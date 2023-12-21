15 Frustrating Stories That Will Make You Go Into Your Next Doctor's Appointment With A New Attitude

2. "I developed hives over about a third of my body. I was waking myself up in the middle of the night because I was scratching myself raw in my sleep. I asked my doctor for a referral to an allergist, and his response was, 'I guess if you think you need one, but really, I'd just try cutting out things like shellfish. I'm more worried about your weight, so you should also stop putting cream in your coffee and use skim milk instead of whole milk.' Excuse me?"

"He knew nothing about my eating habits, so every single one of his suggestions was useless (I don't put any dairy in my tea, I don't like shellfish, and I've never been able to stomach whole milk).

[It] turned out I have a sensitivity to polyester and a new blanket was the root cause. I figured that one out by myself because, shocker, dude never did give me a referral. And no, I did not continue going to him."

—trashempress