original bad doctor didn't want me as a patient! 

So he can dump me, but I can't dump him. Needless to say I haven't returned to that practice, which sucks because they're one of the largest GI offices in our area."

j4287b3497

12. "I went to my doctor in my early 20s because my hair was rapidly falling out, and she told me, 'I'm not really concerned with that. You should lose weight, and then we can address any other issues.' I told her I am her patient, and I want to address this problem now. She wrote me a referral for a dermatologist who 'specializes in these sort of superficial cosmetic issues.' She wouldn't even order a blood test."

A doctor speaking with a patient
FatCamera / Getty Images

"I also had to have a pap test from a gynecologist who was not my usual. I told her the speculum was uncomfortable and in the wrong position. She didn't listen and tore me up inside. She said I'd be bleeding for the next three to five days and 'this commonly happens with overweight patients.' Funny, it's never happened with my usual doctor!"

rnd13001

13. "I went to a new eye doctor to explore why I was seeing spots and had headaches all the time. His answer was 'lose weight,' and I stormed out of there letting him know it was an incredibly insensitive and stupid answer. Turns out I had zero blood cells and had severe aplastic anemia. I could have died."

red blood cells
Micro Discovery / Getty Images

toscalini

14. "I don't often comment, but this spoke to me. I had an ectopic pregnancy and was in so much pain. [I] looked like I was six months pregnant, [and one day I] passed out in my bathroom and finally called an ambulance. The paramedics didn't even check me and told me it was just gas. I tried explaining I believed I was pregnant and that it could be ectopic."

"They continued to insist it was a gastrointestinal issue. I obviously wasn't going to go to hospital for gas, so I tried a million things to relieve it. I finally was in so much pain that I went to the emergency room, and of course, it was an ectopic pregnancy, and I was bleeding so badly into my abdomen that they rushed me into emergency surgery right there.

I've always been so fucking pissed about this whole encounter I had with these male paramedics. I literally told them what the issue was, and they still disregarded it."

ashleybeaver13

15. And finally, a nice(-er) story, because we need one: "As a nurse, it sickens me to know people have to go through this. When I was in my early 30s, I got sick with severe generalized symptoms. I thought I was dying. I had been very active and productive and ended having to take leave from work and [was] nearly bedridden. My MD at the time said it was fibromyalgia."

female nurse wearing scrubs leaning against a door frame, looking in to the camera
Morsa Images / Getty Images

"He was a very good and compassionate doctor, but I told him I would not accept that diagnosis unless more serious issues were ruled out. I had symptoms that mimicked autoimmune illness, certain cancers, etc.

My doctor sent me to every specialist you can think of. I had a ton of tests. It turns out everything was clear, and it was likely fibromyalgia. I had a severe respiratory infection prior to this and was also going through a stressful time in my personal life, which is likely what caused such a horrible physical reaction. But I’ll never forget how kind and empathetic my doc was to listen to me and help me. I wish everyone could get the same care."

mizztina

Well, that was all a little heavy. Remember, everyone, the moral of the story is NOT to avoid seeing your doctor; it's to be clear and firm with your doctor, and make sure your needs are met. Stay safe and healthy, everyone!

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.